LOS ANGELES (AP) _ HyreCar Inc. (HYRE) on Monday reported a loss of $5.4 million in its third quarter. On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had a loss of 23 cents. The company posted revenue of $10.3 million in the period. _____. This story was generated...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO