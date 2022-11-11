Read full article on original website
WIBC.com
Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway in Northwest Indiana
NORTHWEST INDIANA — The Allen Law Group and Food Bank of Northwest Indiana are working together to provide people in need with Thanksgiving meals. The Thanksgiving Meal Giveaway will be next Monday, Thursday, and Saturday. The details about each day are listed below:. Date – Thursday, November 17th.
thechicagogenius.com
Darren Bailey Begins Looking For Subletter for Chicago Apartment
STREETERVILLE — In the wake of a failed bid for Governor of Illinois, Darren Bailey is reportedly looking for a subletter for his apartment in Chicago’s famous Hancock Building. In a post currently up on Craigslist and his campaign website, Bailey is reportedly looking for someone to take over the lease while he “travels and clears his head away from the city.”
Does Mail Come On Veterans Day?
As Veterans Day, a federal holiday that honors Americans who have served the country in the military takes place tomorrow, many Americans are wondering if they will receive mail or not. The holiday takes place each year on Nov. 11 and began in 1919 as Armistice Day, to mark the...
Grease fire breaks out at downtown restaurant: CFD
According to the CFD, crews responded to the Gage restaurant, located on Michigan near Monroe, shortly before 6 p.m. The fire started in the restaurant’s grease chute. Diners had to be evacuated.
Body found in gangway in North Park across from Northeastern Illinois University
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A body was discovered in a gangway in the North Park community Thursday afternoon.Police said the body of a 68-year-old man was found in a gangway in the 5500 block of North St. Louis Avenue in the North Park neighborhood.On that block, St. Louis Avenue is lined with houses on the east side of the street, while the Northeastern Illinois University campus is on the west. WTTW-Channel 11's Renée Crown Public Media Center is also located nearby.The body was found on the residential side of the street, police said. The discovery has nothing to do with the university or any other nearby institution.Police said they are conducting a death investigation.
WNDU
Firefighters battle blaze in LaPorte County along E. State Road 4
LAPORTE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Firefighters responded to a woodland fire in LaPorte County. According to the LaPorte County Sheriff’s Department, first responders were dispatched to the 5600 block of E. State Road 4 around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Eight separate fire crews partnered to combat the fire. The intersection...
Humboldt Parkers Want City To Tear Down Unauthorized Building Next To Landmarked Museum
HUMBOLDT PARK — Humboldt Park neighbors have launched a petition in hopes of demolishing an unauthorized construction project next to a landmarked museum in the neighborhood’s namesake park, saying “parkland is under siege.”. Husband-and-wife neighbors Kurt Gippert and Paula Cabrera are behind the petition, which had nearly...
What's Open and Closed on Veterans Day?
Veterans Day, which honors American veterans of all wars, this year falls on Friday, Nov. 11. The federal holiday, which that celebrates the country’s living sons and daughters who swore an oath to defend the Constitution, is observed nationally, with many banks and offices closed. However, many Illinois businesses...
As Cold Weather Moves in, is it Illegal in Illinois to Leave Your Car ‘Unattended' While Warming it Up?
It may not be winter in Chicago yet, but it's just about to start feeling like it. After a string of unseasonably warm November days, temperatures are set to drop significantly. At 6 p.m. Friday, predictions show a high of only 39 degrees. And next week, high temperatures are expected to remain in the upper-30s to low-40s.
Hundreds of Chicago and Waukegan students pack theater to see 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever'
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The latest Marvel film picks up with the Black Panther's death, while also paying tribute to the late Chadwick Boseman.The actor died of colon cancer two years ago. Many young fans were devastated by the loss and wondered if they'd be able to see their hero again on the big screen.On Friday, some 400 young students from Chicago and Waukegan were able to see the movie, thanks to the organization BAM, Becoming a Man. Group leaders tell CBS 2 its their goal to help children see heroes who look like them on the big screen and in real life!
abc57.com
Fugitive Friday for November 11, 2022
This week’s Fugitive Friday features William Winters, Raymond Angotti, Orlando Bradley Jr and Jamie Melendez. William Winters is wanted for robbery resulting in bodily injury. Raymond Angotti is wanted for violating a court order for the original conviction of robbery. Orlando Bradley Jr. is wanted for failing to appear...
Raising Cane’s sues Northwest Indiana shopping center after being told it can’t sell chicken fingers
HOBART, Ind. — Raising Cane’s, a restaurant famously known for exclusively selling chicken fingers, is suing a Northwest Indiana shopping center after being told — eight months and over a million dollars in construction later — that it would be prohibited from selling chicken fingers due to a long-standing, undisclosed deal with McDonald’s. A lawsuit […]
Chicago police warn against ‘worthless’ concrete front porch repairs
CHICAGO — Chicago police are warning residents about two people who fraud people, especially elderly people, into overpaying for “worthless” concrete porch repairs. Police said the two men are approaching people who are in front of their homes claiming to be contractors and soliciting unwanted and unnecessary concrete repairs to existing front porches. The men […]
hometownnewsnow.com
New Prairie Gets Payback in Regional Victory
(New Carlisle, IN) - New Prairie avenged last year’s season-ending loss to Northridge by destroying the Raiders Friday night. New Prairie won the Regional Championship 55-7. In the words of anchorman Ron Burgundy, “Boy, that escalated quickly.”. Northridge came into Amzie Miller Field hoping to end New Prairie’s...
Lettuce Entertain You Closing Three Restaurants for Something New
Quality Crab and Oyster Bah, The Gin Commission, and the Crab Cellar will all close
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man charged with fatally shooting woman in Bronzeville
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with shooting and killing a woman in Bronzeville in May. Rodearl McElroy, 29, is charged with one felony count of first-degree murder. According to Chicago police, McElroy was arrested Wednesday after being identified as the person who fatally shot a 42-year-old woman in the 4300 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on May 5.
Chicago mayoral election: More opponents for Lightfoot announcing runs
CHICAGO - Guess what? Here comes another election. The field to take on Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is getting more crowded and competitive. Progressive candidate Brandon Johnson scored another major endorsement from organized labor on Wednesday. SEIU Local 73, representing 16,000 Chicago workers, is throwing its support behind Johnson, who...
CDC investigating multi-state listeria outbreak linked to deli meat, cheese
Pregnant women and those 65 and older are the most at risk.
Snow way! Sub-freezing temps & flurries coming
RECORD BREAKING THURSDAY WARMTH TO GIVE WAY TO THE COLDEST WEATHER YET THIS SEASON–TEMPS BY SUNSET FRIDAY WILL BE 30-deg COLDER IN THE CHICAGO AREA—EACH OF THE COMING 15 DAYS TO COME IN THE “BELOW NORMAL”AVERAGE TEMPS. The proportion of the Lower 48 covered with snow...
fox32chicago.com
Long lines as 'Supreme' opens its first Chicago store
CHICAGO - It's considered the juggernaut of street fashion, and now "Supreme" is calling Chicago home. The world-famous, New York-based streetwear brand opened a store in Wicker Park on Thursday. Supreme is attracting hundreds of young people from around the world, some telling FOX 32 Chicago they were standing in...
