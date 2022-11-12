Read full article on original website
Related
Charges recommended for 2 teens in WI bonfire explosion
TOWN OF MAPLE GROVE, Wis. (AP) — Investigators are recommending criminal charges against two teens in connection with a bonfire explosion at a party in northeastern Wisconsin last month that resulted in critical burns to some in attendance. Shawano County sheriff’s officials said they are asking prosecutors to charge...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton man dead after failing to yield at a stop sign in Outagamie County
CENTER, Wis. (WFRV) – One person is dead in Outagamie County after failing to yield at a stop sign and colliding with a pickup truck. According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, around 1:45 p.m., deputies were sent to the intersection of Cty Tk S and Cty Tk A in the town of Center for a report of a two-vehicle crash.
WBAY Green Bay
Two teens, homeowner facing possible charges in Pulaski homecoming bonfire explosion
SHAWANO COUNTY, Wis. (WBAY) - Investigators are recommending charges against three people in connection to a bonfire explosion that injured several young people from Pulaski. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says they have forwarded charges against a 17-year-old Green Bay boy to the District Attorney’s Office. The department...
wearegreenbay.com
Three people sentenced to prison for setting vehicle on fire to cover up Green Bay overdose death
(WFRV) – Three people from northeast Wisconsin received prison sentences after setting a vehicle with a dead body inside on fire on the Menominee Indian Reservation. According to the Department of Justice, three people were sentenced to prison related to an overdose death in Green Bay and a vehicle arson on the Menominee Indian Reservation. Of the three people, two were from Green Bay and one was from Shawano.
wearegreenbay.com
Video shows aftermath of multi-vehicle crash on major Wisconsin interstate, three sent to hospital
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A major interstate highway in southeast Wisconsin was shut down for around four hours this afternoon after a multi-vehicle crash during snowy conditions. According to the Racine County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:15 p.m., deputies were sent to a crash on I-94 northbound at HWY K....
WBAY Green Bay
WATCH: Crews battle house fire in Shawano County
During this long duration event, the Fox Valley will pick up an inch or two of snow, while areas farther north will get 2-4″. Hundreds of thousands of hunters, hundreds of millions of dollars. Mother of boy killed in fatal crash talks to police. Updated: 17 hours ago. Michelle...
seehafernews.com
Pedestrian Hit and Killed Outside of Green Bay
A 40-year-old Green Bay man has died following a car vs. pedestrian crash outside of Green Bay Friday. The Hobart-Lawrence Police Department was called to I-41 Southbound just south of Highway S at around 9:00 p.m. They learned that a car traveling south hit a pedestrian who was in the...
wearegreenbay.com
Door County Sheriff’s Office: Mustang has been secured safely
SEVASTOPOL, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County Sheriff’s Office has given an update regarding the wild mustang that was on the loose in Door County. According to deputies, the mustang has been safely secured. Jesus “Chewy” Jauregaui, along with his brother Teo, roped in the horse.
WBAY Green Bay
Relatives find body in Appleton home
Proposed changes to the transit center include an overhang and space for apartments or offices. Action 2 News gets reaction from Republican Congressman Glenn Grothman and the Outagamie County Democratic Party chair. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Roads turn slippery, more snow north. Updated: 42 minutes ago. Temperatures fall below freezing. Be...
wearegreenbay.com
More information released on Pulaski bonfire incident, two teens & homeowner to have charges forwarded to DA’s office
PULASKI, Wis. (WFRV) – The investigation into the Pulaski bonfire incident has reportedly concluded, and charges have been/will be forwarded for three people. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says it has finished its investigation into the bonfire incident that injured multiple people. Authorities said that charges will be forwarded for review against three different people.
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton Police investigating suspicious death
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Appleton are investigating a suspicious death after a person was found dead Tuesday morning. According to the Appleton Police Department, on November 15 around 11:30 a.m. authorities were sent to the 700 block of West Summer Street for a believed dead person. Officers ended up confirming that the person was dead.
WBAY Green Bay
“I wasn’t there to protect him”: Grieving mother talks to police about fatal crash
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Heartbreak. Disbelief. Pain. A grieving mother is saying her final goodbye to her son. Cruz Beltran, the 17-year-old who died in a hit-and-run crash, was laid to rest over the weekend. Today his mother is trying to move forward, taking more steps in seeking justice....
wearegreenbay.com
Green Bay Police: Five arrested and 10+ ejected during Packer game
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple people attending Sunday’s Green Bay Packers game could not watch the team end its five-game losing streak. The Green Bay Police Department says it responded to 51 calls for service during Sunday’s game at Lambeau Field. Those 51 calls resulted in five arrests and eleven ejections.
95.5 FM WIFC
Body Found in Portage County, Sheriff’s Office Calls the Death “Suspicious”
TOWN OF GRANT, WI (WSAU-WAOW) — The Portage County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found in the Town of Grant as a suspicious death. WAOW TV reports that the body was found near the intersection of 110th Street North and Washington Avenue at around 5:30 PM Saturday. Officers say the person was pronounced dead as soon as they arrived.
wearegreenbay.com
Snowy mix continues tonight
The latest Northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. This first accumulating snow will linger into tonight. We are looking at another wintry mix from a low pressure system to our southeast to come through later this evening right off Lake Michigan towards Sheboygan and Manitowoc. Temperatures will drop tonight down to below freezing, so icy conditions could continue become a factor tomorrow morning.
wearegreenbay.com
Sheboygan Police take 22-year-old into custody after discharging firearm
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old was taken into custody on Monday after discharging a firearm in the city of Sheboygan. According to a release from the Sheboygan Police Department, around 5:55 p.m., officers were sent to the 1500 block of Espy Way for a disturbance call. As officers...
wearegreenbay.com
Fond du Lac Police find woman dead in her home, ‘suspicious death’ investigation underway
FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Police in Fond du Lac are conducting a suspicious death investigation after a woman was found dead in her home. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, on November 12 around 8:15 a.m. officers responded to a welfare check call in the 0-100 block of East Merril Avenue. When officers arrived, a 51-year-old woman was found dead inside her residence.
WBAY Green Bay
Woman fired gun as officers responded to disturbance, Sheboygan police say
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - Sheboygan police are holding a 22-year-old woman in anticipation of numerous criminal charges. The police department says it dispatched officers to a disturbance on the 1500-block of Espy Way minutes before 6 p.m. Monday. While officers were responding, the suspect fired a weapon. No one was...
WEAU-TV 13
Drivers could see green lights on Wisconsin snowplows this winter
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -With snow returning for the winter season, this year some communities may notice new lights out on the streets. Earlier this year Wisconsin Act 255 was enacted. That means county and municipal highway departments can put green fluorescent lights on their vehicles. One of its goals:...
wearegreenbay.com
House fire in Sheboygan leaves 2 dogs dead, causes an estimated $25k in damages
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WFRV) – Fire crews in Sheboygan responded to a house fire on Saturday afternoon that left two dogs dead, two residents displaced, and roughly $25,000 in damages. According to a release, the incident happened around 1:45 p.m. on November 12 in the 1100 block of Alabama Avenue.
Comments / 1