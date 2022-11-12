ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elon, NC

Elon University men’s soccer qualifies for NCAA tournament

Updated as of 8:05 p.m. on Nov. 14 to include quotes from head coach Marc Reeves and senior Marco Vesterholm. For the first time since 2015, the Elon University men’s soccer team is heading to the NCAA tournament. After falling to the Hofstra University Pride in the Colonial Athletic...
Town of Elon holds student focus group on future development

Jason Epley from Benchmark Planning writes notes during student focus group Nov. 14. The town of Elon hired Benchmark Planning, a consulting firm based in Charlotte, to create a development plan for downtown. Members of the planning team Jason Epley and Dan Douglas are meeting with Elon University students, faculty and staff, as well as Elon locals and business owners, to figure out what would work best for the community.
Wind Ensemble, Concert Band to hold first concert this year

Elon University’s Wind Ensemble and Concert Band will perform Nov. 15 at 7:30 p.m. in McCrary Theatre. Elon University's Wind Ensemble and Concert Band will have its first performance of the year tonight. The first concert was originally set for Family Weekend, but was canceled due to impacts from Hurricane Ian.
Elon University campus police achieves reaccreditation

Photo illustration: the seal of the Elon University Campus Police department is seen on an example of the department's new uniforms on Nov. 14. Elon University Campus Safety and Police has earned reaccreditation from the International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators. The department was first accredited by the association in 2018.
