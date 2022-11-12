Read full article on original website
Luka Doncić sinks clutch three-pointer to help Mavericks beat the Clippers 103-101 in dramatic fashion
Luka Doncić scored 35 points, including a clutch three-pointer with less than 30 seconds remaining, to give the Dallas Mavericks a 103-101 win over the LA Clippers despite blowing a 25-point lead. The Slovenian star was so hyped up after dropping the game-winning bucket that he accidentally celebrated by...
With Desmond Bane injured, the Memphis Grizzlies are searching for a secondary scorer
The Memphis Grizzlies have allowed season highs in 3-pointers made to their past two opponents, but coach Taylor Jenkins thinks the defensive execution has been good. Ja Morant echoed those thoughts when he said "guys just having hot nights" after the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. In the end, the offensive issues were a bigger topic. ...
Ducks beat Wings, snap 3-game skid on Strome’s OT goal
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored on a pass from Trevor Zegras with 49 seconds left in overtime and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. After John Klingberg scored his first goal for his new team with 46 seconds left in regulation to force overtime, the Ducks earned only their fifth win of the season when a clearing attempt by Detroit’s Tyler Bertuzzi hit Strome in front of the net. Zegras and Strome executed a back-and-forth passing game that ended with Strome’s fifth goal of the season.
Murray shines in return to Pittsburgh as Leafs top Pens 5-2
PITTSBURGH (AP) — John Tavares scored his 400th goal as the Toronto Maple Leafs raced by the Penguins 5-2. Tavares became the 107th player in NHL history to reach 400 goals when he beat Casey DeSmith in the first period. Michael Bunting scored twice for the Maple Leafs, who won for the fifth time in seven games. Matt Murray stopped 34 shots in his first game against Pittsburgh, who he won a pair of Stanley Cups with earlier in his career. Sidney Crosby and Rickard Rakell scored for the Penguins.
Meier puts Sharks ahead to stay in 5-2 win over Vegas
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Timo Meier broke a tie on a power play with 2:47 remaining and the San Jose Sharks beat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 on Tuesday night. The Sharks handed Vegas its second straight home loss after it had won nine straight, including six on the road. Luke Kunin, Matt Nieto, Logan Couture and Mario Ferraro also scored for San Jose, while James Reimer made 22 saves. Jack Eichel and Jonathan Marchessault scored for Vegas. Logan Thompson, who had his six-game win streak snapped, stopped 24 shots.
