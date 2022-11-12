Read full article on original website
Related
lptv.org
MN DNR Suspects First Positive Case of CWD in Bemidji Area
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has received preliminary test results that possibly indicate the presence of chronic wasting disease (CWD) in the Bemidji area. According to the DNR, a test from an adult male white-tailed deer indicated the possibility of the disease south of Bemidji. The deer was...
lptv.org
Beltrami County Board Votes to Build a New Jail Facility
After months of looking over several possible options and feedback from the public, the Beltrami County Board of Commissioners finally came to a decision on what to do with the deteriorating county jail at their Nov. 15 meeting. The future of the facility will be to build a new jail....
lptv.org
Beltrami County to Make Decision on Future of County Jail
The Beltrami County Board of Commissioners will soon make a decision on the future of the county’s jail on Tuesday. The process of deciding what to do with the jail comes after the Minnesota Department of Corrections found deteriorating conditions in the facility. In order to avoid a sunset date for the jail, a feasibility study was conducted, which suggested seven different options.
lptv.org
Vehicle Crashes Into Doors of Bemidji’s Paul Bunyan Mall, No One Injured
Details are still sketchy at this time, but it appears no one was injured after a person apparently intentionally drove into the doors of the Paul Bunyan Mall in Bemidji. It happened around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. According to radio scanner audio, Beltrami County dispatch said the person was believed to be suicidal.
lptv.org
In Business: AirCorps Aviation Restores and Rebuilds Pieces of the Past
With Veterans Day recognized this past Friday, one local business is looking to continue honoring both veterans and the history they made. AirCorps Aviation in Bemidji looks to remember the past and even preserve it. This past Friday, they continued their work by hosting a Veterans Day event, where they displayed restored and rebuilt aircraft from World War II.
lptv.org
Bemidji’s Annual Community Holiday Meal to Be Delivered for Thanksgiving
For the past 42 years, families in need around the Bemidji area have been able to receive a festive dinner thanks to Bemidji’s annual Community Holiday Meal. “For years I’ve felt this is very important,” said Bemidji Community Meal Treasurer Kathy Luepke. “Everybody has a good time, and the people at home very much appreciate getting the meal.”
Rural Minnesota cabin found riddled with bullets
A cabin in rural Minnesota was shot up sometime in November and police are investigating who is responsible. The cabin, on Cottingham Drive in rural Wadena County, was found riddled with 11 bullet marks. An additional 13 dents were found on the siding that authorities believe were caused by a BB or pellet gun.
lptv.org
Hunting Incident in Cass County Results in Death of Centerville Man
A hunting incident near Outing, located in Cass County, has resulted in the death of a Centerville, MN man. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 7 at approximately 2:27 p.m., officials received reports of a hunting incident in Crooked Lake Township near rural Outing. Responders arrived...
lptv.org
Wadena Co. Sheriff’s Office Investigating Local Cabin Shooting
The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in providing information about shots fired at a cabin in Bullard Township. According to their press release, on Nov. 14, officials received a report of multiple shots fired at a cabin on Cottingham Drive. The cabin reportedly had been shot with a firearm. Upon arriving on the scene, deputies found the residence had been shot 11 times. Two rounds went through the walls and into the cabin. An additional 13 dents were found on the siding and were most likely caused by a BB or pellet gun.
trfradio.com
92 Year Old Driver Injured After Vehicle Overturns Friday Morning in Cass County
A Longville area man was injured in a single vehicle accident Friday morning in Cass County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol John Bernard Egan, 92, was injured when the southbound 2012 Chevy Equinox he was driving left a snow and ice covered Highway 84 near Island Lake Drive in Ponto Township.
Woman killed in head-on crash with semi in northern Minnesota
A 71-year-old woman died in a head-on collision with semi-trailer in Cass County Monday morning. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Cecelia Marlene Smith, of Cass Lake, Minnesota, died in the crash. The crash report states a semi-tractor trailer was traveling southbound on Highway 64 near 28th Street Southwest in...
Law enforcement in northern Minnesota say a 29-year-old woman could face charges after crashing her vehicle with her baby inside in October.
HUBBARD COUNTY, Minn. -- Law enforcement in northern Minnesota say a 29-year-old woman may face charges after crashing her vehicle with her baby inside in October.According to the Hubbard County Sheriff's Office, the crash occurred on Oct. 12 at 8:22 p.m. on Sunrise Drive in Rockwood Township, which is southwest of Bemidji. Officials say a mother was driving in a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe when she turned to give her baby a bottle in the backseat. The vehicle then went off the side of the road and into the ditch, then came back across the road and overturned in the opposite ditch. When emergency responders arrived, the mother was found on the ground next to the damaged vehicle with one of her legs pinned underneath. She was extricated and airlifted to a hospital in Fargo, North Dakota. A passerby had removed the child, who appeared uninjured, from inside the vehicle. The sheriff's office says multiple charges are pending against the mother, but did not specify what type of charges.
Sheriff: Boy dies after falling from tree in northern Minnesota
WALKER, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say a 10-year-old boy died after falling from a tree last week.A 911 medical call brought first responders to a residence on Midway Circle in Turtle Lake Township just before 4 p.m. Thursday, the Cass County Sheriff's Office said.A boy who had fallen from a tree was injured, and responders attempted to aid him. He was brought to a medical helicopter and further lifesaving efforts were attempted, but the boy died, per the sheriff's office.The sheriff's office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office are investigating.
Comments / 0