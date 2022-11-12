ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox scores 32, Kings deal Lakers 5th straight loss 120-114

LOS ANGELES — De'Aaron Fox scored 32 points and had a season-high 12 assists, Domantas Sabonis added 21 points and 10 rebounds and the Sacramento Kings rallied in the fourth quarter for a 120-114 victory over the floundering Los Angeles Lakers.

Kevin Huerter added 16 points for the Kings, who have won five of seven after starting the season with a four-game losing streak.

Anthony Davis had 24 points and 14 rebounds while Russell Westbrook scored 21 points with 11 assists for the Lakers, who were without LeBron James after he suffered a groin injury in Wednesday night's loss to the Clippers.

The Lakers (2-10) have dropped five straight for the second time this season and have matched the 1957-58 and 2015-16 squads for the worst start in team history.

The loss also tied the Lakers with Houston for the NBA's worst record.

It was Fox's seventh 25-point game of the season in his 10th appearance. He is just the fifth player in franchise history with seven-plus 25-point games in the first 10 games of a season, and the first since the franchise moved to Sacramento in 1985. The last Kings player to accomplish this was Tiny Archibald (nine) in 1972-73.

Fox had 10 points and his four assists led to nine points in the fourth quarter.

The Lakers had a 114-112 lead with 2:13 remaining after Westbrook hit a 3-pointer, but the Kings closed the game with eight straight points. Harrison Barnes tied it with a pair of free throws and Fox put the Kings on top for good on a jumper with 1:06 remaining.

JAMES UPDATE

James is officially day-to-day after an MRI exam on Thursday revealed no tear to the groin. He is likely to miss Sunday's game against Brooklyn but could be available when the Lakers host Detroit on Nov. 18.

James has missed 85 regular-season games in his four-plus seasons with the Lakers.

TIP-INS

Kings: Barnes added 13 ponts while Terence Davis added 12 off the bench. ... Sabonis has seven double-doubles this season. ... Huerter was assessed a technical foul during the second quarter.

Lakers: Lonnie Walker IV and Austin Reaves scored 19 apiece. ... Davis has six double-doubles this season. .... Westbrook (second quarter) and Patrick Beverley (third quarter) received technical fouls.

UP NEXT

Kings: Host the Golden State Warriors Sunday.

Lakers: Host the Brooklyn Nets Sunday.

