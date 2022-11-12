ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Short-Handed Huskies Turn to Freshman to Avert Upset

By Dan Raley
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YqXjb_0j8BLY4900

Newcomer Keyon Menifield scores team-high 21 points in UW's 75-67 victory over North Florida.

The University of Washington basketball team was the perfect host at Alaska Airlines Arena, sitting out two starters for Friday night's game against North Florida.

Yet the Huskies were almost way too generous, struggling mightily without them and enabling the overmatched Ospreys to lead throughout much of the non-conference outing before pulling away late with a 75-67 victory.

It wasn't until 4:12 remained that the UW took the lead for good at 63-61 on Jamal Bey's 3-pointer in front of his bench and disaster soon was avoided.

The fun part of this sudden drop in manpower was freshman guard Keyon Menified was pressed into action as a starter, along with senior Cole Bajema, when Kentucky transfer Keion Brooks and WSU defector Noah Williams were ruled out of the non-conference game with injuries for the UW (2-0).

Hitting soft runners and letting fly from 3-point range, the exciting newcomer from Flint, Michigan, scored 12 of the short-handed Huskies' first 21 points, hit a cold spell but finished strong and had a memorable outing by dropping in a team-high 21 points.

In a grueling 37 minutes of action, 23 more than he played in his college devut, Menifield wound up shooting 7-for-21, but he sank 2 of 4 from 3-point range, plus chipped in 3 assists and 2 rebounds.

Oregon transfer Franck Kepnang came off the bench for the UW to supply 16 points, 11 rebounds and 2 blocks, while Bey finished with 14 points and 7 rebounds. The other emergency starter, Bajema, provided 7 points and 11 rebounds.

Brooks, a 6-foot-7 forward from the SEC powerhouse who led the Huskies with 20 points in the season opener and is expected to be their offensive go-to guy, apparently got hurt in practice, while Williams, their playmaker, was hobbled in the first half of the opener against Weber State.

As a result, the UW got a lot younger and far less prolific on offense for this game against its touring ASUN opponent, which opened the season with a 41-point loss to Gonzaga in Spokane.

Had Brooks and Williams played, the same thing might have happened.

However, the Huskies nearly met the same fate as USC, which was recently upset by the ASUN's Florida Gulf Coast 74-61.

Mike Hopkins' team had a hard time finding much offense in the absence of the others and this enabled North Florida (0-2) to lead much of the way throughout the opening half and 34-28 at the break.

Menifield scored his first bucket on a floater along the baseline, dropped in a free throw on a technical whistled for a flop, scored on clever double-clutch drive, knocked down a 3-pointer from the top of the key and finished his early splurge with another floater in the key for 12 points in the first 12 minutes of play.

His last score to cap that run put the Huskies ahead 21-16, but the visitors outscored them 18-5 to intermission as the game turned real sloppy.

With Brooks and Williams out, the Huskies had to dig deeper into the bench and used freshman guard Koren Johnson for the first time this season, as well as veteran forward Langston Wilson.

North Florida, led by Jarius Hicklen's 19 points, never led by more than six points but hung in there, often beating the UW inside. But it seemed inevitable the Ospreys would fall back and they did.

And a freshman from Michigan was as responsible for this as anyone.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Inside the Huskies stories — as soon as they’re published.

Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Inside the Huskies on Facebook by searching: Inside Huskies/FanNation at SI.com or https://www.facebook.com/dan.raley.12

Follow Dan Raley of Inside the Huskies on Twitter: @DanRaley1 or @UWFanNation or @DanRaley3

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

'24 DB Dayton Aupiu breaks down weekend visits to Oregon and Washington

Some players just have a knack for the big play and that’s definitely Oxnard (Calif.) Pacifica junior defensive back Dayton Aupiu. Aupiu is one of those guys that just always seems to be in the right place at the right time. He’s a highly skilled safety with elite football instincts and he’s been a turn over causing machine for the last two seasons.
EUGENE, OR
HuskyMaven

Bo Nix's Goose, Make That Duck, Was Cook-ed on Late-Game Hit

Big plays were everywhere for the University of Washington football team coming down the stretch last Saturday night at Autzen Stadium. Heroic, hearty and head-hunting stuff. Working backwards, Husky edge rushers Bralen Trice and Jeremiah Martin terrorized Oregon quarterback Bo Nix and brought him down for just his second sack of the season to really stymie the final drive.
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

Pac-12 Rewards Luciano, Penix and Henry for Oregon Upset

So what's an Oregon upset win on the road worth on the open market?. The Pac-12 determined on Monday it was three player of the week awards and handed them to University of Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr., center Corey Luciano and place-kicker Peyton Henry. Penix and Henry were repeat...
SEATTLE, WA
247Sports

Kalen DeBoer weighs in on claims that Oregon faked injury in final seconds of Washington's 37-34 win

The Washington Huskies captured their biggest victory in years on Saturday when downing arch-rival Oregon on the road, crashing the Ducks' College Football Playoff aspirations in the process. The Huskies got an electric performance by star quarterback Michael Penix Jr who threw for 408 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. On Monday, Huskies' head coach Kalen DeBoer met with media members to discuss the win but also the situation involving Oregon wide receiver, who went down with what some saw as a fake injury. The clock stoppage gave Oregon -- who had none left -- an extra timeout rather than a 10-second run-off after the Ducks picked up a first down on the play.
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

7 Takeaways from Washington Huskies 37-34 Upset of Oregon

The Washington Huskies upped their record to 8-2 with an improbable 37-34 upset over #6 Oregon. Here are our seven big takeaways. The Washington Huskies ended the Oregon Ducks’ 23-game home winning streak and undefeated Pac-12 season. The game looked like it would come down to the end, which is what exactly happened.
EUGENE, OR
elisportsnetwork.com

State Football: 4A & 1B Tournaments Recaps

As expected, there were some blowouts in the 1st round of the 4A State Playoffs, but for the most part the matchups were closely contested with near upsets. Here is ESN’s recaps of all the action. 4A First Round. #3 Sumner 31, #14 Woodinville 0. (Sumner, WA) The Woodinville...
SUMNER, WA
KUOW

‘Yes’ vote for Seattle election reform now leading

The latest King County ballot count shows the "yes" vote prevailing on a measure that would change the way the city of Seattle elects its leaders. Among the options, ranked choice voting has inched into in the lead. On Saturday, for the first time since election night, the "yes" vote...
SEATTLE, WA
gigharbornow.org

Hutchins takes lead in 26th District House race

Republican Spencer Hutchins now has a narrow lead in the race for a seat in the state House representing the 26th Legislative District. The most recent ballot totals posted by the state Secretary of State’s Office show Hutchins leading Democrat Adison Richards by 260 votes out of 69,022 votes counted. Hutchins has 50.17 percent of the vote (34,641 total votes) to Richards’ 49.79 percent (34,381 votes).
GIG HARBOR, WA
KING 5

Skagit County man among 4 found dead near University of Idaho

CONWAY, Wash. — A man from Skagit County was among four people who were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho over the weekend. The city of Moscow, Idaho identified Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Wash. as one of the victims Monday. Conway is about six miles south of Mount Vernon.
MOSCOW, ID
KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle firefighters battling blaze at Ballard business

An exterior fire has extended to a Ballard business, as firefighters with the Seattle Fire Department work to extinguish the blaze on Tuesday. At about 4 p.m., firefighters responded to a reported fire at Northwest 43rd Street and 8th Avenue Northwest, where they found a fire that had grown into the Albert Lee Appliances.
SEATTLE, WA
HuskyMaven

HuskyMaven

Seattle, WA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
578K+
Views
ABOUT

HuskyMaven is a FanNation channel covering University of Washington athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy