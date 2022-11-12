Read full article on original website
Related
The reason why Justin Verlander hasn’t re-signed with the Astros yet
Houston Astros superstar Justin Verlander is currently a free agent. Many expect him to return to the team he has won two World Series rings with. Some even expected him to have already signed by now. However, the soon-to-be 40-year-old is still on the market, free to sign anywhere. One...
RUMOR: It’s a 2-horse race for Yankees slugger Aaron Judge
Aaron Judge entered free agency as one of the most coveted hitters of all-time after he broke Roger Maris’ AL record of 61 home runs in a season. After putting up one of the best seasons at the plate in the entire history of the MLB, plenty of teams will surely be competing with the […] The post RUMOR: It’s a 2-horse race for Yankees slugger Aaron Judge appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox’ Nathan Eovaldi makes surprising free agency decision
Nathan Eovaldi declined the Boston Red Sox $19.65 million dollar qualifying offer, per Robert Murray. As a result, Eovaldi will remain a free agent. Eovaldi is clearly banking on his All-Star 2021 campaign to draw interest in free agency. He ended that season with a superb 2.79 ERA and finished 4th in AL Cy Young voting. However, Eovaldi took a step backwards in 2022 and dealt with injuries and underperformance. Eovaldi ultimately pitched to the tune of a 4.30 ERA over the course of just 20 games.
Anthony Rizzo spurns Astros’ pursuit by re-signing with Yankees
Anthony Rizzo is re-signing with the New York Yankees, per Ken Rosenthal. Rizzo is reportedly receiving a 2-year deal with a club option for 2025, per Mark Feinsand. In total, he will make at least $40 million. The first 2 seasons will be worth a total of $34 million. The club option is worth $17 […] The post Anthony Rizzo spurns Astros’ pursuit by re-signing with Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 perfect MLB trade Yankees must make this offseason
The New York Yankees are hoping to rebuff the roster ahead of the 2023 MLB season and stage a run to the World Series. While the primary task in the offseason will be re-signing Aaron Judge on a mega deal, the Yankees will need to do much more than that if they want to return […] The post 1 perfect MLB trade Yankees must make this offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jalen Hurts issues strong message to Eagles after first loss of 2022 vs. Commanders
While losing their first game of the season is definitely painful, Jalen Hurts is not concerned that it will have a negative impact on the Philadelphia Eagles. After all, he knows very well what his team is capable of. Speaking to reporters after the 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders,...
Mets’ Max Scherzer plan for Justin Verlander amid Jacob deGrom uncertainty
The New York Mets are considering all of their options amid Jacob deGrom’s uncertainty. As a result, the Mets may be inclined to pursue Justin Verlander in free agency. And Max Scherzer’s contract could set the path for a Verlander contract, per SNY. “The idea of signing Verlander to a high average annual value contract […] The post Mets’ Max Scherzer plan for Justin Verlander amid Jacob deGrom uncertainty appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: The chances of Braves signing Jacob deGrom, revealed
The Atlanta Braves tussled with the New York Mets all 2022 long for the NL East crown, emerging with the division title in the end following a late season series sweep of their division rivals. Nonetheless, the Braves ended up falling short in the postseason after they ran into the red-hot Philadelphia Phillies, and major free-agent signings could be in order to bolster the squad’s depth.
VIDEO: Jaguars stun Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes with onside kick on opening kickoff
The Jacksonville Jaguars know they’re up against a near-impossible task when taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 10, so they decided to get tricky right out the gate. Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson shockingly opted for a surprise onside kick on the opening kickoff in Week 10, completely catching the Chiefs off guard. […] The post VIDEO: Jaguars stun Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes with onside kick on opening kickoff appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner sends big baller message to Aaron Judge amid free agency
The New York Yankees have one primary goal this offseason: re-sign Aaron Judge by any means necessary. With a massive contract extension in the works, Yankees executive Hal Steinbrenner revealed the message he had for Judge ahead of free agency. Via Pete Caldera, Steinbrenner told Judge that the Yankees would be able to facilitate his […] The post Yankees’ Hal Steinbrenner sends big baller message to Aaron Judge amid free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Astros looking to poach this star player from Yankees
It is never too early for the Houston Astros to make roster plans for the 2023 MLB season. The Astros, who have just won the 2022 World Series by beating the Philadelphia Phillies in the Fall Classic in six games, have a glaring need in the infield — particularly an everyday first baseman. One player […] The post RUMOR: Astros looking to poach this star player from Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Giants could target former Aaron Judge teammate amid pursuit of Yankees superstar
There is only one prize every team in the MLB is targeting in the offseason and it’s no other than Aaron Judge, whose future landing spot is the biggest talking point following the 2022 MLB campaign. The San Francisco Giants are expected to be among the chief contenders to win the signature of Judge, but he’s not the only one with a trace of Yankees blood the Giants could ideally seek in the coming days, weeks, or months.
RUMOR: The 4 free agents New York has contacted amid Aaron Judge waiting game
The New York Yankees will always be linked to the biggest names in free agency. That’s just how it goes for giant-market clubs like the Yankees, whose main priority in the offseason remains luring Aaron Judge back to the Bronx. Nothing is certain on that front, but the Yankees seem to have a number of […] The post RUMOR: The 4 free agents New York has contacted amid Aaron Judge waiting game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves’ chances of signing star shortstop other than Dansby Swanson in free agency
The Atlanta Braves are working to re-sign Dansby Swanson after the shortstop’s breakout season. The franchise isn’t looking to break the bank after locking down so many of its key players on long-term deals. They are still looking to keep Swanson, but if not, they will look for in-house options. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic […] The post Braves’ chances of signing star shortstop other than Dansby Swanson in free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why Dodgers could prefer Justin Verlander to Jacob deGrom
Coming off of a 111-win season, and amid free agency, the Los Angeles Dodgers are yet again in the market for several big-name players. Addressing their pitching seems to be a key goal for them this off-season. It appears that the Dodgers are set on adding a big name to...
Tyler Anderson leaves Dodgers for Angels on three-year contract
Tyler Anderson is staying in Los Angeles, but it won’t be with the Dodgers. The free agent starting pitcher, who had a one-year, $19.65 million qualifying offer on the table with the Dodgers, declined the offer and has instead signed a three-year contract with the Los Angeles Angels, per Jeff Passan of ESPN. Tyler Anderson’s […] The post Tyler Anderson leaves Dodgers for Angels on three-year contract appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kenny Golladay’s eye-opening message to fans after benching
The New York Giants (7-2) continue to play winning football as the second half of the 2022 season gets underway, but the year has been a nightmarish one for wide receiver Kenny Golladay. The bad times for the former Detroit Lions wideout continued in New York’s 24-16 victory over the...
Guardians skipper Terry Francona’s on-brand response to winning AL Manager of the Year
Cleveland Guardians skipper Terry Francona has been named on Tuesday the 2022 American League Manager of the Year. It’s a terrific honor for Francona, who steered the Guardians to the MLB playoffs from the dugout after winning the American League Central division with a 92-70 record. During an interview on the MLB Network, the Guardians […] The post Guardians skipper Terry Francona’s on-brand response to winning AL Manager of the Year appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NHL Odds: Red Wings vs. Ducks prediction, odds and pick – 11/15/2022
Don’t look now, but we have an epic showdown on ice Tuesday night as the Detroit Red Wings take on the Anaheim Ducks. With that said, we continue our NHL odds series and make our Red Wings-Ducks prediction and pick. After getting off to one of their best starts in recent memory, the Red Wings have […] The post NHL Odds: Red Wings vs. Ducks prediction, odds and pick – 11/15/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Royals unveil wild $2 billion stadium plans to replace Kauffman
Kansas City Royals owner John Sherman, on Tuesday afternoon, wrote an open letter detailing the franchise’s plans to replace Kauffman Stadium. With the Royals’ lease on the stadium they’ve called home since 1973 set to expire in 2031, Sherman announced that the franchise is in the preliminary stages of exploring a location for an estimated $2 billion stadium and entertainment district, which Sherman envisions to become a bustling hub of commercial enterprise.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
206K+
Followers
120K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0