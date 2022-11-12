There is only one prize every team in the MLB is targeting in the offseason and it’s no other than Aaron Judge, whose future landing spot is the biggest talking point following the 2022 MLB campaign. The San Francisco Giants are expected to be among the chief contenders to win the signature of Judge, but he’s not the only one with a trace of Yankees blood the Giants could ideally seek in the coming days, weeks, or months.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 17 HOURS AGO