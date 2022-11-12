Read full article on original website
Related
Inflation in Britain accelerates to 11.1% — a 41-year high
Britain's galloping inflation rate is fueling demands for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government to do more to ease the cost-of-living crisis.
Poland, NATO say missile landing wasn't Russian attack
PRZEWODOW, Poland (AP) — Poland said Wednesday there is “absolutely no indication” that a missile which came down in Polish farmland, killing two people, was a intentional attack on the NATO country, and that neighbor Ukraine likely launched the Soviet-era projectile as it fended off a Russian air assault that savaged its power grid. “Ukraine’s defense was launching their missiles in various directions and it is highly probable that one of these missiles unfortunately fell on Polish territory,” said Polish President Andrzej Duda. “There is nothing, absolutely nothing to suggest that it was an intentional attack on Poland.” NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg, at a meeting of the military alliance in Brussels, agreed with the assessment. “An investigation into this incident is ongoing and we need to await its outcome. But we have no indication that this was the result of a deliberate attack,” Stoltenberg told reporters.
monday.com’s Latest Data Report Finds 64% of IT Decision Makers Across Regions Plan to Increase Software Budgets In 2023
NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) (“monday.com”), a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, today released a new report where they surveyed IT decision-makers from the U.S., U.K., and Australia (AU) to learn how IT teams globally are approaching their work, IT spend, and software decisions. Together with these insights, monday.com is also hiring a Global IT executive of their own in newly appointed Chief Information Officer Tsafrir Ezra, hired to spearhead data management across the entire organization. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005127/en/ Infographic featuring monday.com’s Global results from the IT Decision Makers survey. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Comments / 0