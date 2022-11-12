Read full article on original website
Kings race past Nets 153-121 for 4th straight win
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Terence Davis scored 31 points off the bench and sparked a big second-quarter run that helped the Sacramento Kings race past the New Jersey Nets 153-121 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight win. Kevin Huerter had 19 points and Domantas Sabonis added 17 as...
Brunson, Knicks send Jazz to third straight loss 118-111
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson had 25 points and eight assists as the New York Knicks beat Utah 118-111 on Tuesday night and handed the Jazz their first home loss of the season. “We stuck together for four quarters,” Brunson said. “When they made a run, we...
Doncic, Mavs blow big lead, hang on to beat Clippers 103-101
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic was a little confused reacting to a key 3-pointer that helped Dallas avoid a loss after blowing a 25-point lead against Paul George and the Los Angeles Clippers. The Mavericks superstar gave the home crowd the universal “hush” symbol with an index finger to...
MVP Nikola Jokic enters protocols, ruled out for Wednesday
DENVER (AP) — Reigning back-to-back NBA MVP Nikola Jokic has entered the league's health and safety protocols and has been ruled out of Denver's game against New York on Wednesday. The Nuggets made the announcement Tuesday night on their league-mandated injury report.
8 and Oh-No: Eagles hope first loss isn't sign of trouble
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Eagles — like all but one team in NFL history — were not going to finish the season undefeated. That much was inevitable. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Zion Williamson sits out Pelicans' game against Grizzlies
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans forward Zion Williamson sat out the Pelicans' game Tuesday night against the Memphis Grizzlies because of a right foot contusion. Pelicans coach Willie Green said Williamson was “day-to-day” and that there was “definitely some hope” he could play Wednesday night at home against Chicago.
McCollum, Pelicans beat Grizzlies without injured Williamson
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — C.J. McCollum scored 14 of his 30 points in the third quarter and the New Orleans Pelicans overcame Ja Morant’s 36-point effort to beat the Memphis Grizzlies 113-102 on Tuesday night. McCollum had averaged just 9.5 points on 27% shooting in his previous four...
Bears place RB Herbert on IR because of hip injury
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears placed running back Khalil Herbert on injured reserve because of a hip injury on Tuesday, a big setback for a team leading the NFL in rushing yards. Herbert will miss at least four games. He was hurt returning a kickoff near...
Ducks beat Wings, snap 3-game skid on Strome's OT goal
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored on a pass from Trevor Zegras with 49 seconds left in overtime and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. John Klingberg scored his first goal for his new...
Mystics' Eric Thibault named head coach, dad Mike remains GM
WASHINGTON (AP) — Mike Thibault is retiring from his position as coach of the Washington Mystics. The team announced Tuesday that Thibault will continue as general manager, and his son, Eric — who has been an assistant with the Mystics for a decade — will take over as head coach.
