Read full article on original website
Related
FTX’s former CEO claims crypto exchange is still solvent
Sam Bankman-Fried, the former chief executive of the collapsed crypto exchange FTX, has claimed the company he founded is still solvent, even as its new boss, who oversaw the final days of Enron, begins the formal bankruptcy process. In a series of tweets posted overnight on Tuesday, Bankman-Fried insisted the...
monday.com’s Latest Data Report Finds 64% of IT Decision Makers Across Regions Plan to Increase Software Budgets In 2023
NEW YORK & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: MNDY) (“monday.com”), a work operating system (Work OS) where organizations of any size can create the tools and processes they need to manage every aspect of their work, today released a new report where they surveyed IT decision-makers from the U.S., U.K., and Australia (AU) to learn how IT teams globally are approaching their work, IT spend, and software decisions. Together with these insights, monday.com is also hiring a Global IT executive of their own in newly appointed Chief Information Officer Tsafrir Ezra, hired to spearhead data management across the entire organization. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005127/en/ Infographic featuring monday.com’s Global results from the IT Decision Makers survey. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Jamie Kosharek Joins Global Atlantic to Lead Independent Distribution
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Global Atlantic Financial Group (“Global Atlantic”), a leading retirement and life insurance company, has announced that Jamie Kosharek has joined the company as Head of Independent Channel Distribution. In this role, Jamie will lead all of Independent annuity and life distribution through IMO, FMO, and BGA partners, where GA is focused on forging greater and deeper relationships. With the addition of Ms. Kosharek, Global Atlantic continues its track record of attracting key industry talent. She will report to Dave Schalleur, Head of Partnerships. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005129/en/ Jamie Kosharek, Head of Independent Channel Distribution, Global Atlantic Financial Group (Photo: Business Wire)
Battery Ventures Hires Ex-Palo Alto Networks, Bridgecrew Executive Barak Schoster Goihman to Expand Israel Presence
TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Barak Schoster Goihman, a technology entrepreneur and operator who was the co-founder and CTO of Bridgecrew*, an open-source, developer-first cybersecurity startup acquired last year by Palo Alto Networks, has joined Battery Ventures as a venture partner to help lead investing efforts in its Israel office and fund companies with global reach. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005220/en/ Battery Ventures Partner Barak Schoster Goihman (Photo: Business Wire)
Mortgage refinancing dries up
A decline in mortgage rates couldn't boost the refinancing area of the mortgage market. Meanwhile, demand for mortgage applications increased 2.7% from the prior week.
Inflation in Britain accelerates to 11.1% — a 41-year high
Britain's galloping inflation rate is fueling demands for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government to do more to ease the cost-of-living crisis.
Comments / 0