Justin Jefferson makes catch of the year in Vikings’ wild win vs. Bills originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. There are no words for Justin Jefferson. The Minnesota Vikings wide receiver set records in his first two seasons and had the game – and catch – of his life in Buffalo on Sunday. He finished the afternoon with 10 catches, 193 yards and a touchdown, but he saved his best for the final drive of the regulation.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO