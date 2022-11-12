Read full article on original website
Oroville, Las Plumas parents start petition to merge the two schools
OROVILLE, Calif. - Some Las Plumas and Oroville High School parents started a petition to merge the two schools. The petition states they want one name, one sports team and one pride in Oroville. More than 150 people have signed it. Manny Morales, an Oroville High grad, signed the petition....
Hundreds in Orland confront Glenn County Fairgrounds Board on Orland Raceway closure
GLENN COUNTY, Calif. - Community members and the Glenn County Fairgrounds Board of Directors went back and forth in Tuesday night's meeting about the future of the Orland Raceway. Over 100 people packed in the fairgrounds Arts and Crafts building for the meeting. Some of the audience brought signs saying...
Toys for Tots returns to Butte, Tehama counties
CHICO, Calif. - It’s the time of the year when people can help make the holiday a little brighter for children across Northern California. The annual Toys for Tots returns to Tehama and Butte counties. People can drop off new, unwrapped or monetary donations outside the Walmart in Chico...
Caltrans worker who rescued woman from Feather River receives state’s Medal of Valor
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - A Caltrans worker in Butte County was one of four workers to receive the Governor's State Employee Medal of Valor award for risking his life to help save a woman last year. Gov. Gavin Newsom presented the award to Travis Sutton after he helped save a...
Firefighters plan to start 85-acre burn in Loafer Creek Recreation Area Thursday
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - CAL FIRE Butte Unit plans to start a prescribed burn in the Loafer Creek State Recreation Area on Thursday. Firefighters said they will burn 85 acres to remove fuels. The project is scheduled from Thursday through Monday. Crews will decide to burn if the weather and...
People in Tehama County concerned as daytime patrols come to a halt
TEHAMA COUNTY, Calif. - Tehama County sheriff's deputies will no longer be patrolling during the daytime. “Without a patrol, I don't see how things are going to get better. It's just going to get a whole lot worse," said Bob Cheadle, the owner of Los Molinos Feeds. That's the fear...
Chico City Council passes motion to rename local airport
CHICO, Calif. - Chico Municipal Airport will be renamed the Chico Regional Airport after City Council voted 6-1 in favor of the name change. The name change comes after Mayor Andrew Coolidge suggested the airport needed rebranding to attract more business to the area. Coolidge told Action News Now that...
Shalom Free Clinic continues helping those in need
CHICO, Calif. - Flu season is back and it’s not the only virus going around. However, some clinics are trying to help the community this season. Rain or shine, the Shalom Free Clinic is open every weekend to help people in the community. "I would hate to know what...
Train vs. Car: Woman escapes with seconds to spare in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - An Amtrak train was stopped after slamming into a small car early Tuesday morning. The woman inside the car got out moments before the train slammed it, police say. She apparently ran off before they got there. The collision happened around 2:30 a.m. on the tracks...
Highway 99 metering lights go active Monday in Chico
CHICO, Calif. - Drivers may have to wait a moment before they get on Highway 99 in Chico in the morning. The new meter lights will be turned on on two entrance ramps Monday, Nov. 14. On the ramp, you have to wait for a green to go. The meter...
Local hospitals challenged with rising RSV cases
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. - Emergency rooms are filling up with patients dealing with respiratory illnesses as we enter the winter months. Mercy Medical Center in Redding had 145 kids test positive for RSV and eight admitted for care between Sept. 1 and Oct. 31. Enloe Medical Center in Chico said...
Crews repaving portion of Upper Park Road
CHICO, Calif. - A portion of Upper Park Road in Chico will be closed Monday and Tuesday as crews repave existing portions of the road. The City of Chico says it will be repaving the road from Horseshoe Lake Lot E to the large rules sign. The road will be...
Missing 16-year-old girl found dead near Northern California river
NEVADA CITY, Calif. - The search for a missing 16-year-old girl in Northern California has come to an end, according to the Nevada County Sheriff. Trinity Backus, who had been missing since Wednesday, was found dead on Friday around 2 p.m. near a heavily wooded river drainage area in Nevada City, officials said.
Construction crews making progress on Hope Plaza
PARADISE, Calif. - Construction crews are making progress on Hope Plaza, the Camp Fire memorial site off of Skyway and Foster Rd. in Paradise. Crews are working on phase one of five right now. That includes the foundation of the plaza and Reflection Forest. “I think that it’s going to...
BCSO is investigating a shooting on Saturday in 5200 block of Lower Wyandotte Avenue in Oroville
OROVILLE, Calif. - The Butte County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a report of gunshots in the 5200 block of Lower Wyandotte Avenue in Oroville at around 8:15 p.m. on Saturday. Deputies say that during an investigation they were able to find a gunshot victim at a...
After sudden fire evacuations, Butte County communities turn to sirens
Pete Cuming was paged around 3 o’clock in the morning on Nov. 9, 2018 — less than 24 hours after the Camp Fire erupted in Butte County and overtook the town of Paradise. “Last year we had the Dixie [Fire], and it was revisited in several meetings as to having something that would tell the town all at once that it’s time to go.”
“The Triangle” is revealed in Quincy
Many of you who live in Quincy have probably noticed a lot of activity on the piece of property that divides downtown Quincy. The island on the west entrance that separates the east and west traffic flow has been fondly dubbed “The Triangle.”. The Triangle was revealed today, Nov....
Firefighters contain less than 1 acre fire in Corning Sunday
CORNING, Calif. - CAL FIRE Tehama-Glenn Unit says that firefighters are at the scene of a vegetation fire in Corning on Sunday. The fire burned a half of an acre on Betty Bell Place and South Avenue. CAL FIRE says that the fire has been contained.
Suspects remain at large after shooting in Los Molinos
LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - The suspects in a shooting in Los Molinos Friday morning remain at large, according to the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to the Los Molinos Fire Station off Sherwood Avenue Friday at about 6 a.m. When they arrived, they found 53-year-old Bridget...
Woman wounded in Los Molinos shooting, deputies investigating
LOS MOLINOS, Calif. - Tehama County deputies say they are investigating a shooting in Los Molinos over the weekend. Deputies told Action News Now that a woman was shot and is stable. No other information was released. This is a developing story. Action News Now will keep you updated with...
