Cameron, WV

Metro News

Brown: I’m hurting for Shane Lyons and his family

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A day after West Virginia parted ways with former Director of Athletics Shane Lyons, head football coach Neal Brown, the most meaningful of four Mountaineer head coaches hired during Lyons’ tenure, offered his thoughts on the dismissal. Brown spoke fondly of someone that helped bring...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Three Guys Before The Game – Shane Lyons Forced Out (Episode 417)

In a surprise move, West Virginia University has removed athletic director Shane Lyons from his position. In this episode, the “Guys” discuss the announcement and what it means for the future of WVU sports. The crew also looks back on a memorable Mountaineer weekend with victories over Pitt,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Greene’s gritty play vital to victory over Sooners, but what comes next?

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Having led a touchdown drive late in the second quarter that produced West Virginia’s only first-half points Saturday against Oklahoma, sophomore quarterback Garrett Greene figured to be in line for second-half action against the Sooners. Yet it wasn’t until moments before Zach Schmit’s opening second-half...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Morgantown angler qualifies for bass fishing’s biggest event

FLORENCE, Ala. — Angler Will Dieffenbauch will become only the fourth West Virginian in history to fish bass fishing’s most heralded event. With a second place finish in last week’s B.A.S.S. Nation Championship on Pickwick Lake in Alabama, the Morgantown angler secured a berth in the 2023 Bassmaster Classic in Knoxville, Tennessee.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Clarksburg blaze claims life

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The state Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal house fire that happened in Clarksburg Sunday. One person died in the blaze at a residence on Van Buren Street. The fire was reported at just before 9 a.m. The name of the victim was not...
CLARKSBURG, WV
Counties wrapping up election duties with canvassing efforts

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — County commissions across the state are sitting as boards of canvassers this week going up some of the ballots from last week’s general election. Two of the largest counties, Kanawha and Monongalia, finished up their canvassing efforts Monday. Monongalia County commissioners reviewed 145 provisional ballots,...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Prosecutor: No clear motive in Weirton double murder case

WEIRTON, W.Va. — Hancock County Prosecutor Steven Dragisich says there is no clear motive as to why a teenager killed his mother and sister two years ago in their Weirton home. Connor Crowe’s case was transferred to adult status and last week he entered guilty pleas to two counts...
WEIRTON, WV
Morgantown farmer provides Christmas trees for Capitol Complex

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The two Christmas trees on display during the holidays this year on the Capitol Complex are Canaan Firs donated by Jim Rockis from his Christmas tree farm in Morgantown. Rockis owns a farm where he grows Christmas trees and maintains over 12 different conifer seed orchards,...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Longest serving county officeholder to retire at end of year

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Longtime Monongalia County Circuit Clerk Jean Friend will retire at the end of the year. Friend has been in the office for parts of eight decades, the longest serving public official in state history. Friend’s mother worked as a beautician and also was politically active which...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Police search for suspect in car crash, suspicious death

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Monongalia County man is now charged with murder in connection with a body found at the scene of a Tuesday morning wreck. Monongalia County deputies obtained an an arrest warrant on murder charges for Chance Austin Williams Tuesday afternoon. Deputies allege Williams, 23, of Morgantown,...
MONONGALIA COUNTY, WV
Jane Lew couple charged in alleged hate crime

WESTON, W.Va. — A Jane Lew couple has been charged with a hate crime after allegedly yelling racial slurs and shooting a black man in the chest with a paintball gun. Police said Troy and Brandy Pertuset stopped near a home on Center Avenue in Weston and began yelling racial slurs at the black man.
WESTON, WV

