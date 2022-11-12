Read full article on original website
Related
Metro News
West Virginia will not name starting QB before facing No. 19 Kansas State; possibility exists for 3 to play
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia will not name a starting quarterback in advance of Saturday’s 2 p.m. against No. 19 Kansas State that concludes the home schedule for 2022. After Garrett Greene took over for a struggling JT Daniels and guided the Mountaineers to a come-from-behind 23-20 victory...
Metro News
Brown: I’m hurting for Shane Lyons and his family
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A day after West Virginia parted ways with former Director of Athletics Shane Lyons, head football coach Neal Brown, the most meaningful of four Mountaineer head coaches hired during Lyons’ tenure, offered his thoughts on the dismissal. Brown spoke fondly of someone that helped bring...
Metro News
Three Guys Before The Game – Shane Lyons Forced Out (Episode 417)
In a surprise move, West Virginia University has removed athletic director Shane Lyons from his position. In this episode, the “Guys” discuss the announcement and what it means for the future of WVU sports. The crew also looks back on a memorable Mountaineer weekend with victories over Pitt,...
Metro News
WVU forces out AD Shane Lyons; Gee says hope to have new AD in 3 to 4 weeks
Update 11 a.m. Monday WVU confirms departure in a news release. “I deeply appreciate Shane’s leadership over the past eight years and I wish him well,” Gee said. “But with the ever-changing landscape of intercollegiate athletics, I believe this is an opportunity to bring a fresh perspective to our program.”
Metro News
Interim AD Rob Alsop outlines what West Virginia is looking for in next athletic director
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — In outlining what the near future could look like for West Virginia University athletics, Vice President for Strategic Initiatives turned Interim Director of Athletics Rob Alsop made it clear he is not a candidate to become the Mountaineers’ next athletic director on a full-time basis.
Metro News
Greene’s gritty play vital to victory over Sooners, but what comes next?
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Having led a touchdown drive late in the second quarter that produced West Virginia’s only first-half points Saturday against Oklahoma, sophomore quarterback Garrett Greene figured to be in line for second-half action against the Sooners. Yet it wasn’t until moments before Zach Schmit’s opening second-half...
Metro News
Morgantown angler qualifies for bass fishing’s biggest event
FLORENCE, Ala. — Angler Will Dieffenbauch will become only the fourth West Virginian in history to fish bass fishing’s most heralded event. With a second place finish in last week’s B.A.S.S. Nation Championship on Pickwick Lake in Alabama, the Morgantown angler secured a berth in the 2023 Bassmaster Classic in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Metro News
Clarksburg blaze claims life
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — The state Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fatal house fire that happened in Clarksburg Sunday. One person died in the blaze at a residence on Van Buren Street. The fire was reported at just before 9 a.m. The name of the victim was not...
Metro News
Counties wrapping up election duties with canvassing efforts
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — County commissions across the state are sitting as boards of canvassers this week going up some of the ballots from last week’s general election. Two of the largest counties, Kanawha and Monongalia, finished up their canvassing efforts Monday. Monongalia County commissioners reviewed 145 provisional ballots,...
Metro News
Prosecutor: No clear motive in Weirton double murder case
WEIRTON, W.Va. — Hancock County Prosecutor Steven Dragisich says there is no clear motive as to why a teenager killed his mother and sister two years ago in their Weirton home. Connor Crowe’s case was transferred to adult status and last week he entered guilty pleas to two counts...
Metro News
Morgantown farmer provides Christmas trees for Capitol Complex
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The two Christmas trees on display during the holidays this year on the Capitol Complex are Canaan Firs donated by Jim Rockis from his Christmas tree farm in Morgantown. Rockis owns a farm where he grows Christmas trees and maintains over 12 different conifer seed orchards,...
Metro News
Longest serving county officeholder to retire at end of year
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Longtime Monongalia County Circuit Clerk Jean Friend will retire at the end of the year. Friend has been in the office for parts of eight decades, the longest serving public official in state history. Friend’s mother worked as a beautician and also was politically active which...
Metro News
Police search for suspect in car crash, suspicious death
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — A Monongalia County man is now charged with murder in connection with a body found at the scene of a Tuesday morning wreck. Monongalia County deputies obtained an an arrest warrant on murder charges for Chance Austin Williams Tuesday afternoon. Deputies allege Williams, 23, of Morgantown,...
Metro News
Jane Lew couple charged in alleged hate crime
WESTON, W.Va. — A Jane Lew couple has been charged with a hate crime after allegedly yelling racial slurs and shooting a black man in the chest with a paintball gun. Police said Troy and Brandy Pertuset stopped near a home on Center Avenue in Weston and began yelling racial slurs at the black man.
