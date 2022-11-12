ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Instant Analysis: Auburn defeats Winthrop 89-65 at Neville Arena

No. 13 Auburn (3-0) had 11 players score at least one point, led by Johni Broome’s 18 points during Tuesday’s 89-65 victory against Winthrop. Broome scored his 1,000th career point in the first half. The Morehead State transfer got a double-double with 13 rebounds. Broom added five blocks to his stat sheet in the Auburn win.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Rewinding No. 13 Auburn basketball’s 89-65 win against Winthrop

Bruce Pearl knew his team hadto play better than it did in the opening week of the season if it hoped to keep its undefeated record intact. Auburn struggled to shoot the ball in its first two games against George Mason and South Florida, but a pair of stringent defensive efforts buoyed the Tigers as they got off to a 2-0 start to the season.
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn basketball moves up in AP poll after opening week

Auburn is already on the move in the AP poll after the opening week of the season. After entering the year ranked 15th in the preseason AP poll, Bruce Pearl’s team moved up two spots to No. 13 in the Week 2 poll released Monday and are the third-highest ranked SEC team in the top 25. Only Kentucky (No. 4) and Arkansas (No. 9) are ahead of Auburn, while three other SEC teams are also ranked in this week’s poll: Alabama (No. 18), Tennessee (No. 22) and Texas A&M (No. 24).
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Where Alabama players rank in national stats

Alabama’s entering the final stretch of the 2022 football season with Austin Peay coming to town Saturday. The annual FCS game tends to be a statistical outlier so let’s take a look at Alabama’s numbers as they stand through 10 games against FBS competition, eight against Power 5 teams.
MONTGOMERY, AL
AL.com

Another freeze warning for Alabama for Sunday night

Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Two-vehicle wreck leaves 2 dead, 1 injured in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Sunday night wreck left two people dead and one person injured in Auburn. On November 13, at approximately 8 p.m., two vehicles collided after one driver traveled in the wrong direction on 1-85 North near the Moores Mill Road overpass. According to Lee Co. Coroner...
AUBURN, AL
AL.com

Auburn, University of Alabama now offer free period products on campus

The two largest universities in Alabama are now offering free period products on campus thanks to student-led efforts. Auburn and the University of Alabama have begun to gradually install dispensers with feminine hygiene products in bathrooms and student centers during the course of this school year. Both universities are in a pilot phase and are providing products in select, highly trafficked buildings in order to determine how much the tampons and pads are used.
AUBURN, AL
WSFA

Troy University Montgomery Campus dedicates peace dove

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Monday was a special day at the Troy University Montgomery Campus. Leaders and community members to unveil the Violata Pax Dove. The dove was commissioned by Pope Benedict XVI as part of an exhibit entitled the sins of humanity. Sculpted in white bronze the peace dove...
MONTGOMERY, AL
tinyhousetalk.com

Enchanted Tree House in Phenix City, Alabama

This is an enchanted tree house in Phenix City, Alabama. It’s a magical tree house vacation with a rock climbing wall, a bathhouse, outdoor showers, and 95 acres of nature. Don’t miss other interesting tree houses like this, join our Free Tiny House Newsletter. Magical Tree House in...
PHENIX CITY, AL
WTVM

Dreary Tuesday, Wet at times

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Have the rain gear handy on this Tuesday. Drier and turning colder the rest of the week. Temperatures stay significantly cooler than average through at least early next week. Cloudy, gloomy and rainy at times on this Tuesday. While the most widespread rain was probably before...
COLUMBUS, GA
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
204K+
Followers
62K+
Post
72M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy