No. 13 Auburn (3-0) had 11 players score at least one point, led by Johni Broome’s 18 points during Tuesday’s 89-65 victory against Winthrop. Broome scored his 1,000th career point in the first half. The Morehead State transfer got a double-double with 13 rebounds. Broom added five blocks to his stat sheet in the Auburn win.
Dylan Cardwell had jokes Monday afternoon in the suites at Neville Arena. Auburn’s backup center was asked about his prowess defending the rim early this season—10 blocks through the Tigers’ first two games—and he couldn’t help but crack a joke with one of his point guards, Tre Donaldson, sitting at his side.
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WDHN) — The Enterprise Wildcats for round two taking on the Central Phenix City Red Devils. The Red Devils beat the Wildcats 27-7 in regular season play. Central beats Enterprise 45-14.
Bruce Pearl knew his team hadto play better than it did in the opening week of the season if it hoped to keep its undefeated record intact. Auburn struggled to shoot the ball in its first two games against George Mason and South Florida, but a pair of stringent defensive efforts buoyed the Tigers as they got off to a 2-0 start to the season.
Cadillac Williams’ first home game as Auburn’s interim head coach represented more than just his first career coaching win and a gameday atmosphere on par with a high-stakes Iron Bowl. It also served as a pseudo reunion for Williams’ former Auburn teams of the early 2000s. At...
The Auburn football team is riding the high of a victory for the first time in quite awhile during the 2022 season after interim head coach Cadillac Williams led the Tigers to a win over the Texas A&M Aggies this past weekend. The Auburn football fanbase spent a good bit...
There are 4 high school 🏀 games in Auburn. The Beulah High School basketball team will have a game with Loachapoka High School on November 15, 2022, 13:30:00. The Hardaway High School basketball team will have a game with Auburn High School on November 15, 2022, 14:30:00.
Cadillac Williams got his first win as Auburn’s interim head coach, and the Tigers snapped a five-game losing streak last weekend with a 13-10 victory against Texas A&M at Jordan-Hare Stadium. After the game, during his on-field TV interview, Williams was asked what’s next for this Auburn team. His...
It’s been a tough season for Auburn. The Tigers started 3-6 and parted ways with Bryan Harsin at the end of October. Auburn, however, had reason to celebrate Saturday night. It beat visiting Texas A&M 13-10 to get its 4th win of the season. It was also the 1st...
Auburn is already on the move in the AP poll after the opening week of the season. After entering the year ranked 15th in the preseason AP poll, Bruce Pearl’s team moved up two spots to No. 13 in the Week 2 poll released Monday and are the third-highest ranked SEC team in the top 25. Only Kentucky (No. 4) and Arkansas (No. 9) are ahead of Auburn, while three other SEC teams are also ranked in this week’s poll: Alabama (No. 18), Tennessee (No. 22) and Texas A&M (No. 24).
Alabama’s entering the final stretch of the 2022 football season with Austin Peay coming to town Saturday. The annual FCS game tends to be a statistical outlier so let’s take a look at Alabama’s numbers as they stand through 10 games against FBS competition, eight against Power 5 teams.
Get ready for another cold night tonight. The National Weather Service has issued another freeze warning for some central Alabama counties. It will go into effect Sunday night and last into Monday morning. Temperatures will be cold statewide -- freeze warning or not. Lows are expected to dip into the...
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - A Sunday night wreck left two people dead and one person injured in Auburn. On November 13, at approximately 8 p.m., two vehicles collided after one driver traveled in the wrong direction on 1-85 North near the Moores Mill Road overpass. According to Lee Co. Coroner...
Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin’s proposal to keep the Magic City Classic at Legion Field in Birmingham for at least the next four years will be presented to the city council on Nov. 29. The proposal calls for the annual football rivalry’s historically Black institutions—Alabama State and Alabama A&M—to each...
The two largest universities in Alabama are now offering free period products on campus thanks to student-led efforts. Auburn and the University of Alabama have begun to gradually install dispensers with feminine hygiene products in bathrooms and student centers during the course of this school year. Both universities are in a pilot phase and are providing products in select, highly trafficked buildings in order to determine how much the tampons and pads are used.
Compilation of sun-kissed stunners who slayed and parlayed At Tuskegee's Homecoming in the heart of Tuskegee, Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Monday was a special day at the Troy University Montgomery Campus. Leaders and community members to unveil the Violata Pax Dove. The dove was commissioned by Pope Benedict XVI as part of an exhibit entitled the sins of humanity. Sculpted in white bronze the peace dove...
This is an enchanted tree house in Phenix City, Alabama. It’s a magical tree house vacation with a rock climbing wall, a bathhouse, outdoor showers, and 95 acres of nature. Don’t miss other interesting tree houses like this, join our Free Tiny House Newsletter. Magical Tree House in...
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Auburn police say an initial investigation indicates a wrong-way driver caused a horrific crash along Interstate 85 north Sunday night around 8:00. According to one witness, they had to dart in between two 18-wheelers to miss the driver traveling in the wrong direction along the busy interstate. According to that witness, […]
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Have the rain gear handy on this Tuesday. Drier and turning colder the rest of the week. Temperatures stay significantly cooler than average through at least early next week. Cloudy, gloomy and rainy at times on this Tuesday. While the most widespread rain was probably before...
