Auburn is already on the move in the AP poll after the opening week of the season. After entering the year ranked 15th in the preseason AP poll, Bruce Pearl’s team moved up two spots to No. 13 in the Week 2 poll released Monday and are the third-highest ranked SEC team in the top 25. Only Kentucky (No. 4) and Arkansas (No. 9) are ahead of Auburn, while three other SEC teams are also ranked in this week’s poll: Alabama (No. 18), Tennessee (No. 22) and Texas A&M (No. 24).

AUBURN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO