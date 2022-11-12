Read full article on original website
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-When is the World Cup 2022 final? Date and kick-off time
(Reuters) – The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup will begin in Qatar on Nov. 20 with the host nation taking on Ecuador at the Al Bayt Stadium, the farthest venue from central Doha. Defending champions France kick off their campaign against Australia two days later, while bookmakers’...
World Cup organizers defend Qatar residents as ‘real fans’
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Amid skepticism after days of fan parades in Doha and throngs of people greeting team buses arriving at hotels, World Cup organizers insisted Wednesday the atmosphere is authentic. “Numerous journalists and commentators on social media have questioned whether these are ‘real’ fans,” Qatari tournament organizers...
Soccer-World Cup 2022: when is the opening ceremony and who is performing?
(Reuters) – Here’s what you need to know about the opening ceremony that will take place ahead of the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 World Cup in Qatar:. * The opening ceremony of the World Cup will take place on Nov. 20, ahead of the opening Group A match between hosts Qatar and Ecuador.
Column-Housing storm leaves UK exposed, skews policy: Mike Dolan
LONDON (Reuters) – If financial markets bore the brunt of this year’s interest rate shock, housing now stands in the firing line. And a residential real estate quake would hurt many economies far more, amplifying the bond market ructions of the past 12 months if inflation can’t be contained quickly enough to allow central banks to stop tightening in 2023.
EU pushes to add Bulgaria, Croatia, Romania to free-travel zone
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission called on Wednesday for Bulgaria, Croatia and Romania to be admitted to the Schengen area to allow travel between these countries and most of Europe without border controls. The EU executive asked the European Council, the grouping of the European Union’s 27 members,...
