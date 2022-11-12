ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridger, MT

KULR8

Fairview's Hunter Sharbono commits to Montana State Football

FAIRVIEW- A part of the Montana-Montana State rivalry is the recruiting battle every year between the two programs. On Tuesday, Montana state picked up a commitment out of Fairview. Fairview Warriors running back Hunter Sharbono announced on twitter his decision to commit to the Bobcats. Sharbono recently helped lead Fairview...
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Depth sets the tone as MSU Billings men's hoops powers past Rocky

BILLINGS — It seems as if whenever an opponent figures out the answers to a Montana State Billings men's basketball lineup, a new crop of players come in to change the questions. The Yellowjackets have a deep roster full of size, speed and athleticism. And with MSUB bound to...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

A Cat's Life: Butte head coach Arie Grey

When it comes to living the life of a Montana State University Bobcats football alumnus, Arie Grey has lived in and spread the beliefs of Cats life everyday life. Grey graduated from Powell County High School in Deer Lodge as a letter-winner in football, basketball, and track & field, a participant in the Class B All-Star, Mon-Dak, and East-West Shrine games in 1997.
BUTTE, MT
KULR8

Local golf course plans to host watch party for Brawl of the Wild

BILLINGS, Mont. - The Lake Hills Golf Course is planning on hosting a watch party for the upcoming Brawl of the Wild game on Saturday. "We're really excited for it," said Gwen Rodriguez, an employee at Lake Hills Golf Course. "We're trying to give a unique spot for people to...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Brawl of the Wild ready for it's close-up

On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, Victor Flores and Lucas Semb talk the unique upcoming Brawl of the Wild. They open the episode with their thoughts on ESPN's College GameDay visiting Bozeman this week for its first-ever Big Sky Conference football game, then they briefly recap Montana State's and Montana's blowout wins this past Saturday: MSU over Cal Poly (9:58) and UM over Eastern Washington (11:13).
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

ESPN announces College GameDay fan arrival times

BOZEMAN, Mont. - ESPN announced the fan arrival times College GameDay event during Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman Saturday. Arrival for College GameDay starts at 5 a.m. MT at the Dyche Field. The live show starts at 7 a.m. MT.
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

MSUB bests Rocky in men's basketball exhibition

BILLINGS--The Yellowjackets beat the Battlin Bears 71-56 when they met up Tuesday night in a men's basketball crosstown exhibition. Rocky took an early lead and lead for the first five minutes of the game, but they were quickly overtaken by a fast-paced offensive swarm of Yellowjackets. Carrington Wiggins had 14...
BILLINGS, MT
KULR8

Origins, superstitions and bets: inside the fans' perspective of the Brawl of the Wild

MISSOULA — The Treasure State should be proud of its Football Championship Subdivision rivalry game. The Brawl of the Wild between the University of Montana and Montana State University is real. It never deviates from its true nature. The teams despise each other, the fans follow suit and what ensues is a game that makes the rest of the state freeze in time.
MISSOULA, MT
skylinesportsmt.com

Big Sky Breakdown: Montana State head coach Brent Vigen on Montana

Montana State moved to 7-0 in Big Sky Conference play, 9-1 overall by running roughshod over Cal Poly in a 72-28 victory last week. MSU rushed for a school record 554 yards in the win. The Bobcats host rival Montana (4-3 in Big Sky play, 7-3 overall) in the 121st...
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

Montana State firing on most cylinders heading into Brawl of the Wild

SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — In some ways, the Montana State football team looks like it did a year ago. Like last season, the Bobcats are 9-1 overall and 7-0 in Big Sky Conference play going into the Brawl of the Wild. Their only loss in both seasons was to a Football Bowl Subdivision team. They were ranked No. 3 in the Football Championship Subdivision going into their clash with a lower-ranked Montana, just like they probably will be this coming week. They’re a championship-contending team but have a clear area of concern.
BOZEMAN, MT
930 AM KMPT

Missoula Reacts to ESPN College Gameday Going to Bozeman

We got the news over the weekend that the Brawl of the Wild will finally get to the attention it deserves. The rivalry will soon be at the center of all NCAA college football this upcoming Saturday. ESPN is loading up their semi trucks and shipping the entire ESPN College GameDay set to Bozeman for the 121st Brawl of the Wild game.
MISSOULA, MT
KULR8

Flint Rasmussen makes his case to be College GameDay Guest Picker

BILLINGS- College GameDay is coming to Bozeman for the 121st Cat-Griz rivalry. That begs the question, who will be the celebrity guest picker?. There's been names floating around on social media. Names like Jan Stenerud, Bob Green, Brent Musburger, Kevin Costner and last but certainly not least, Flint Rasmussen. He's...
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

ESPN's College GameDay is coming to Bozeman for Cat-Griz Rivalry

BOZEMAN - After weeks of campaigning on social media, ESPN's College GameDay is finally coming to the Treasure State to take in the Cat-Griz Rivalry firsthand. Montana State hosts Montana next Saturday at 12 PM in the 121st edition of the rivalry between the two schools. The matchup will feature...
BOZEMAN, MT
KULR8

ESPN's College GameDay heading to Bozeman for Brawl of the Wild

BOZEMAN — ESPN's "College GameDay" is coming to Bozeman this coming week for the 121st Brawl of the Wild, the network announced Sunday morning. This is the first time GameDay has chosen a Big Sky Conference game. It had visited Football Championship Subdivision towns 11 times before this, including twice in Fargo, North Dakota, for North Dakota State games. It went to Jackson, Mississippi, last month for Jackson State's game against Southern.
BOZEMAN, MT

