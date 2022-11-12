SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — In some ways, the Montana State football team looks like it did a year ago. Like last season, the Bobcats are 9-1 overall and 7-0 in Big Sky Conference play going into the Brawl of the Wild. Their only loss in both seasons was to a Football Bowl Subdivision team. They were ranked No. 3 in the Football Championship Subdivision going into their clash with a lower-ranked Montana, just like they probably will be this coming week. They’re a championship-contending team but have a clear area of concern.

BOZEMAN, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO