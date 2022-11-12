Read full article on original website
Fairview's Hunter Sharbono commits to Montana State Football
FAIRVIEW- A part of the Montana-Montana State rivalry is the recruiting battle every year between the two programs. On Tuesday, Montana state picked up a commitment out of Fairview. Fairview Warriors running back Hunter Sharbono announced on twitter his decision to commit to the Bobcats. Sharbono recently helped lead Fairview...
Depth sets the tone as MSU Billings men's hoops powers past Rocky
BILLINGS — It seems as if whenever an opponent figures out the answers to a Montana State Billings men's basketball lineup, a new crop of players come in to change the questions. The Yellowjackets have a deep roster full of size, speed and athleticism. And with MSUB bound to...
A Cat's Life: Butte head coach Arie Grey
When it comes to living the life of a Montana State University Bobcats football alumnus, Arie Grey has lived in and spread the beliefs of Cats life everyday life. Grey graduated from Powell County High School in Deer Lodge as a letter-winner in football, basketball, and track & field, a participant in the Class B All-Star, Mon-Dak, and East-West Shrine games in 1997.
Local golf course plans to host watch party for Brawl of the Wild
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Lake Hills Golf Course is planning on hosting a watch party for the upcoming Brawl of the Wild game on Saturday. "We're really excited for it," said Gwen Rodriguez, an employee at Lake Hills Golf Course. "We're trying to give a unique spot for people to...
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Brawl of the Wild ready for it's close-up
On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, Victor Flores and Lucas Semb talk the unique upcoming Brawl of the Wild. They open the episode with their thoughts on ESPN's College GameDay visiting Bozeman this week for its first-ever Big Sky Conference football game, then they briefly recap Montana State's and Montana's blowout wins this past Saturday: MSU over Cal Poly (9:58) and UM over Eastern Washington (11:13).
ESPN announces College GameDay fan arrival times
BOZEMAN, Mont. - ESPN announced the fan arrival times College GameDay event during Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman Saturday. Arrival for College GameDay starts at 5 a.m. MT at the Dyche Field. The live show starts at 7 a.m. MT.
Q&A: ROOT Sports broadcaster Tom Glasgow reflects on Brawl of the Wild calls
BOZEMAN — Tom Glasgow felt “Big Sky withdrawal syndrome,” as he phrased it, while he watched the Montana State football team earn a 38-35 win at Eastern Washington on Sept. 24. Glasgow has been an on-air broadcaster at ROOT Sports since 2010. He’s based out of the...
MSUB bests Rocky in men's basketball exhibition
BILLINGS--The Yellowjackets beat the Battlin Bears 71-56 when they met up Tuesday night in a men's basketball crosstown exhibition. Rocky took an early lead and lead for the first five minutes of the game, but they were quickly overtaken by a fast-paced offensive swarm of Yellowjackets. Carrington Wiggins had 14...
Origins, superstitions and bets: inside the fans' perspective of the Brawl of the Wild
MISSOULA — The Treasure State should be proud of its Football Championship Subdivision rivalry game. The Brawl of the Wild between the University of Montana and Montana State University is real. It never deviates from its true nature. The teams despise each other, the fans follow suit and what ensues is a game that makes the rest of the state freeze in time.
Billings Mustangs' Elijah Gill named Pioneer League pitcher of the year
BILLINGS — Left-hander Elijah Gill was named the Pioneer League pitcher of the year for the 2022 season on Tuesday, becoming the fourth Billings Mustangs player to win the award since its inception in 2001. Gill went 3-1 with a league-leading 3.26 ERA in 85.2 innings. He struck out...
Big Sky Breakdown: Montana State head coach Brent Vigen on Montana
Montana State moved to 7-0 in Big Sky Conference play, 9-1 overall by running roughshod over Cal Poly in a 72-28 victory last week. MSU rushed for a school record 554 yards in the win. The Bobcats host rival Montana (4-3 in Big Sky play, 7-3 overall) in the 121st...
Montana State firing on most cylinders heading into Brawl of the Wild
SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. — In some ways, the Montana State football team looks like it did a year ago. Like last season, the Bobcats are 9-1 overall and 7-0 in Big Sky Conference play going into the Brawl of the Wild. Their only loss in both seasons was to a Football Bowl Subdivision team. They were ranked No. 3 in the Football Championship Subdivision going into their clash with a lower-ranked Montana, just like they probably will be this coming week. They’re a championship-contending team but have a clear area of concern.
Brawl of the Wild House Divided: The University of Montana president's tie to the bobcats
MISSOULA, Mont. - Ahead of the 121st Brawl of the Wild, NonStop Local is featuring divided homes across the state. In Missoula, one prominent Griz at the University of Montana still has some love for the bobcats. Some may consider it a modern day Montana Romeo and Juliet, University of...
Brawl Day Giveaway: Win two tickets to the Brawl of the Wild!
Here's how you can enter for a chance to win two free tickets to the 121st Brawl of the Wild in Bozeman this Saturday!. Full details, rules, and the entry form can be found here: https://www.nonstoplocal.com/brawltickets/#//
Who Will Be College Gameday’s Special Guest in Bozeman?
If you've been under a rock the past two days, ESPN's College Gameday announced that they will be setting up their weekly show here in Bozeman for Brawl of the Wild on Saturday, November 19th. The massive announcement has many giddy with excitement, and we can't blame them. College Gameday...
MSU calls for snow removal help at Bobcat Stadium
Montana State University Athletics and Sports Facilities are looking for help removing snow from seats at Bobcat Stadium.
Missoula Reacts to ESPN College Gameday Going to Bozeman
We got the news over the weekend that the Brawl of the Wild will finally get to the attention it deserves. The rivalry will soon be at the center of all NCAA college football this upcoming Saturday. ESPN is loading up their semi trucks and shipping the entire ESPN College GameDay set to Bozeman for the 121st Brawl of the Wild game.
Flint Rasmussen makes his case to be College GameDay Guest Picker
BILLINGS- College GameDay is coming to Bozeman for the 121st Cat-Griz rivalry. That begs the question, who will be the celebrity guest picker?. There's been names floating around on social media. Names like Jan Stenerud, Bob Green, Brent Musburger, Kevin Costner and last but certainly not least, Flint Rasmussen. He's...
ESPN's College GameDay is coming to Bozeman for Cat-Griz Rivalry
BOZEMAN - After weeks of campaigning on social media, ESPN's College GameDay is finally coming to the Treasure State to take in the Cat-Griz Rivalry firsthand. Montana State hosts Montana next Saturday at 12 PM in the 121st edition of the rivalry between the two schools. The matchup will feature...
ESPN's College GameDay heading to Bozeman for Brawl of the Wild
BOZEMAN — ESPN's "College GameDay" is coming to Bozeman this coming week for the 121st Brawl of the Wild, the network announced Sunday morning. This is the first time GameDay has chosen a Big Sky Conference game. It had visited Football Championship Subdivision towns 11 times before this, including twice in Fargo, North Dakota, for North Dakota State games. It went to Jackson, Mississippi, last month for Jackson State's game against Southern.
