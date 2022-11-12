Read full article on original website
Culver-Stockton baseball players help increase awareness to men's health
CANTON, Mo. (KHQA) — Harvard Medical School reports that, on average, men are dying five years earlier than women - mostly from diseases that can be easily prevented. According to Dr. Imran Shaike, doctor of sleep, internal, and obesity medicine at Quincy Medical Group, both testicular and prostate cancers are being found in approximately 10.8 million men worldwide – both of which can be life-threatening if gone unnoticed.
Adams County approves budget, allocates funds for juvenile detention facility
QUINCY, Ill. (WTAD, KHQA) — The Adams County Board has approved the budget for the next fiscal year, starting December 1st. The Board Tuesday night approved the budget, which has $52.4 million in revenue, and $56.9 million in expenses. County Finance Committee Chair Bret Austin explained why that's not...
Local Highlight Reel/College Signing Wrap for November 15th
KHQA TEN O'CLOCK SPORTS COVERAGE FOR TUESDAY NOVEMBER 15TH. KEOKUK'S MIRACLE AILES PLEDGES DIVISION ONE TO RUN TRACK AND FIELD FOR ALABAMA. QND'S FAITH KIENTZLE TAKES HER DEFENSIVE SKILLS TO LINCOLN LAND VOLLEYBALL. QND'S TRISTAN PRITTS LOOKS TO CONTINUE HIS RUNNING CAREER AT QUINCY UNIVERSITY. (EDITORS NOTE: WE ARE INUNDATED...
Local quilters to host fundraiser for nursing home residents
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — Quilts, crafts, baked goods and homemade candies and jellies will be for sale with the proceeds used to help residents in a Hannibal nursing home have a merry Christmas. Beth Haven Quilters is hosting its Fall Fling fundraiser on Tuesday, November 15 from 11 a.m....
Northeast Missouri man injured in Adair County rollover crash
ADAIR COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was injured Monday morning in a rollover crash in Adair County. It happened around 10:20 a.m. on Missouri Highway 6, five miles west of Novinger. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, Robert A. Wernert, 71, of Green Castle,...
Blessing offers new treatment for incontinence
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — It's a common medical problem that millions of adults find frustrating. Urge incontinence is the sudden, intense urge to urinate followed by an involuntary loss of urine. It affects mostly people over the age of 50 and a majority of those are women. Blessing Health’s...
Council tables proposed update to building codes
QUINCY, Ill. (WTAD, KHQA) — Quincy aldermen want to make changes to a proposed update of the city's building codes. The council on Monday night voted to table for two weeks a resolution that would waive the cost of connecting new single and multi-residential homes to the city's water system, and waive building permit fees.
Northeast Missouri man seriously hurt when motorcycle hits guardrail
MACON, Mo. — A northeast Missouri man was badly injured Saturday night when he crashed his motorcycle. It happened at 8:45 p.m. Saturday on Sunset Drive, one-and-a-half miles west of Macon. State troopers say Brant Bull, 25, of Macon, swerved his motorcycle to miss an oncoming car. The bike...
Payson man sentenced for attempted child enticement
PAYSON, Ill. (KHQA) — A Payson man on Thursday was sentenced to 135 months, 11 1/4-years, to the Illinois Department of Corrections for attempted enticement of a minor. Michael Kamphaus, 34, was indicted in March 2022 and entered a plea of guilty in July 2022. He has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service since his arrest.
Winter set to strike Tri-States
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A blast of winter will soon be striking sections of the Tri-States. Unseasonably cold air that's already in place coupled with a vigorous low pressure system moving out from the Missouri Valley and moisture streaming up from the Gulf of Mexico have set the state for some snow in the region.
Quincy man facing charges after fuel tank theft
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man has been arrested after a fuel tank was stolen from a local business. On Monday around 6 p.m., Adams County Sheriff's deputies were called to Gully Transportation on Wismann Lane in Quincy for a report of a fuel tank theft. Suspect Christopher...
