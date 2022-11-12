ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warrensburg, NY

NEWS10 ABC

How much snow can the North Country get?

The first snowfall of the season is expected this week, set to come down early Wednesday in varying amounts depending on how far north you go. Those amounts include a forecast 2"-4" in the Glens Falls region, and as much as 4"-6" in the Lake George-North Creek area. Those amounts vary up and down looking further into the Adirondacks.
GLENS FALLS, NY
WNYT

Woman goes into labor on Northway, gives birth off exit

A special delivery has given a couple from Hudson Falls a story they’ll be telling their grandkids. Brooklynn Alora Liberty Judson was born last week. Liberty is a family name, and now baby Brooklynn’s name, because she was born on the Northway in her parents’ Jeep Liberty.
HUDSON FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Free COVID test kits at Glens Falls City Hall

As of Tuesday, the city of Glens Falls is offering a limited number of free COVID-19 test kits at City Hall. Test kits can be picked up in person at City Hall by anyone not currently exhibiting coronavirus symptoms.
NEWS10 ABC

Nine Pin opens new canning facility

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Nine Pin Cider Works officially opened its new canning facility in the heart of Albany’s Warehouse District Tuesday morning. The 7,000 square foot facility will allow the local cidery to continue meeting production demands as the business continues to grow. “We’re very excited to get this facility up and running and […]
ALBANY, NY
travelnowsmart.com

Natural hot springs in upstate new york

New York’s natural hot springs are filled with minerals and have been attracting people for centuries. Their healing properties have been known to date back to Native American tribes. The hot springs of upstate New York include the Boiling Pot, the Roosevelt Baths and Spa, and the Shanty Brook Motel.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Off the Beaten Path: The Olde Mercantile

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At The Olde Mercantile in Troy, your holiday-inspired Pinterest boards are coming to life! Previously located in Cohoes, the gift shop is making a name for itself in the Collar City. The gift shop on Pawling Avenue is a destination for country decor and other...
TROY, NY
Q 105.7

Popular Troy Restaurant That Closed In 2021 Gets New Life In Brunswick

It's a new chapter for a beloved Troy restaurant that closed in 2021. It is always a bummer when one of your favorite local businesses calls it a day. That why this story will make some Troy locals pretty happy. Because a new Brunswick restaurant that is getting set to open will be taking over where a popular Troy eatery left off when it closed a little over a year ago.
TROY, NY
WNYT

State trooper honored with national award for saving a life on I-87

A New York State trooper was honored with a national certificate Tuesday for his quick action in saving a driver’s life in January. The American Red Cross honored Trooper Michael Nash at its Albany headquarters, after Nash was credited with performing life-saving CPR that saved a person’s life on the Northway in Colonie.
COLONIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Closures and accidents on I-87

A crash on I-87 has caused multiple lane closures in the town of Clifton Park. A crash on I-87 Northway southbound at Exit 8A; CR 91 on Grooms Road in Clifton Park initially caused one right lane of four to close.
CLIFTON PARK, NY
WNYT

Trial resumes in 2020 Albany murder

An Albany murder trial resumes this week. Darius Cokely is accused of stabbing another man to death in 2020. Prosecutors say Cokely stabbed Maurice Skeen during a fight on Madison Avenue, near New Scotland Avenue. The grandmother of the victim was the first to testify this past Wednesday. Cokely was...
ALBANY, NY

