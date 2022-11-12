Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Girls Volleyball Championship held in Glens Falls
The 2022 NYSPHSAA Girls Volleyball Championship is returning to the Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls. The championship will take place on November 19 with the winners being crowned on November 20.
CBA not satisfied after section title win
The CBA Brothers won their second straight Section 2 Class AA title Friday night over Shenendehowa. But it's a different vibe this year. From the beginning of the season, they've had much bigger goals than winning Section 2.
Hiker rescued after fall on Buck Mountain
On Saturday, New York State Forest Rangers made a rescue on Buck Mountain in the town of Fort Ann. Rangers responded to a mid-afternoon report of a hiker stuck with a broken wrist along the trail.
How much snow can the North Country get?
The first snowfall of the season is expected this week, set to come down early Wednesday in varying amounts depending on how far north you go. Those amounts include a forecast 2"-4" in the Glens Falls region, and as much as 4"-6" in the Lake George-North Creek area. Those amounts vary up and down looking further into the Adirondacks.
Crash closes portion of Troy Schenectady Road
Police have closed a portion of Troy Schenectady Road after a serious crash.
WNYT
Woman goes into labor on Northway, gives birth off exit
A special delivery has given a couple from Hudson Falls a story they’ll be telling their grandkids. Brooklynn Alora Liberty Judson was born last week. Liberty is a family name, and now baby Brooklynn’s name, because she was born on the Northway in her parents’ Jeep Liberty.
Free COVID test kits at Glens Falls City Hall
As of Tuesday, the city of Glens Falls is offering a limited number of free COVID-19 test kits at City Hall. Test kits can be picked up in person at City Hall by anyone not currently exhibiting coronavirus symptoms.
Winter parking restrictions in the Capital Region
As the Capital Region prepares for colder weather and snow, many cities, towns, and villages already have overnight parking bans in effect. The restrictions usually last from November to April.
Nine Pin opens new canning facility
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Nine Pin Cider Works officially opened its new canning facility in the heart of Albany’s Warehouse District Tuesday morning. The 7,000 square foot facility will allow the local cidery to continue meeting production demands as the business continues to grow. “We’re very excited to get this facility up and running and […]
travelnowsmart.com
Natural hot springs in upstate new york
New York’s natural hot springs are filled with minerals and have been attracting people for centuries. Their healing properties have been known to date back to Native American tribes. The hot springs of upstate New York include the Boiling Pot, the Roosevelt Baths and Spa, and the Shanty Brook Motel.
NEWS10 ABC
Off the Beaten Path: The Olde Mercantile
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At The Olde Mercantile in Troy, your holiday-inspired Pinterest boards are coming to life! Previously located in Cohoes, the gift shop is making a name for itself in the Collar City. The gift shop on Pawling Avenue is a destination for country decor and other...
Where to get Sunday brunch in the Capital Region
Brunch, a meal that is often eaten in the late morning or early afternoon, has become exceedingly popular in recent years. Many restaurants in the area offer special brunch menus on Saturdays and Sundays.
Glens Falls’ Code Blue shelter open for the winter
After a recent influx of warmth around and after Halloween, cold weather has settled back in around the North Country, and is likely to stay that way. A high of 42 on Monday is forecast to be the highest things will get in the coming week. That means its time to get prepared.
Popular Troy Restaurant That Closed In 2021 Gets New Life In Brunswick
It's a new chapter for a beloved Troy restaurant that closed in 2021. It is always a bummer when one of your favorite local businesses calls it a day. That why this story will make some Troy locals pretty happy. Because a new Brunswick restaurant that is getting set to open will be taking over where a popular Troy eatery left off when it closed a little over a year ago.
When does Albany usually see its first and last snowfall of the season?
The first snowfall of the season is expected Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. According to NEWS10 Meteorologist Jill Szwed, the snow will arrive between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. and will change to a messy mix of snow, sleet, and rain between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m.
Code Blue in effect in Albany as frigid cold hits
With the first winter storm of the season expected to hit Tuesday evening, the Homeless and Travelers Aid Society (HATAS) has called a Code Blue alert in Albany for Tuesday, November 15 through Friday, November 18.
WNYT
State trooper honored with national award for saving a life on I-87
A New York State trooper was honored with a national certificate Tuesday for his quick action in saving a driver’s life in January. The American Red Cross honored Trooper Michael Nash at its Albany headquarters, after Nash was credited with performing life-saving CPR that saved a person’s life on the Northway in Colonie.
Holiday hoot: Warrensburg fest takes on owl theme
The schedule is out for the annual Christmas in Warrensburgh festival. On Dec. 3-4, Santa Claus is coming to town, with a whole swath of things to do.
Closures and accidents on I-87
A crash on I-87 has caused multiple lane closures in the town of Clifton Park. A crash on I-87 Northway southbound at Exit 8A; CR 91 on Grooms Road in Clifton Park initially caused one right lane of four to close.
WNYT
Trial resumes in 2020 Albany murder
An Albany murder trial resumes this week. Darius Cokely is accused of stabbing another man to death in 2020. Prosecutors say Cokely stabbed Maurice Skeen during a fight on Madison Avenue, near New Scotland Avenue. The grandmother of the victim was the first to testify this past Wednesday. Cokely was...
Comments / 0