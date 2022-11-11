ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manassas, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PWLiving

People to Meet: Area Networking Events

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. Brought to you by the Prince William Chamber of Commerce, the strongest voice for the business community in the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan region. Finding people...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Sara Ordway Wins Bronze Stevie® Award

Provided by Ordway Conservatory of Classical Ballet. Sara Ordway has been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Best Female Entrepreneur category in the 19th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the...
MANASSAS, VA
PWLiving

Call for Student Art

Each year the area high school students are invited to share their talent by participating in a high school art exhibit and competition sponsored by Lockheed Martin. The competition encourages student expression and creativity in a professional setting. The exhibit includes student work in the following categories: Art & Technology,...
MANASSAS, VA
PWLiving

Historic Manassas, Inc. Initiates Search for New Executive Director

Provided by Historic Manassas, Inc. Historic Manassas, Inc., a Main Street™ organization and the leading voice for historic preservation-based economic development and community revitalization in Historic Downtown Manassas since 1986, has initiated its search for a new Executive Director, following the resignation of long-time director Debbie Haight. The Board of Directors gratefully acknowledges the work that Debbie put into HMI and thanks her for 13 years of service.
MANASSAS, VA
PWLiving

A message from Dr. LaTanya D. McDade

In our State of the Schools presentation shared with the School Board last month, we addressed the current state of student learning in our school division and our active next steps to address the concerns raised. The pandemic had a negative impact on all learners and widened achievement gaps. This...
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism Honored with Two Awards

Provided by Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism. Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism is proud to announce that at the Virginia Recreation and Park Society’s recent Annual Conference, they received two awards. One for the Locust Shade Warrior Challenge Course—Best New Renovation/Addition (Parks, Playgrounds, Blueways, Greenways or Trails): Above 200,000 category; and one for the Brentsville Jail Museum—Best New Renovation/Addition (Bricks & Mortar): Above 200,000 category.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Town Tree Lighting & Shop Late Night

Come to the Town of Occoquan this Saturday, Nov. 19, for the annual town tree lighting and shop late event. While you shop from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. you will be able to enjoy an adult beverage from participating restaurants as you stroll the streets of town. Occoquan will be...
OCCOQUAN, VA
PWLiving

HolidayFest Kicks Off this Weekend in Occoquan

Occoquan goes ALL IN for the holidays! Come to town for HolidayFest 2022, Nov. 19 to Dec. 4! You’ll appreciate the way the town gets all dressed up for the season in its very own special small-town way. Highlights from this year’s festival include:. Annual Tree Lighting (Nov....
OCCOQUAN, VA
PWLiving

Prince William and NOVA Get New Certified Water Quality Monitors and Trainer

Provided by Prince William Soil and Water Conservation District. This fall, biological water quality monitors were trained and certified at Cub Run in Fairfax County. Many first-time monitors also attended. Kira Carney, the Mid-Atlantic Save Our Streams Coordinator for Izaak Walton League of America, supported this event. Five monitors were tested on benthic macro invertebrate identification and field sampling skills. Prince William Soil and Water Conservation District’s Water Quality program added four new certified monitors and one trainer to its list of certified monitors from this event.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Tang’s and Tourism Growing in Manassas

Tang’s Alterations, Bridal, Bespoke Expands Alteration Shop in Manassas. Tang’s Bridal – one the DMV’s top bridal boutiques and alteration shops – is expanding in the City of Manassas. Tang’s has leased an additional 2,000 square feet adjacent to their location in the Canterbury Village shopping center on Sudley Road. Their expanded footprint will house a larger alteration shop, new private fitting room, and showcase areas. In addition to their larger footprint, Tang’s will be growing their team by bringing on two new employees.
MANASSAS, VA
PWLiving

Smart911 Can Make a Difference in an Emergency

Provided by Prince William County Public Safety Communications. Smart911 is an application people can install on their cell phones to help first responders in an emergency. Signing up for Smart911 allows people to voluntarily enter information about themselves, including the medications they take, their pets, their residences, physical limitations or anything they think is important for first responders to know.
PWLiving

Accessing Crisis Services in Prince William County

Provided by Prince William County Community Services. If you or someone you know is at risk of harm or in a mental health crisis but is not in immediate danger, call 703-527-4077 or text CONNECT to 85511. Your call or text will be received locally by someone who knows the greater Prince William County area and can provide local resources. The individual will be available to provide immediate help over the phone, such as referrals to local behavioral health and other community services.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

And the Winner Is… The Giving Back Award

Like this article? Support us by subscribing here. Your donation will help us continue to provide quality of life news and make local impact possible. According to the National Center for Charitable Statistics, more than 1.5 million nonprofit organizations are registered in the United States. Prince William has a multitude of not-for-profit groups that reach out to every segment of the population, extending support, education, and life-giving resources. Prince William Living recognizes the extraordinary efforts of these unsung heroes of our community. Their commitment to service and desire to support our neighbors make us all stronger and thrive as a whole.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Northern Virginia Veterans Association’s Wreaths Across America Quantico National Cemetery

Provided by Northern Virginia Veterans Association. The Northern Virginia Veterans Association (NOVA Veterans) has the privilege of managing Wreaths Across America at Quantico National Cemetery for the third year. This is a time-honored tradition where individuals may participate in laying wreaths at the gravesites of fallen service members. NOVA Veterans is hoping to lay approximately 16,000 wreaths this year and would love to have the community come out and support in many possible ways.
QUANTICO, VA
PWLiving

Delta Sigma Theta Showcases Five Lucky Writers

Provided by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Prince William County Alumnae Chapter. The Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is excited to host its 13th Annual Red Carpet Showcase on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Montclair Country Club, 16500 Edgewood Drive, Montclair.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

Honoring Veterans

Give honor where honor is due. Nov. 5, 2022 marks the 13th annual Northern Virginia Veterans Parade from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. This year the parade salutes two local heroes as grand marshals: retired U.S. Army Colonel Ulysses Xerxes “Xerk” White (see more on Col. White below) and World War II Nurse Elizabeth Lewis. Dedicated to honor America’s military and their families, this parade pays tribute to veterans’ services and inspires patriotic awareness.
MANASSAS, VA
PWLiving

Prince William Living Magazine Announces Influential Women Award Nominations Now Open

Prince William Living, a publication celebrating the people and places of greater Prince William, is excited to announce the opening of nominations for their annual Influential Women Awards. These awards celebrate the accomplishments of women who have made a significant impact in their community and industry. Nominees can include leaders in business, non-profits, education, and more. Each year, the magazine invites the public to nominate local women who inspire others through their vision, professional achievements, and charitable works. Prince William Living announces the winners in its March issue in celebration of Women’s History Month.
PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, VA
PWLiving

PWLiving

Manassas, VA
1K+
Followers
3K+
Post
232K+
Views
ABOUT

We are a family of publications covering lifestyle, business, education and more in the Prince William County, Manassas, Manassas Park and D.C. metro areas.

 https://princewilliamliving.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy