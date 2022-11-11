Read full article on original website
People to Meet: Area Networking Events
Finding people...
Sara Ordway Wins Bronze Stevie® Award
Provided by Ordway Conservatory of Classical Ballet. Sara Ordway has been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the Best Female Entrepreneur category in the 19th annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business. The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the...
Call for Student Art
Each year the area high school students are invited to share their talent by participating in a high school art exhibit and competition sponsored by Lockheed Martin. The competition encourages student expression and creativity in a professional setting. The exhibit includes student work in the following categories: Art & Technology,...
Historic Manassas, Inc. Initiates Search for New Executive Director
Provided by Historic Manassas, Inc. Historic Manassas, Inc., a Main Street™ organization and the leading voice for historic preservation-based economic development and community revitalization in Historic Downtown Manassas since 1986, has initiated its search for a new Executive Director, following the resignation of long-time director Debbie Haight. The Board of Directors gratefully acknowledges the work that Debbie put into HMI and thanks her for 13 years of service.
A message from Dr. LaTanya D. McDade
In our State of the Schools presentation shared with the School Board last month, we addressed the current state of student learning in our school division and our active next steps to address the concerns raised. The pandemic had a negative impact on all learners and widened achievement gaps. This...
Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism Honored with Two Awards
Provided by Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism. Prince William County Parks, Recreation & Tourism is proud to announce that at the Virginia Recreation and Park Society’s recent Annual Conference, they received two awards. One for the Locust Shade Warrior Challenge Course—Best New Renovation/Addition (Parks, Playgrounds, Blueways, Greenways or Trails): Above 200,000 category; and one for the Brentsville Jail Museum—Best New Renovation/Addition (Bricks & Mortar): Above 200,000 category.
Veterans Recognized During Ceremony at Prince William County’s Freedom Park
Speakers at the recent Prince William County Veterans Day ceremony were joined by local dignitaries, county staff and the public as they talked about the history of Veterans Day, the contributions veterans make to the well-being of the United States and its citizens and the commitment veterans show in all they do for the country.
Town Tree Lighting & Shop Late Night
Come to the Town of Occoquan this Saturday, Nov. 19, for the annual town tree lighting and shop late event. While you shop from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. you will be able to enjoy an adult beverage from participating restaurants as you stroll the streets of town. Occoquan will be...
HolidayFest Kicks Off this Weekend in Occoquan
Occoquan goes ALL IN for the holidays! Come to town for HolidayFest 2022, Nov. 19 to Dec. 4! You’ll appreciate the way the town gets all dressed up for the season in its very own special small-town way. Highlights from this year’s festival include:. Annual Tree Lighting (Nov....
Prince William Board of County Supervisors Recognizes National Adoption Day
Provided by Prince William County Communications Office. National Adoption Day is Nov. 19, 2022, and the Prince William Board of County Supervisors recently proclaimed Nov. 19 as Adoption Day in Prince William County. The proclamation recognized that all children in need deserve the chance at adoption. More than 100,000 children...
Prince William and NOVA Get New Certified Water Quality Monitors and Trainer
Provided by Prince William Soil and Water Conservation District. This fall, biological water quality monitors were trained and certified at Cub Run in Fairfax County. Many first-time monitors also attended. Kira Carney, the Mid-Atlantic Save Our Streams Coordinator for Izaak Walton League of America, supported this event. Five monitors were tested on benthic macro invertebrate identification and field sampling skills. Prince William Soil and Water Conservation District’s Water Quality program added four new certified monitors and one trainer to its list of certified monitors from this event.
Tang’s and Tourism Growing in Manassas
Tang’s Alterations, Bridal, Bespoke Expands Alteration Shop in Manassas. Tang’s Bridal – one the DMV’s top bridal boutiques and alteration shops – is expanding in the City of Manassas. Tang’s has leased an additional 2,000 square feet adjacent to their location in the Canterbury Village shopping center on Sudley Road. Their expanded footprint will house a larger alteration shop, new private fitting room, and showcase areas. In addition to their larger footprint, Tang’s will be growing their team by bringing on two new employees.
Smart911 Can Make a Difference in an Emergency
Provided by Prince William County Public Safety Communications. Smart911 is an application people can install on their cell phones to help first responders in an emergency. Signing up for Smart911 allows people to voluntarily enter information about themselves, including the medications they take, their pets, their residences, physical limitations or anything they think is important for first responders to know.
Two Colgan High School Student Musicians Selected for All-National Honor Ensembles
Provided by Prince William County Schools (PWCS) Caitlin Lohfeld, a senior, and Emily Yeh, a junior, at Charles J. Colgan Sr. High School were selected for the 2022 National Association for Music Education (NAfME) All-National Honor Ensembles. Lohfeld is in the Mixed Choir and Yeh is in the Symphony Orchestra.
Accessing Crisis Services in Prince William County
Provided by Prince William County Community Services. If you or someone you know is at risk of harm or in a mental health crisis but is not in immediate danger, call 703-527-4077 or text CONNECT to 85511. Your call or text will be received locally by someone who knows the greater Prince William County area and can provide local resources. The individual will be available to provide immediate help over the phone, such as referrals to local behavioral health and other community services.
And the Winner Is… The Giving Back Award
According to the National Center for Charitable Statistics, more than 1.5 million nonprofit organizations are registered in the United States. Prince William has a multitude of not-for-profit groups that reach out to every segment of the population, extending support, education, and life-giving resources. Prince William Living recognizes the extraordinary efforts of these unsung heroes of our community. Their commitment to service and desire to support our neighbors make us all stronger and thrive as a whole.
Northern Virginia Veterans Association’s Wreaths Across America Quantico National Cemetery
Provided by Northern Virginia Veterans Association. The Northern Virginia Veterans Association (NOVA Veterans) has the privilege of managing Wreaths Across America at Quantico National Cemetery for the third year. This is a time-honored tradition where individuals may participate in laying wreaths at the gravesites of fallen service members. NOVA Veterans is hoping to lay approximately 16,000 wreaths this year and would love to have the community come out and support in many possible ways.
Delta Sigma Theta Showcases Five Lucky Writers
Provided by Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. Prince William County Alumnae Chapter. The Prince William County Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. is excited to host its 13th Annual Red Carpet Showcase on Saturday, Dec. 3, from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. at the Montclair Country Club, 16500 Edgewood Drive, Montclair.
Honoring Veterans
Give honor where honor is due. Nov. 5, 2022 marks the 13th annual Northern Virginia Veterans Parade from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon. This year the parade salutes two local heroes as grand marshals: retired U.S. Army Colonel Ulysses Xerxes “Xerk” White (see more on Col. White below) and World War II Nurse Elizabeth Lewis. Dedicated to honor America’s military and their families, this parade pays tribute to veterans’ services and inspires patriotic awareness.
Prince William Living Magazine Announces Influential Women Award Nominations Now Open
Prince William Living, a publication celebrating the people and places of greater Prince William, is excited to announce the opening of nominations for their annual Influential Women Awards. These awards celebrate the accomplishments of women who have made a significant impact in their community and industry. Nominees can include leaders in business, non-profits, education, and more. Each year, the magazine invites the public to nominate local women who inspire others through their vision, professional achievements, and charitable works. Prince William Living announces the winners in its March issue in celebration of Women’s History Month.
