ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS News

Suspect in custody after man stabbed multiple times in Tracy

TRACY — An arrest was made after a man was stabbed multiple times in Tracy Monday evening, authorities said. Tracy resident Alaina Milbourne, 38, was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail and faces a charge of attempted murder. The stabbing happened shortly before 5:30 p.m. along Cedar Mountain...
TRACY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy