Nevada City, CA

Kim
4d ago

Leaving her aunts home wearing only her pajamas and robe, while barefoot, at that hour lends its hand at her not being of sound mind, in my eyes. I could be incorrect. In any event, my 🙏🙏 to all who love her.

uWishUknew
4d ago

The top 2 pictures are the same person?! So sorry for this loss. How could it not be suspicious for a 16 year old to just die?!

Marguerita Jackson
4d ago

I'm so very sorry for the families and friends loss of this beautiful girl may she rest in paradise 🙏🙏❤️ may God give them strength to get through this hard time god bless you all 🙏

