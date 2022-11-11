Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
Platinum Futures Is 12% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 12.51% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:56 EST on Tuesday, 15 November, Platinum (PL) is $1,026.10. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 18421, 99.99% below its average volume of 12975116774.84. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
EUR/GBP Up Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 3.51% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:07 EST on Tuesday, 15 November, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.88. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.131% up from its 52-week low and 4.84% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
via.news
Silver Futures Jumps By 12% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 12.58% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:55 EST on Tuesday, 15 November, Silver (SI) is $21.84. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 83436, 99.99% below its average volume of 16392469079.45. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news
GBP/EUR Went Down By Over 2% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 2.66% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:11 EST on Tuesday, 15 November, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.15. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.002% up from its 52-week low and 5.957% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
via.news
USD/JPY Slides By 5% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 5.07% for the last 10 sessions. At 20:07 EST on Monday, 14 November, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $140.41. USD/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 24.76% up from its 52-week low and 7.587% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/JPY’s last...
via.news
PetroChina Stock Falls By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of PetroChina (NYSE: PTR) slid by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:40 EST on Monday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is falling 0.81% to $15,228.99, following the last session’s downward trend. PetroChina’s last close...
via.news
Baidu Stock Went Up By Over 9% So Far On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) jumped 9.15% to $99.82 at 14:56 EST on Tuesday, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 0.71% to $11,275.90, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, a somewhat up trend exchanging session today.
via.news
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. And 3 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB), Arbor Realty Trust (ABR), ONEOK (OKE) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or...
via.news
Redfin Stock Jumps By 27% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) jumped by a staggering 27.69% in 5 sessions from $3.72 at 27.69, to $4.75 at 22:16 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.12% to $11,196.22, following the last session’s downward trend. Redfin’s last close...
via.news
Pacific Biosciences Of California Stock Impressive Jump On Tuesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB) jumping 10.17% to $11.16 on Tuesday while NASDAQ jumped 1.45% to $11,358.41. Pacific Biosciences of California’s last close was $10.13, 64.04% under its 52-week high of $28.17. About Pacific Biosciences of California. Pacific Biosciences of...
via.news
Canadian Solar And 7 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – Canadian Solar (CSIQ), Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX), Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Was 10.84% Up Today
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) rising 10.84% to $80.69 on Tuesday while NYSE jumped 0.88% to $15,363.15. Taiwan Semiconductor’s last close was $72.80, 49.79% below its 52-week high of $145.00. About Taiwan Semiconductor. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and...
via.news
Republic Services And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR), Moelis & Company (MC), Republic Services (RSG) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
via.news
Canaan Stock Up Momentum With A 11.9% Rise Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Canaan jumping 11.9% to $3.01 on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ fell 1.12% to $11,196.22, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains, on what was an all-around down trend trading session today. Canaan’s last close...
via.news
Spectra Energy And East Stone Acquisition Corporation On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Tuesday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Spectra Energy, Bilibili, and DouYu. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Spectra Energy (SE) 63.58...
via.news
SVB Financial Group Stock Up Momentum With A 9.02% Rise On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with SVB Financial Group rising 9.02% to $239.58 on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ jumped 1.45% to $11,358.41, following the last session’s downward trend on what was an all-around up trend exchanging session today. SVB Financial Group’s...
via.news
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Down Momentum With A 0% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE: SNP) slid by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 22:20 EST on Monday, after five sequential sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is dropping 0.81% to $15,228.99, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news
STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST, First Trust MLP And Energy Income Fund, Another 6 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield
(VIANEWS) – STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST (STWD), First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI), Leggett & Platt (LEG) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 STARWOOD PROPERTY TRUST (STWD) 20.23 2.33% 8.13% 2022-11-06 05:07:21. 2 First...
via.news
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NNY), Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE), Crown Crafts (CRWS) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have gathered information about stocks with the highest payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
via.news
Everbridge Stock Up Momentum With A 19% Jump In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG) rose by a staggering 19.39% in 5 sessions from $27.69 to $33.06 at 15:36 EST on Tuesday, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 1.58% to $11,373.21, following the last session’s downward trend. Everbridge’s last close...
Comments / 0