ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
via.news

Platinum Futures Is 12% Up In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 12.51% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:56 EST on Tuesday, 15 November, Platinum (PL) is $1,026.10. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 18421, 99.99% below its average volume of 12975116774.84. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

EUR/GBP Up Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 3.51% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:07 EST on Tuesday, 15 November, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.88. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.131% up from its 52-week low and 4.84% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
via.news

Silver Futures Jumps By 12% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 12.58% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:55 EST on Tuesday, 15 November, Silver (SI) is $21.84. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 83436, 99.99% below its average volume of 16392469079.45. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
via.news

GBP/EUR Went Down By Over 2% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 2.66% for the last 21 sessions. At 16:11 EST on Tuesday, 15 November, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.15. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 6.002% up from its 52-week low and 5.957% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
via.news

USD/JPY Slides By 5% In The Last 10 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 5.07% for the last 10 sessions. At 20:07 EST on Monday, 14 November, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $140.41. USD/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 24.76% up from its 52-week low and 7.587% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/JPY’s last...
via.news

PetroChina Stock Falls By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of PetroChina (NYSE: PTR) slid by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $0 to $0.00 at 19:40 EST on Monday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE is falling 0.81% to $15,228.99, following the last session’s downward trend. PetroChina’s last close...
via.news

Baidu Stock Went Up By Over 9% So Far On Tuesday

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) jumped 9.15% to $99.82 at 14:56 EST on Tuesday, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 0.71% to $11,275.90, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, a somewhat up trend exchanging session today.
via.news

Redfin Stock Jumps By 27% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) jumped by a staggering 27.69% in 5 sessions from $3.72 at 27.69, to $4.75 at 22:16 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 1.12% to $11,196.22, following the last session’s downward trend. Redfin’s last close...
WASHINGTON STATE
via.news

Canadian Solar And 7 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity

(VIANEWS) – Canadian Solar (CSIQ), Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX), Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news

Taiwan Semiconductor Stock Was 10.84% Up Today

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM) rising 10.84% to $80.69 on Tuesday while NYSE jumped 0.88% to $15,363.15. Taiwan Semiconductor’s last close was $72.80, 49.79% below its 52-week high of $145.00. About Taiwan Semiconductor. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and...
via.news

Republic Services And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – HeadHunter Group PLC (HHR), Moelis & Company (MC), Republic Services (RSG) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio at the moment. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
ARIZONA STATE
via.news

Canaan Stock Up Momentum With A 11.9% Rise Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Canaan jumping 11.9% to $3.01 on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ fell 1.12% to $11,196.22, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains, on what was an all-around down trend trading session today. Canaan’s last close...
via.news

SVB Financial Group Stock Up Momentum With A 9.02% Rise On Tuesday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with SVB Financial Group rising 9.02% to $239.58 on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ jumped 1.45% to $11,358.41, following the last session’s downward trend on what was an all-around up trend exchanging session today. SVB Financial Group’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio

(VIANEWS) – Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NNY), Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE), Crown Crafts (CRWS) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have gathered information about stocks with the highest payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
via.news

Everbridge Stock Up Momentum With A 19% Jump In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ: EVBG) rose by a staggering 19.39% in 5 sessions from $27.69 to $33.06 at 15:36 EST on Tuesday, after three sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is jumping 1.58% to $11,373.21, following the last session’s downward trend. Everbridge’s last close...

Comments / 0

Community Policy