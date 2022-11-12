ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rachel, WV

Prep Football: North Marion returns to quarterfinals with win over Lincoln

By Tyler Jackson
Lootpress
Lootpress
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RYaab_0j8BFZA800

RACHEL – The Class AA playoffs kicked off in Rachel on Friday as the sixth-seeded North Marion Huskies defeated the 11th-seeded Lincoln Cougars, 37-7, setting up a second-round matchup between NMHS and the winner of the contest between Roane County and Weir.

Much of Friday’s game was predicated on adapting to the elements, which featured extreme rain and winds throughout.

North Marion’s adjustment came in the form of an offensive switch that saw the Huskies move from their shotgun spread to a power attack with quarterback Casey Minor under center and Isaiah Sigley and Tyler Curry both playing in an H-back position.

North Marion coach said that he and offensive coordinator Mark Yoho discussed and repped the change throughout the week and the adjustment proved prudent as the Huskies ran for 251 yards and five touchdowns in the win.

Conversely for Lincoln, the extreme elements, especially early on in the game, dictated the style of play and made things very tough on coach Rob Hawkins’ squad.

“With the conditions we were playing in in the first quarter, obviously we were going to have to run the ball,” Hawkins said. “They were more effective in the run game than we were. We try to set up one with the other, and basically, we’re down to being able to just run the ball. They do such a great job against the run game. Their linebackers are tremendous and their secondary tackles really well. I don’t know that we had a run play of over 8 or 9 yards.”

In total, Lincoln ran for 71 yards on 24 carries with Nick Kellar gaining 56 yards and Antwan Hilliard collecting 15 yards and a score.

Lincoln’s lone touchdown came on a 1-yard run by Hilliard in the fourth quarter.

With the Lincoln running game stifled, Kellar threw into wind and rain all evening, completing 6-of-19 passes for 43 yards and an interception, which was grabbed by NMHS’s Dylan Higgins.

“Because we couldn’t throw the ball it allowed them to play closer to the line of scrimmage,” Hawkins said. “They kind of shut all that down, too. I give them credit. They played extremely well. I thought their running backs ran extremely hard, including Minor at quarterback who may be their best runner.”

Out of their adapted scheme, the Huskies were balanced running the ball with Aaron Hoffman gaining 126 yards and two scores on 14 carries, Gavan Lemley picking up 49 yards and two scores on 12 carries and Minor gaining 65 yards on eight carries.

The scoring for the Huskies came by way of a 1-yard Lemley run in the first quarter, 2- and 18-yard scoring runs by Hoffman in the second quarter, and a 6-yard run by Kincell and a 1-yard run by Lemley in the third quarter.

Earlier this season in North Marion’s regular-season shutout win over Lincoln, Hoffman had his breakout performance against the Cougars, running the ball just four times for 138 yards and two scores. He followed up that milestone game Friday with another career night, something he quickly credited to his offensive line.

“Normally it’s just my line blocking and giving me good holes to go right up the middle,” Hoffman said. “I try to juke them out when I get closer to the linebacker range, and I try to get as many yards as I can for my team.”

Through the air, Minor attempted just four passes with three completions totaling 52 yards. His lone incompletion came on an interception late snagged by Lincoln’s Gerald Parado.

The interceptions by Higgins and Parado accounted for two of the four total turnovers on the night, with each team losing a fumble, as well, with North Marion’s Hoffman and Lincoln’s Corbin Ayers recovering.

In reflecting on the loss, Hawkins highlighted the lack of big plays, and credited the Huskies with a strong defensive effort.

“I’m proud of my guys,” Hawkins said. “I thought we had a really good year. We just ran into a buzzsaw tonight and came out on the short end.

“They’re a very good team,” Hawkins continued. “It would not shock me to see them come out and win next week and make a run. They’re solid. I don’t know that they have a weakness defensively, and their offense has gotten better as the year’s gone on.”

With the win, which marks the second consecutive year the Huskies have won their opening-round playoff game, North Marion moves on in the postseason, seeking its first semifinal berth since 1997 when the team won the Class AAA title.

