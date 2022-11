USC Football has officially moved up to No. 7 in the CFP Top 25 rankings this week. They were of course No. 8 last week, and after dominating Colorado by a score of 55-17, they move up one more spot again. The only six teams ahead of them (in order) are Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, TCU, Tennessee, and LSU.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO