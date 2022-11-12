Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childJ.R. HeimbignerOklahoma City, OK
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
After dropping 26 against the Thunder, has Cam Reddish arrived?
Editor's Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. Sunday was not about widely available players shining. It was about stars. Joel Embiid...
How to bet Julius Randle vs Utah and Damian Lillard vs San Antonio
Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. Julius Randle O/U 29.5 Points + Rebounds vs. Jazz.
How to bet Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and DeMar DeRozan Props
Editor's Note: Use promo code HOOPS5 for your $5 Rotoworld Fantasy Basketball Draft Guide. Get up to date rankings, projections, mock drafts, and more. Plus access to season tools to keep you at the top of your league. Get it here. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O/U 27.5 Points vs. Knicks. The Thunder's...
Mississippi Microwave Terence Davis ready to cook opponents
Editor’s Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. Terence Davis (1%): Davis has been money when given meaningful minutes in his...
Can Dalano Banton have staying power?
Editor's Note: Now, all our premium tools for Fantasy, DFS, and Betting are included in one subscription at one low price. Customers can subscribe to NBC Sports EDGE+ monthly for $9.99. Click here to learn more!. With starting point guard Fred VanVleet once again out due to illness, it felt...
Kadarius Toney: Post-Hype Sleeper, or Post-Sleeper with hype?
Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
College Football Week 12 Early Line Moves
Central Michigan (-10.5) vs. Western Michigan - Opened at (-4.5) (Wednesday) CMU started the year out in ignominious fashion by losing five of their first six games, then losing star running back Lew Nichols in their 17-16 loss to Ball State on October 8. Since Nichols went down, HC Jim McElwain was forced to reevaluate his approach and began giving more mobile backup quarterbacks Jase Bauer and Bert Emmanuel Jr. some reps alongside middling starter Daniel Richardson. The new run-based approach has worked with the Chippewas winning three of their last four including a 31-27 MACtion special against Buffalo last week with Emmanuel Jr. rushing for a jaw dropping 293 yards. They also return both Lew Nichols and Bauer who will look to exploit Western Michigan's 82nd ranked rush defense that is allowing a 46.4% success rate (110th). That's a major problem considering WMU is trotting out the 6th worst offense in the country that is averaging just 308 total yards and 19.5 points per game. The Broncos have dropped six of their last seven with their lone win coming against Miami (OH) without their starting QB Brett Gabbert. I think this line climbs to around -14 by game time and CMU cruises.
NBC Sports EDGE's NFL Week 11 Content Hub
It's NFL season and that means you've got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you'll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app. It is hard...
DFS Dish: The RSM Classic
The PGA TOUR will take a break for the holidays soon but there is one more FedExCup event to fit in before the new year. It's The RSM Classic, hosted at Sea Island Resort. They use a two-course rotation before the cut to allow for a larger field during this time of year where daylight is at a premium.
LESSONS LEARNED FROM WEEK 10 MILLY WINNING ROSTER
It’s NFL season and that means you’ve got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you’ll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app.
NFC Contenders vs. Pretenders, MNF Week 10
On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick dive into which teams they are eyeing in the NFL as either a contender or a pretender before they break down the Monday Night Football game between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles (-10.5). Bet the Edge...
