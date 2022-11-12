ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

After dropping 26 against the Thunder, has Cam Reddish arrived?

Sunday was not about widely available players shining. It was about stars. Joel Embiid...
How to bet Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and DeMar DeRozan Props

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O/U 27.5 Points vs. Knicks. The Thunder's...
Mississippi Microwave Terence Davis ready to cook opponents

Terence Davis (1%): Davis has been money when given meaningful minutes in his...
Can Dalano Banton have staying power?

With starting point guard Fred VanVleet once again out due to illness, it felt...
Kadarius Toney: Post-Hype Sleeper, or Post-Sleeper with hype?

Fantasy football guru Matthew Berry has joined the team and his two shows have you covered all season long. Spend weekdays at noon with the Fantasy Football Happy Hour and then, every Sunday at 11am getting ready for kickoff with the Fantasy Football Pregame. Watch both shows live on Peacock and catch replays for the weekday show on the NFL on NBC YouTube channel.
College Football Week 12 Early Line Moves

Central Michigan (-10.5) vs. Western Michigan - Opened at (-4.5) (Wednesday) CMU started the year out in ignominious fashion by losing five of their first six games, then losing star running back Lew Nichols in their 17-16 loss to Ball State on October 8. Since Nichols went down, HC Jim McElwain was forced to reevaluate his approach and began giving more mobile backup quarterbacks Jase Bauer and Bert Emmanuel Jr. some reps alongside middling starter Daniel Richardson. The new run-based approach has worked with the Chippewas winning three of their last four including a 31-27 MACtion special against Buffalo last week with Emmanuel Jr. rushing for a jaw dropping 293 yards. They also return both Lew Nichols and Bauer who will look to exploit Western Michigan's 82nd ranked rush defense that is allowing a 46.4% success rate (110th). That's a major problem considering WMU is trotting out the 6th worst offense in the country that is averaging just 308 total yards and 19.5 points per game. The Broncos have dropped six of their last seven with their lone win coming against Miami (OH) without their starting QB Brett Gabbert. I think this line climbs to around -14 by game time and CMU cruises.
NBC Sports EDGE's NFL Week 11 Content Hub

It is hard...
DFS Dish: The RSM Classic

The PGA TOUR will take a break for the holidays soon but there is one more FedExCup event to fit in before the new year. It's The RSM Classic, hosted at Sea Island Resort. They use a two-course rotation before the cut to allow for a larger field during this time of year where daylight is at a premium.
LESSONS LEARNED FROM WEEK 10 MILLY WINNING ROSTER

It’s NFL season and that means you’ve got a chance at $100,000 with Sunday Night 7. Predict what will happen on Sunday Night Football and watch along to see if you’ll be the next big winner. Click here to get started with the NBC Sports Predictor app.
NFC Contenders vs. Pretenders, MNF Week 10

On the latest episode of Bet the Edge, Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick dive into which teams they are eyeing in the NFL as either a contender or a pretender before they break down the Monday Night Football game between the Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles (-10.5). Bet the Edge...
