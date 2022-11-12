Central Michigan (-10.5) vs. Western Michigan - Opened at (-4.5) (Wednesday) CMU started the year out in ignominious fashion by losing five of their first six games, then losing star running back Lew Nichols in their 17-16 loss to Ball State on October 8. Since Nichols went down, HC Jim McElwain was forced to reevaluate his approach and began giving more mobile backup quarterbacks Jase Bauer and Bert Emmanuel Jr. some reps alongside middling starter Daniel Richardson. The new run-based approach has worked with the Chippewas winning three of their last four including a 31-27 MACtion special against Buffalo last week with Emmanuel Jr. rushing for a jaw dropping 293 yards. They also return both Lew Nichols and Bauer who will look to exploit Western Michigan's 82nd ranked rush defense that is allowing a 46.4% success rate (110th). That's a major problem considering WMU is trotting out the 6th worst offense in the country that is averaging just 308 total yards and 19.5 points per game. The Broncos have dropped six of their last seven with their lone win coming against Miami (OH) without their starting QB Brett Gabbert. I think this line climbs to around -14 by game time and CMU cruises.

