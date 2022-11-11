ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

insidepacksports.com

Dave Doeren: "It's Bigger Than Wins and Losses"

NC State head coach Dave Doeren met with the media via Zoom to discuss the recent loss to Boston College, the upcoming matchup versus Louisville, and the tragedy at the University of Virginia.
RALEIGH, NC
insidepacksports.com

POSTGAME HOOPS TALK: Mount St. Mary's

Here is our postgame podcast looking back at NC State's 86-38 home win over Mount St. Mary's.
insidepacksports.com

IPS IN 5: A Total Team Loss

Today we look back at NC State's disappointing 21-20 home loss to Boston College and how everyone involved was responsible for it.
insidepacksports.com

IPS IN 5: Things Don't Look Good Right Now

Today we discuss NC State football and how with just two games remaining a lot is going on that will certainly impact the future of the program.
insidepacksports.com

IPS LIVE: Wolfpack Hoops Discussion

IPS LIVE: Wolfpack Hoops Discussion (31:45) Produced by Jon Stout and hosted by Rob McLamb, Inside Pack Sports Live can be easily accessed via the link above. All shows are archived on iTunes and released both here on the website and on our various social media platforms.

