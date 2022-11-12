Cartier scores 17 as Colorado State defeats SE Louisiana

Patrick Cartier scored 17 points off the bench to help lead Colorado State over SE Louisiana 80-69 on Friday night.

Cartier also contributed seven rebounds for the Rams (2-0). John Tonje added 13 points and six rebounds. Isaiah Rivera recorded 13 points.

Christian Agnew led the way for the Lions (1-1) with 14 points. SE Louisiana also got 12 points and seven assists from Boogie Anderson. Mehdi Pissis had 12 points.

Colorado State led 42-40 at the half, with Cartier (nine points) their high scorer before the break. Colorado State outscored SE Louisiana by nine points in the final half. Taviontae Jackson led the way with a team-high eight second-half points.

Colorado State next plays Monday against Weber State at home, and SE Louisiana will visit Wyoming on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.