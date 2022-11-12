Read full article on original website
FTX’s former CEO claims crypto exchange is still solvent
Sam Bankman-Fried, the former chief executive of the collapsed crypto exchange FTX, has claimed the company he founded is still solvent, even as its new boss, who oversaw the final days of Enron, begins the formal bankruptcy process. In a series of tweets posted overnight on Tuesday, Bankman-Fried insisted the...
Jamie Kosharek Joins Global Atlantic to Lead Independent Distribution
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Global Atlantic Financial Group (“Global Atlantic”), a leading retirement and life insurance company, has announced that Jamie Kosharek has joined the company as Head of Independent Channel Distribution. In this role, Jamie will lead all of Independent annuity and life distribution through IMO, FMO, and BGA partners, where GA is focused on forging greater and deeper relationships. With the addition of Ms. Kosharek, Global Atlantic continues its track record of attracting key industry talent. She will report to Dave Schalleur, Head of Partnerships. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005129/en/ Jamie Kosharek, Head of Independent Channel Distribution, Global Atlantic Financial Group (Photo: Business Wire)
