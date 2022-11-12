NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 16, 2022-- Global Atlantic Financial Group (“Global Atlantic”), a leading retirement and life insurance company, has announced that Jamie Kosharek has joined the company as Head of Independent Channel Distribution. In this role, Jamie will lead all of Independent annuity and life distribution through IMO, FMO, and BGA partners, where GA is focused on forging greater and deeper relationships. With the addition of Ms. Kosharek, Global Atlantic continues its track record of attracting key industry talent. She will report to Dave Schalleur, Head of Partnerships. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221116005129/en/ Jamie Kosharek, Head of Independent Channel Distribution, Global Atlantic Financial Group (Photo: Business Wire)

