ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Woman hit by a truck while jay-walking in Fresno

By Michelle Chavez
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c85pO_0j8B9t0j00

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE )- A woman is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on Friday night while crossing outside of a crosswalk according to the Fresno Police Department.

At about 7:30 P.M. police responed to the location of a vehicle versus a pedestrian on Olive Avune and Peach Avenue.

Police located a woman who had moderate injuries after she was hit by a truck. The woman is said to be in her early thirties and was transported to the hospital and is listed in stable condition, according to police.

Police say the woman appeared to be intoxicated and was walking outside the lines of a crosswalk when she was struck by the truck.

The driver of the truck who hit the woman stayed at the scene and was cooperative with authorities.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Truck Crash on Kamm Avenue Near Caruthers in Fresno County

The California Highway Patrol reported a fatal big rig collision on Kamm Avenue near Burrel in Fresno County on the morning of Monday, November 14, 2022. The semi-truck accident occurred at approximately 7:00 a.m. at Jameson Avenue and Kamm Avenue, officials said. Information on the Fatal Big Rig Collision on...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Driver killed in Visalia crash, CHP says

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A vehicle crash in Visalia took the life of an elderly man on Tuesday, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officers say the man was driving a sedan eastbound on Avenue 264 at around 3:00 p.m. and approaching a stop sign. The driver made a complete stop and then continued into […]
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man killed, possibly distracted by phone, CHP says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The California Highway Patrol says a man is dead after he was struck by a car on Elm and North avenues in Fresno County.   CHP says the pedestrian was on his phone moments before the impact Monday evening. “One witness to the collision stated he was looking down but he couldn’t confirm […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man shot near Fresno school, police searching for suspect

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 21-year-old man was shot early Tuesday morning next to a school in southwest Fresno, according to Fresno Police officers. Police say the shooting happened near Belgravia and Lotus avenues around 2:30 a.m. next to Kirk Elementary School. Officers say they believe the suspect left the scene on foot. The victim […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Elderly Woman And Two Dogs Treated After Fire In Northwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — An elderly woman and her two dogs were treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire in Northwest Fresno. The Fresno Fire Department was called out to an area near Valentine and Herndon Avenues for reports of a house fire. When crews arrived, they say...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man hit by car, sustains fatal injuries CHP say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/ KGPE)- One man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle Monday evening, according to California Highway Patrol. CHP officers responded to a vehicle versus a pedestrian on Elm and North at 6 p.m. They found a male who sustained major injuries. EMS performed life-saving measures but shortly after the […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

IDENTIFIED: 2 victims shot in truck in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two victims in a Saturday night shooting in Fresno have been identified by the Fresno Police Department. According to police, on Saturday night at 10:50 p.m., officers from the Central Policing District responded to the 1500 block of East Fedora Avenue regarding a Shot Spotter activation where thirteen gunshots were […]
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Injured child leads rescuers to mother's crashed car

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — An injured 10-year-old child helped to lead rescuers to her mother’s crashed car Sunday night in Visalia. According to authorities, the 10-year-old girl walked over half a mile to a gas station around 10:00 p.m. to tell somebody that her mother had been drinking and had crashed their SUV.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Man caught stealing from preschool, sheriff says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was caught on camera stealing from a preschool on Sunday night according to Fresno County Sheriff’s Office. Sheriffs say the crime happened around 10:30 P.M. on Sunday, October 30 at a preschool near Shields Avenue and Cedar Avenue. According to the video the sheriff’s department shared of the break-in, […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Body of missing Avenal man found in vehicle in a canal

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (FOX26) — The search for a missing Avenal man came to an end on Friday when his vehicle was found submerged in a canal. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says Noe Soto,43, was reported missing on Sept. 8 by the Avenal Police Department. A search...
AVENAL, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Foggy day school schedule for Monday

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Foggy day school schedules for Monday, Nov. 14. This list will be updated as more schools report delays. Golden Plains Unified Plan A. Tips from the California Highway Patrol when driving in the fog.   Drive with lights on LOW beam. It is illegal to drive with parking lights on.  Watch for […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 accused in death of Fresno mother and baby make first court appearance

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The two people accused in the death of Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her infant daughter, Celine made their first court appearance in a Fresno County courtroom Tuesday morning. On September 24, the District Attorney’s office says that Yarelly Solorio-Rivera and her boyfriend Martin Arroyo-Morales agreed to commit the murders of Yarelly’s sister […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno teen saves grandmother from house fire

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A teenager rushes inside a burning house to save his grandmother, the Fresno Fire Battalion Chief says his quick thinking saved her life. The fire broke out at a home on east Cortland Avenue around 10 o’clock Sunday morning. Fresno Fire says it was a rush against time when they got […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

DA: Charges filed in shooting deaths of Fresno mother and baby

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney’s Office has filed charges against 22-year-old Yarelly Solorio-Rivera of Fresno and 26-year-old Martin Arroyo-Morales of Madera for the murder of 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her three-week-old daughter Celine Solorio-Rivera of Fresno. Allegedly on September 24, the District Attorney’s office says that Yarelly Solorio-Rivera and her boyfriend […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

24K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy