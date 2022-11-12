Woman hit by a truck while jay-walking in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE )- A woman is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle on Friday night while crossing outside of a crosswalk according to the Fresno Police Department.

At about 7:30 P.M. police responed to the location of a vehicle versus a pedestrian on Olive Avune and Peach Avenue.

Police located a woman who had moderate injuries after she was hit by a truck. The woman is said to be in her early thirties and was transported to the hospital and is listed in stable condition, according to police.

Police say the woman appeared to be intoxicated and was walking outside the lines of a crosswalk when she was struck by the truck.

The driver of the truck who hit the woman stayed at the scene and was cooperative with authorities.

