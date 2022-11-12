Read full article on original website
Emporia gazette.com
ESU soccer lands three players on All-Central Region team
The Emporia State soccer team placed three players on the All-Central Region soccer team. Mackenzie Dimarco, Hannah Woolery and Joanie Westcoat were all named First-Team All-Region by the NCAA Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2 CCA) as voted on by the College Sports Communicators in the region. Dimarco is a...
Emporia gazette.com
ESU women's basketball begins season with two wins
College basketball season is here, and the Emporia State women’s team won its first two games of the season in the MIAA-GAC Challenge in Searcy, Ark. over the weekend. On Friday, the team forced 31 turnovers on the way to a 58-57 win at Harding. The Lady Hornets scored the first points of the season on a three-pointer from Victoria Price 58 seconds into the game. They would not get another field goal until less than a minute remained in the quarter. Faith Paramore hit a three with 55 seconds left to give the Lady Hornets and 10-9 lead and Ehlaina Hartman followed with a steal and layup as Emporia State took a 12-9 lead after a quarter.
Emporia gazette.com
Emporia State soccer shuts out top-seeded Central Missouri in NCAA Tournament
The Emporia State soccer team will head to its first regional final after defeating top-seeded Central Missouri, 1-0, in the second round on Sunday in Warrensburg, Mo. The only goal of the game came from Hannah Woolery, who scored in the 72nd minute. Emporia State earned a throw-in deep in the Jennies half of the pitch which fell to Angela Palmer in the box, who played a left-footed cross in front of the Jennies goalkeeper that found the head of Woolery and slotted the ball into the top-left corner of the goal to give the Hornets the lead.
Emporia gazette.com
ESU men's basketball cruise to start season 2-0
College basketball season is here, and the Emporia State men’s team won its first two games of the season in the MIAA-GAC Challenge in Weatherford, Okla. over the weekend. On Friday night, the Hornets put four players in double figures as they opened the season with a 67-57 win over Arkansas Tech. ESU scored the first points of the season on an Owen Long jumper just 13 seconds into the game. The Wonder Boys took a 6-4 lead with 16:17 left when Emporia State went on an 8-0 run to take the lead for good. Arkansas Tech pulled within a point at 15-14 midway through the half only to see the Hornets score the next five points to go back up by six with 8:58 left.
Wichita to host high-level basketball players in Air Capital Hoopfest
Some of the best high school basketball players will be heading to Wichita in December to compete in a three-day basketball showcase.
Emporia gazette.com
ESU women's basketball rolls in win over Henderson State
The Emporia State women's basketball team defeated Henderson State, 79-51, on Saturday in Searcy, Ark. After a miss from each team to open the game, Tre'Zure Jobe recorded her first of four steals in the game before hitting a mid-range jump shot to put Emporia State ahead 2-0. Following a Sydney Tinner basket to tie the score 8-8 with six minutes remaining in the first quarter, the Reddies put together a 7-1 scoring run to lead the Lady Hornets 15-9. Over the final three minutes of the quarter, the Lady Hornets rattled off an 8-0 scoring run thanks to a pair of baskets from both Katie Horyna and Victoria Price as they led 17-15 after one quarter.
Emporia gazette.com
ESU men's basketball top Southwestern Oklahoma, 88-65
For the second night in a row, the Emporia State men's basketball team used an 11-0 run late in the first half to take control on the way to an 88-65 win at Southwestern Oklahoma on Saturday in Weatherford, Okla. The Hornets led from start to finish as Mayuom Buom...
KU Sports
With Jason Bean's status uncertain and Jalon Daniels 'really, really close,' KU's QB situation has taken another turn
The situation surrounding Kansas football’s quarterback position has taken a new turn. KU coach Lance Leipold said Monday that quarterback Jason Bean, who has started the past four games for the Jayhawks, was somewhat limited during Monday’s practice after coming out of the Texas Tech loss on Saturday and the Oklahoma State win before it.
goshockers.com
Rege Klitzke to Retire From Wichita State
WICHITA, Kan. – Longtime Wichita State Athletics administrator Rege Klitzke will retire on January 7, 2023, Wichita State Director of Athletics Kevin Saal announced on November 14. He has worked at Wichita State for 23 years as the Senior Associate Athletic Director for Business Operations. "It has been an...
Emporia gazette.com
Eight for eight: Southern Lyon County schools earn state awards
The school district with the Superintendent of the Year now has a top honor from the state for how it educates students. Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson visited Southern Lyon County Monday and announced it is the only district in the state to earn awards in all eight educational categories for the second year in a row.
Emporia gazette.com
UPDATE: 20-inch water main breaks between Arrowhead, Flint Roads
Water pressure was expected to return to normal in parts of Emporia after city crews worked to repair a 20-inch water main break on 21st Avenue Tuesday evening. According to city communications manager Christine Johnson, the water main serving Arrowhead and Flint Roads failed. Water pressure was affected as repairs were made.
Emporia gazette.com
Dusted and done, back comes the sun
Parts of Greenwood and Wabaunsee Counties had measurable snow Monday night. But the Emporia area settled for light snow and mist. Emporia Municipal Airport received 0.10 inches of precipitation Monday. Hourly reports indicate about 80% of that was snow, which would compute to a total of about 0.8 inches.
KVOE
UPDATE: At least one home damaged due to break on 20-inch water line Tuesday evening; Flooding prompts response from Emporia Fire Department
What was originally believed to be a minor case of flooding in an Emporia neighborhood quickly escalated Tuesday evening. Emporia Public Works crews were called to a water line break at the intersection of Arrowhead Drive and Flint Road shortly before 5:20 pm. Upon arrival, crews discovered a heavy flow of water coming up through the pavement flooding a portion of the street and a nearby lawn.
Emporia gazette.com
Snow projection map - 11.13.22
Last winter, the Emporia area didn't see snow until January 1. This season, it may come seve…
Emporia gazette.com
Winter Weather Advisory fills area after dark
A map posted by the National Weather Service in Wichita Sunday said Emporia had a 28% chance of receiving one inch of snow by Tuesday.
Junction City's Justin Aaron will perform in live playoff round of 'The Voice'
Justin Aaron of Junction City has advanced into the live round of "The Voice" on NBC. Aaron said there are four contestants on each team for a total of 16 contestants. "In the live playoffs, which happen Monday, every act gets to sing a song and after they sing the voting lines are open," he told JC Post. "Everyone go out and download 'The Voice' official app."
Vopat wins 2022 Cowboy Joe
Over 100 Abilene high school students took over the auditorium for the 2022 Cowboy Joe competitions Friday night. In the end, R.J. Vopat took the victory. This is the second year Cowboy Joe incorporated a game night competition instead of a dance. “Thank you for all the support. It meant...
Emporia gazette.com
Linda C. Fritz
Linda C. Fritz, 69, of Emporia, Kansas died Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the Flint Hills Care Center in Emporia. Linda was born December 5, 1952 in Emporia the daughter of Ellis and Grace (Scoggins) Smith. She worked for Greyhound Bus Line and had been retired for 30 years. Linda...
KVOE
Road K bridge over Kansas Turnpike reopens after bridge raising project
One Lyon County bridge has reopened to drivers after a lengthy project. Contractors with the Kansas Turnpike Authority have reopened Road K over Turnpike mile marker 131, between the Emporia tollgate and the Emporia service center. Bridge raising has become increasingly commonplace up and down the Turnpike. It’s a key...
KVOE
WEATHER: Winter weather advisory issued for Chase County on Monday
The chance of light accumulating snowfall west and southwest of Emporia on Monday has prompted the National Weather Service to issue a winter weather advisory. The advisory is for Chase County from 9 am to 6 pm Monday. Up to two inches of snow is expected. Snow is expected to...
