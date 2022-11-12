College basketball season is here, and the Emporia State men’s team won its first two games of the season in the MIAA-GAC Challenge in Weatherford, Okla. over the weekend. On Friday night, the Hornets put four players in double figures as they opened the season with a 67-57 win over Arkansas Tech. ESU scored the first points of the season on an Owen Long jumper just 13 seconds into the game. The Wonder Boys took a 6-4 lead with 16:17 left when Emporia State went on an 8-0 run to take the lead for good. Arkansas Tech pulled within a point at 15-14 midway through the half only to see the Hornets score the next five points to go back up by six with 8:58 left.

EMPORIA, KS ・ 22 HOURS AGO