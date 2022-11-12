ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Emporia gazette.com

ESU soccer lands three players on All-Central Region team

The Emporia State soccer team placed three players on the All-Central Region soccer team. Mackenzie Dimarco, Hannah Woolery and Joanie Westcoat were all named First-Team All-Region by the NCAA Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2 CCA) as voted on by the College Sports Communicators in the region. Dimarco is a...
Emporia gazette.com

ESU women's basketball begins season with two wins

College basketball season is here, and the Emporia State women’s team won its first two games of the season in the MIAA-GAC Challenge in Searcy, Ark. over the weekend. On Friday, the team forced 31 turnovers on the way to a 58-57 win at Harding. The Lady Hornets scored the first points of the season on a three-pointer from Victoria Price 58 seconds into the game. They would not get another field goal until less than a minute remained in the quarter. Faith Paramore hit a three with 55 seconds left to give the Lady Hornets and 10-9 lead and Ehlaina Hartman followed with a steal and layup as Emporia State took a 12-9 lead after a quarter.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Emporia State soccer shuts out top-seeded Central Missouri in NCAA Tournament

The Emporia State soccer team will head to its first regional final after defeating top-seeded Central Missouri, 1-0, in the second round on Sunday in Warrensburg, Mo. The only goal of the game came from Hannah Woolery, who scored in the 72nd minute. Emporia State earned a throw-in deep in the Jennies half of the pitch which fell to Angela Palmer in the box, who played a left-footed cross in front of the Jennies goalkeeper that found the head of Woolery and slotted the ball into the top-left corner of the goal to give the Hornets the lead.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

ESU men's basketball cruise to start season 2-0

College basketball season is here, and the Emporia State men’s team won its first two games of the season in the MIAA-GAC Challenge in Weatherford, Okla. over the weekend. On Friday night, the Hornets put four players in double figures as they opened the season with a 67-57 win over Arkansas Tech. ESU scored the first points of the season on an Owen Long jumper just 13 seconds into the game. The Wonder Boys took a 6-4 lead with 16:17 left when Emporia State went on an 8-0 run to take the lead for good. Arkansas Tech pulled within a point at 15-14 midway through the half only to see the Hornets score the next five points to go back up by six with 8:58 left.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

ESU women's basketball rolls in win over Henderson State

The Emporia State women's basketball team defeated Henderson State, 79-51, on Saturday in Searcy, Ark. After a miss from each team to open the game, Tre'Zure Jobe recorded her first of four steals in the game before hitting a mid-range jump shot to put Emporia State ahead 2-0. Following a Sydney Tinner basket to tie the score 8-8 with six minutes remaining in the first quarter, the Reddies put together a 7-1 scoring run to lead the Lady Hornets 15-9. Over the final three minutes of the quarter, the Lady Hornets rattled off an 8-0 scoring run thanks to a pair of baskets from both Katie Horyna and Victoria Price as they led 17-15 after one quarter.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

ESU men's basketball top Southwestern Oklahoma, 88-65

For the second night in a row, the Emporia State men's basketball team used an 11-0 run late in the first half to take control on the way to an 88-65 win at Southwestern Oklahoma on Saturday in Weatherford, Okla. The Hornets led from start to finish as Mayuom Buom...
EMPORIA, KS
KU Sports

With Jason Bean's status uncertain and Jalon Daniels 'really, really close,' KU's QB situation has taken another turn

The situation surrounding Kansas football’s quarterback position has taken a new turn. KU coach Lance Leipold said Monday that quarterback Jason Bean, who has started the past four games for the Jayhawks, was somewhat limited during Monday’s practice after coming out of the Texas Tech loss on Saturday and the Oklahoma State win before it.
LAWRENCE, KS
goshockers.com

Rege Klitzke to Retire From Wichita State

WICHITA, Kan. – Longtime Wichita State Athletics administrator Rege Klitzke will retire on January 7, 2023, Wichita State Director of Athletics Kevin Saal announced on November 14. He has worked at Wichita State for 23 years as the Senior Associate Athletic Director for Business Operations. "It has been an...
WICHITA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Eight for eight: Southern Lyon County schools earn state awards

The school district with the Superintendent of the Year now has a top honor from the state for how it educates students. Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson visited Southern Lyon County Monday and announced it is the only district in the state to earn awards in all eight educational categories for the second year in a row.
LYON COUNTY, KS
Emporia gazette.com

UPDATE: 20-inch water main breaks between Arrowhead, Flint Roads

Water pressure was expected to return to normal in parts of Emporia after city crews worked to repair a 20-inch water main break on 21st Avenue Tuesday evening. According to city communications manager Christine Johnson, the water main serving Arrowhead and Flint Roads failed. Water pressure was affected as repairs were made.
EMPORIA, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Dusted and done, back comes the sun

Parts of Greenwood and Wabaunsee Counties had measurable snow Monday night. But the Emporia area settled for light snow and mist. Emporia Municipal Airport received 0.10 inches of precipitation Monday. Hourly reports indicate about 80% of that was snow, which would compute to a total of about 0.8 inches.
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

UPDATE: At least one home damaged due to break on 20-inch water line Tuesday evening; Flooding prompts response from Emporia Fire Department

What was originally believed to be a minor case of flooding in an Emporia neighborhood quickly escalated Tuesday evening. Emporia Public Works crews were called to a water line break at the intersection of Arrowhead Drive and Flint Road shortly before 5:20 pm. Upon arrival, crews discovered a heavy flow of water coming up through the pavement flooding a portion of the street and a nearby lawn.
EMPORIA, KS
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle

Vopat wins 2022 Cowboy Joe

Over 100 Abilene high school students took over the auditorium for the 2022 Cowboy Joe competitions Friday night. In the end, R.J. Vopat took the victory. This is the second year Cowboy Joe incorporated a game night competition instead of a dance. “Thank you for all the support. It meant...
ABILENE, KS
Emporia gazette.com

Linda C. Fritz

Linda C. Fritz, 69, of Emporia, Kansas died Thursday, November 10, 2022 at the Flint Hills Care Center in Emporia. Linda was born December 5, 1952 in Emporia the daughter of Ellis and Grace (Scoggins) Smith. She worked for Greyhound Bus Line and had been retired for 30 years. Linda...
EMPORIA, KS
KVOE

Road K bridge over Kansas Turnpike reopens after bridge raising project

One Lyon County bridge has reopened to drivers after a lengthy project. Contractors with the Kansas Turnpike Authority have reopened Road K over Turnpike mile marker 131, between the Emporia tollgate and the Emporia service center. Bridge raising has become increasingly commonplace up and down the Turnpike. It’s a key...
EMPORIA, KS

Comments / 0

Community Policy