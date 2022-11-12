Read full article on original website
Thieves target photographers at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts
SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are investigating a pair of brazen robbery attempts targeting photographers near one of the city's iconic landmarks. After years of auto burglars hitting the area around the Palace of Fine Arts, thieves are now targeting photographers who use the famed attraction as a backdrop.
San Francisco launches Safe Shopper Initiative
San Francisco is kicking off the holiday season with a new focus on safety. City officials are hoping to thwart repeats of the kind of organized thefts that tarnished the city's reputation last year.
24th Street BART station reopens after equipment problem, smoke seen from trackway
24th Street BART station closed due to smoke from trackway
Dump truck rolls over causing backup on Bay Bridge
SAN FRANCISCO - Traffic is backed up ahead of Tuesday's evening commute on the eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge/Interstate-80 east of Treasure Island Road in San Francisco. California Highway Patrol reported the right lines were blocked and that there is an overturned dump truck that rolled over. The incident was reported at around 3:52 p.m.
Men tied to Hells Angels arrested for assaults at Chris Stapleton show
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. - Mountain View police on Tuesday arrested five men with ties to the Hells Angels, in connection with two assaults at a concert back in June-- one which resulted in the death of a man and the other which seriously injured an off-duty police officer. The two...
Key races in Alameda County remain too tight to call
Two key races in Alameda County remain too tight to call as ballots are still being counted. The mayoral race and the district attorney's race both remain undecided.
48,000 University of California academic workers on strike across 10 campuses
BERKELEY, Calif. - Nearly 48,000 unionized academic workers at all 10 University of California campuses walked off the job Monday, calling for better pay and benefits. The strike by researchers, postdoctoral scholars, tutors, teaching assistants and graders threatens to disrupt classroom and laboratory instruction across the statewide university system just weeks ahead of final exams in December.
San Jose police confront weekend sideshow with new tactict
SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police officers employed a new tactic over the weekend to disrupt sideshow activity, resulting in over 700 citations being issued to stunt drivers and spectators. The department's air support team developed the tactic, which involves tracking sideshows from above, then boxing cars in with...
Shooting shuts down portion of El Camino Real in Redwood City
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - A shooting in Redwood City shut down an area along El Camino Real Monday evening. Authorities did not provide information on what led up to the incident, but said El Camino Real was closed between Vera and Roosevelt. SkyFox flew above what appeared to be a...
Mother, son die in Walnut Creek townhome fire
Contra Contra Costa County fire investigators want to know what caused a deadly fire in Walnut Creek Monday morning that killed an elderly woman and her adult son in their townhome. Allie Rasmus reports.
2 dead in Walnut Creek home fire
San Jose Police crack down on sideshows with massive enforcement effort
San Jose Police are cracking down on sideshows in a big way. Over the weekend they detained hundreds of cars, and worked overnight to issue citations to all of them.
Santa Clara County Registrar of Voters urges patience as ballots are counted
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Nearly a week after election night, votes are still being counted in Santa Clara County and two close races for mayor haven’t been decided in the City of Santa Clara and San Jose. There are still over 100,000 votes to be counted in Santa Clara...
Woman shot dead near Oakland BART station, police say
OAKLAND, Calif. - A woman was shot and killed in Oakland last night, police said. Officers were called to 40th Street near the MacArthur BART station just before 8 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. They found the woman at the scene who had been shot by an unknown person, they said.
80-year-old, who was stabbed, remains in hospital after confrontation with squatters
There is new information about an attack in the city of Vallejo over the weekend where an 80-year-old was stabbed and injured. Another person was killed and another was injured during the incident. The 80-year-old's son is speaking out.
Berkeley investigating police texts alleging arrest quotas of the homeless
BERKELEY, Calif. - The city of Berkeley has launched an outside investigation into leaked texts and allegations from an ousted police officer claiming the department's bike patrol unit was engaged in arrest quotas and a sergeant was sending anti-homeless texts. City spokesman Matthai Chakko told KTVU on Tuesday in an...
Man charged with attacking Berkeley restaurateur after denied free food
BERKELEY, Calif. - Surveillance video captured a frightening attack of a Thai restaurant manager in downtown Berkeley. The incident happened on Shattuck Avenue at about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. "A man came into the restaurant, and he demanded some free food," said Officer Byron White, a Berkeley police spokesman. When the...
Nearly 50,000 UC student employees set to strike, say they can't afford to live with current wages
BERKELEY, Calif. - Nearly 50,000 UC student employees across the state will be out of class and on the picket lines on Monday as members of the United Auto Workers Union are demanding a fair contract, after months of bargaining with the University of California. "We are asking for wages...
United flight attendant taken to hospital following incident with 'disruptive customer'
CHICAGO - A United Airlines flight attendant was taken to a Chicago hospital following an incident on a United flight from San Francisco to Chicago Sunday morning. "A disruptive customer on a flight from San Francisco to Chicago was removed by law enforcement upon landing on Sunday, and one member of the flight attendant crew was taken to a hospital for evaluation," United Airlines said in a statement.
