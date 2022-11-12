ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Thieves target photographers at San Francisco's Palace of Fine Arts

SAN FRANCISCO - San Francisco police are investigating a pair of brazen robbery attempts targeting photographers near one of the city's iconic landmarks. After years of auto burglars hitting the area around the Palace of Fine Arts, thieves are now targeting photographers who use the famed attraction as a backdrop.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

24th Street BART station reopens after equipment problem, smoke seen from trackway

SAN FRANCISCO - The 24th Street BART station briefly closed Monday evening due to smoke coming from the trackway, officials say. The station closure was confirmed on Twitter at 6:59 p.m. by BART officials. The closure caused a major delay on the San Francisco line in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions. BART initially mentioned an equipment problem.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

KTVU FOX 2

Dump truck rolls over causing backup on Bay Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO - Traffic is backed up ahead of Tuesday's evening commute on the eastbound lanes of the Bay Bridge/Interstate-80 east of Treasure Island Road in San Francisco. California Highway Patrol reported the right lines were blocked and that there is an overturned dump truck that rolled over. The incident was reported at around 3:52 p.m.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

48,000 University of California academic workers on strike across 10 campuses

BERKELEY, Calif. - Nearly 48,000 unionized academic workers at all 10 University of California campuses walked off the job Monday, calling for better pay and benefits. The strike by researchers, postdoctoral scholars, tutors, teaching assistants and graders threatens to disrupt classroom and laboratory instruction across the statewide university system just weeks ahead of final exams in December.
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose police confront weekend sideshow with new tactict

SAN JOSE, Calif. - San Jose police officers employed a new tactic over the weekend to disrupt sideshow activity, resulting in over 700 citations being issued to stunt drivers and spectators. The department's air support team developed the tactic, which involves tracking sideshows from above, then boxing cars in with...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Shooting shuts down portion of El Camino Real in Redwood City

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - A shooting in Redwood City shut down an area along El Camino Real Monday evening. Authorities did not provide information on what led up to the incident, but said El Camino Real was closed between Vera and Roosevelt. SkyFox flew above what appeared to be a...
REDWOOD CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

2 dead in Walnut Creek home fire

Con Fire officials said 2 residents died in an early morning home fire in Walnut Creek. A third person related to the victims, managed to escape the fire, officials said.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Woman shot dead near Oakland BART station, police say

OAKLAND, Calif. - A woman was shot and killed in Oakland last night, police said. Officers were called to 40th Street near the MacArthur BART station just before 8 p.m. after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. They found the woman at the scene who had been shot by an unknown person, they said.
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Berkeley investigating police texts alleging arrest quotas of the homeless

BERKELEY, Calif. - The city of Berkeley has launched an outside investigation into leaked texts and allegations from an ousted police officer claiming the department's bike patrol unit was engaged in arrest quotas and a sergeant was sending anti-homeless texts. City spokesman Matthai Chakko told KTVU on Tuesday in an...
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Man charged with attacking Berkeley restaurateur after denied free food

BERKELEY, Calif. - Surveillance video captured a frightening attack of a Thai restaurant manager in downtown Berkeley. The incident happened on Shattuck Avenue at about 5:15 p.m. Wednesday. "A man came into the restaurant, and he demanded some free food," said Officer Byron White, a Berkeley police spokesman. When the...
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

United flight attendant taken to hospital following incident with 'disruptive customer'

CHICAGO - A United Airlines flight attendant was taken to a Chicago hospital following an incident on a United flight from San Francisco to Chicago Sunday morning. "A disruptive customer on a flight from San Francisco to Chicago was removed by law enforcement upon landing on Sunday, and one member of the flight attendant crew was taken to a hospital for evaluation," United Airlines said in a statement.
CHICAGO, IL

