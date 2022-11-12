A man has been shot in Tulare County, deputies say

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) — A shooting occurred Friday night in Ivanhoe where a man was found with gunshot wounds according to the Tulare County Sheriffs Department.

Deputies say they received a call around 6:45 P.M. about a shooting in the 33000 block of Road 160 in Ivanhoe.

Once they arrived on the scene where they found the wounded man and called an ambulance to transport him to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with any information should call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

