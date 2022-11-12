ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

Anderson, Cisse power Oklahoma State past Oakland 91-62

ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Avery Anderson had 18 points, Moussa Cisse had a double-double, and Oklahoma State defeated Oakland 91-62 on Sunday. Caleb Asberry made two 3-pointers and a pair of free throws in a 14-2 second-half run that put the Cowboys in control, 58-35, with 12:30 remaining. Asberry scored 13 points in 21 minutes of play off the bench. Four players combined to score 33 bench points.
STILLWATER, OK
Brown’s 14 lead Louisiana over East Tennessee State 81-77

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — (AP) — Jordan Brown scored 14 points as Louisiana beat East Tennessee State 81-77 on Sunday night. Brown finished 6 of 10 from the floor for the Ragin’ Cajuns (3-0). Kentrell Garnett scored 13 points, going 4 of 9 (3 for 7 from distance). Terence Lewis II went 5 of 9 from the field to finish with 12 points.
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Fidler puts up 28, Omaha knocks off Idaho 79-72

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Frankie Fidler had 28 points in Omaha’s 79-72 victory against Idaho on Sunday night. Fidler added 11 rebounds for the Mavericks (1-2). Marquel Sutton scored 16 points and added eight rebounds. Dylan Brougham recorded nine points and finished 4 of 6 from the floor.
OMAHA, NE
Hornets stop 8-game slide with 112-105 win against Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 17 points and nine assists, and the Charlotte Hornets stopped an eight-game slide with a 112-105 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday night. Charlotte had seven players score in double figures, including its starting lineup. Mason Plumlee had 18 points and...
CHARLOTTE, NC

