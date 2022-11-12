ROCHESTER, Mich. (AP) — Avery Anderson had 18 points, Moussa Cisse had a double-double, and Oklahoma State defeated Oakland 91-62 on Sunday. Caleb Asberry made two 3-pointers and a pair of free throws in a 14-2 second-half run that put the Cowboys in control, 58-35, with 12:30 remaining. Asberry scored 13 points in 21 minutes of play off the bench. Four players combined to score 33 bench points.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO