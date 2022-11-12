Mesa Ridge vs. Heritage

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - We had another quiet day across the Western Slope. However, cloud cover was one of the main stories throughout most of the day. These upper-level clouds in our atmosphere allowed some sunshine to peek through. While conditions have remained dry, and Grand Junction and Montrose temperatures reached the lower 40s. Most cloud cover will continue to push eastward, leading into the nighttime hours, opening our skies and staying clear tonight. Most Western Slope’s temperatures will sit in the mid to lower 20s.

GRAND JUNCTION, CO ・ 3 DAYS AGO