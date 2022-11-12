ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, CO

Mesa Ridge vs. Heritage

By Rob Namnoum
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ubnrk_0j8B9U8g00

The Mesa Ridge football team lost a hard fought battle to Heritage on Friday night in the Class 4A playoffs 21-10.

gjcity.org

GJPD Responds to Bicycle Fatality

On 11/14/2022, at approximately 10:00 am, officers with the Grand Junction Police Department responded to the area of 28 ¼ Rd and North Avenue for an Assist Medical call of an adult male who fell off his bicycle and was possibly unconscious and not breathing. Law enforcement officers began performing lifesaving measures before paramedics arrived. The male died on scene. The Mesa County Coroner’s Office will be responsible for releasing the identity of the deceased after proper notifications have been made. Investigation is ongoing. There is no further information at this time.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
