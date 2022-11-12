ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Alec Baldwin Sues to “Clear His Name” in ‘Rust’ Shooting

By the Associated Press
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 4 days ago

Baldwin filed a cross-complaint in Superior Court in Los Angeles alleging negligence on the New Mexico set.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rSIB4_0j8B79I000
Alec Baldwin Monica Schipper/Getty
  • Share this article on Twitter
  • Share this article on Email
  • Show additional share options

Saying he wants to clear his name, Alec Baldwin on Friday sued people involved in handling and supplying the loaded gun that he was using when it fired, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins during a 2021 filming accident in New Mexico.

Baldwin filed a cross-complaint in Superior Court in Los Angeles alleging negligence against some of the people sued by a script supervisor, Mamie Mitchell. Among other things, it seeks a share of any damages that Mitchell may win from the people Baldwin names and asks that they pay for any damages assessed against him.

Mitchell was standing behind Hutchins, who died shortly after being wounded during setup for a scene in the western movie Rust at a film set ranch on the outskirts of Santa Fe on Oct. 21, 2021.

Mitchell sued Baldwin, who was a producer on the film, the production company and many others involved for assault and negligence.

In his cross-complaint, Baldwin says that while working on camera angles with Hutchins during rehearsal for a scene, he pointed the gun in her direction and pulled back and released the hammer of the gun, which discharged.

The shot fatally wounded Hutchins and wounded director Joel Souza in the shoulder.

The actor said neither he nor Hutchins knew the weapon contained a live round.

“This tragedy occurred on a movie set — not a gun range, not a battlefield, not a location where even a remote possibility should exist that a gun would contain live ammunition,” the lawsuit said.

Baldwin has maintained he was told the gun was safe and that he did not pull the trigger. But a recent FBI forensic report found the weapon could not have fired unless the trigger was pulled.

“More than anyone else on that set, Baldwin has been wrongfully viewed as the perpetrator of this tragedy. By these cross-claims, Baldwin seeks to clear his name,” the actor’s lawsuit says.

Baldwin’s cross-complaint says he has lost opportunities and been fired from jobs because of the shooting and also “has suffered physically and emotionally from the grief caused by these events.”

New Mexico’s Office of the Medical Investigator determined the shooting was an accident. However, prosecutors are reviewing the shooting to determine whether criminal charges should be filed.

In April, New Mexico’s Occupational Health and Safety Bureau imposed the maximum fine of $137,000 against Rust Movie Productions and distributed a scathing narrative of safety failures, including testimony that production managers took limited or no action to address two misfires of blank ammunition on set prior to the fatal shooting.

The company is challenging the fine.

Baldwin’s lawsuit alleges negligence by armorer Hannah Guttierez-Reed; prop master Sarah Zachry; first assistant director and safety coordinator David Halls, who handed Baldwin the gun; ammunition supplier Seth Kenney and his company, PDQ Arm & Prop, which also supplied prop weapons for the production.

All have previously denied responsibility for the fatal shooting.

In October, Hutchins’ family announced they had agreed to settle another lawsuit against the actor and the movie’s producers, and producers said they aimed to restart the project in January.

A lawyer for Gutierrez-Reed, Jason Bowles, said he was reviewing Baldwin’s lawsuit. Attorneys for other defendants did not immediately respond to requests for comment, The New York Times reported.

A phone message left by The Associated Press seeking comment from Bowles wasn’t immediately returned Friday night.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Roberta Flack Has ALS, Can No Longer Sing, Rep Says

A representative for Roberta Flack announced Monday that the Grammy-winning musician has ALS, commonly known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, and can no longer sing. The progressive disease “has made it impossible to sing and not easy to speak,” Flack’s manager Suzanne Koga said in a release. “But it will take a lot more than ALS to silence this icon.”More from The Hollywood ReporterJodie Comer's 'Prima Facie' to Open on Broadway in AprilFremantle Continues Buying Spree: Acquires 'National Parks' Producer Wildstar FilmsWatch the Grammy Awards Nominations Live Stream The announcement of the amyotrophic lateral sclerosis diagnosis comes just ahead of the premiere of...
The Hollywood Reporter

Janelle Monáe, Jamie Lee Curtis, Kim Kardashian, Margot Robbie Among Presenters at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment Gala

Carey Mulligan, Seth Rogen and Yvonne Orji also will take the stage at the Dec. 7 event, where Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey will deliver the keynote address. Jamie Lee Curtis, Kim Kardashian, Janelle Monáe, Carey Mulligan, Margot Robbie, Seth Rogen and Yvonne Orji are set to present at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment breakfast gala. In addition, Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey will keynote the event, taking place Dec. 7 in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Star Dominique Thorne Talks Referencing One of Chadwick Boseman’s Finest Moments

[This story contains spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever] In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Dominique Thorne’s Riri Williams was certainly caught off guard when Letitia Wright’s Shuri showed up on her doorstep at MIT. The Wakandan princess needed answers about one of Riri’s inventions, and she ultimately came away impressed by another young woman who possesses the same genius-level intellect. In the process, Riri said the line “to be young, gifted and Black,” which is a phrase that has quite a legacy, especially during the Civil Rights Movement. The saying originated with 1959’s To Be Young, Gifted and Black: Lorraine Hansberry...
Law & Crime

Alec Baldwin ‘Seeks to Clear His Name’ in Lawsuit Seeking Damages and Indemnification from Four ‘Rust’ Crew Members Over Fatal Shooting

Suing four members of the Rust crew on Friday, actor Alec Baldwin made his mission clear: He “seeks to clear his name,” his attorneys wrote. Baldwin shot and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on the set of the Western film in late October 2021. Several lawsuits have been filed in various court systems over the tragic incident.
Newsweek

Alec Baldwin's Choice to Sue 'Rust' Crewmembers a 'Risky Strategy'—Lawyers

Alec Baldwin's lawsuit against specific crewmembers of the Rust movie has been deemed "a risky strategy" by lawyers. In October 2021, a prop gun Baldwin was holding discharged, which resulted in the death of the movie's cinematographer, Halyna Hutchins. On October 5, 2022, Baldwin reached an undisclosed settlement with the Hutchins family, who had filed a wrongful death suit against the actor.
Tyla

Former Playboy model faces years in prison after body found in boot of car

A former Playboy model who is accused of murdering a doctor could be facing up to 25 years in prison after she submitted an Alford plea to the court. Kelsey Turner, 25, was arrested on March 21 2019 in Stockton, California, and charged with the murder of 71-year-old psychiatrist Dr. Thomas Burchard after his body was found in the trunk of an abandoned car.
STOCKTON, CA
Rolling Stone

‘He Dragged Me By My Hair’: Danny Masterson Accuser Details Alleged Violent Incidents at Trial

With Harvey Weinstein’s trial beginning just down the hall on the same floor at Clara Shortridge Criminal Courthouse in downtown Los Angeles, it was an emptier courtroom at the start of Week Two of Danny Masterson’s rape trial on Monday. The week began with the second of three accusers tied to charges on the case recalling violent allegations that the That ’70s Show star raped and abused her during their six-year relationship that ended in 2001. The woman — referred to as Christina B. and Jane Doe 3 in the courtroom — brought forward several disturbing allegations during the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Narcity USA

The 'Murder House' In American Horror Story Is Real & The California Mansion Is Actually Haunted

It's been more than a decade since the first season of American Horror Story: Murder House hit the screen in 2011, captivating and horrifying audiences across the globe. The season highlights the troubling events at a California mansion plagued by the sinister spirits of its former residents and the chilling woes of the home's new owners, the Harmon family.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Former Playboy model Kelsey Turner pleads guilty in psychiatrist’s murder

LAS VEGAS — A former model accepted a plea deal but refused to admit guilt in the case of a doctor found beaten to death in the trunk of a car. Kelsey Turner had faced charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the death of Thomas Burchard in April 2019, USA Today reported. On Wednesday, Turner entered an Alford plea, which allows her to maintain her innocence while pleading guilty to a second-degree murder charge.
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
60K+
Followers
16K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy