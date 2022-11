While there weren't any truly dramatic upsets this weekend, there were some key results in terms of the ever-changing bowl picture, from the College Football Playoff on down. TCU solidified its spot as a top-four team (at least for the time being) with a win over Texas, and LSU stayed in the playoff hunt by edging Arkansas. But things weren't so rosy in the Pac-12, where Oregon and UCLA both suffered their second losses of the season, effectively eliminating them from CFP contention and leaving USC as the conference's only hope.

GEORGIA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO