Lake Wales rips Auburndale in Class 3A playoffs

LAKE WALES, FLORIDA – By now Carlos Mitchell should be done signing autographs.

The Lake Wales junior scored three touchdowns and intercepted two passes to lead the Highlanders to 34-10 win over Auburndale in an FHSAA Class 3S quarterfinal on Friday at Legion Field.

“I like playing offense and defense,” Mitchell said. “But I like scoring defensive touchdowns the most.”

With the win, the undefeated Highlanders – ranked 22nd in the SBLive Sports Florida Football Power 25 rankings – advance to the regional semifinals against the Ocala Vanguard Friday. Vanguard (8-3) advanced after routing River Ridge 35-0.

Florida High School Football Playoff Brackets

“Vanguard has had our number for the last couple of years,” Lake Wales coach Tavaris Johnson said. “But I will tell you what, our team is confident right now and they have desire. They believe they are the best team.”

Mitchell, who just received offers from Penn State and Northwestern this week, jumped-started Lake Wales to a 7-0 lead with a 92-yard, pick-6 just four minutes into the game.

Ironically, Mitchell had returned an interception 90 yards for a touchdown against Auburndale two weeks ago in the district championship game, and now has four interception returns for touchdowns this season.



“Carlos Mitchell is probably the most underrated player in the country right now,” Johnson said. “He wins explosive plays. Anywhere on the field, he wins the explosive battle. He proved to his team that you can count on him. It is fun to watch him play.”

Lake Wales (11-0) extended its first quarter lead to 14-0 when Xavier Marlow scored on an 8-yard reception from senior quarterback Trent Grotjan with 2:45 left in the quarter. Grotjan finished the game 12-of-21 passing for 113 yards with four touchdown strikes.

Lake Wales senior quarterback Trent Grotjan engineers the Highlanders offense during a Class 3S regional quarterfinal playoff game against Auburndale on Friday at Legion Field in Lake Wales. Grotjan threw four touchdown passes in the game. Photo by Bill Kemp

Lake Wales picked up a series of personal fouls during the third quarter to give the Bloodhounds excellent field position. And Auburndale capitalized, narrowing the lead to 14-3 on a 40-yard field goal by Ethan Tran.

The Bloodhounds struck again with a pick-6 of their own by Keon Young with 1:01 left in the third quarter, reducing the Lake Wales lead to 14-10.

“A win is a win but we are overly aggressive right now,” Johnson said. “But I would rather be overly aggressive than under. We talked about it tonight, we got to stop playing with emotions. We have to be under control, but be violent. That is a coaching thing. They have to know where the boundaries are and when the whistle blows.”

Mitchell and Jeremiah Anglin recorded interceptions in the third quarter to halt Auburndale drives and keep the Bloodhounds from taking the lead.

Mitchell scored his second touchdown of the night with 7:33 left in the game, collecting a 13-yard pass from Grotjan to increase the Highlanders lead to 21-10. Three minutes later, Mitchell hauled in a 30-yard touchdown pass for a 27-10 lead.

Lake Wales iced the game with 13 seconds left when Marlow scored his second touchdown of the night on a 29-yard reception.