Plant overcomes 20-point deficit in comeback win over Sumner in region quarterfinal

TAMPA, Fla. - It’s that South Tampa magic that’s back in the air.

Dad’s Stadium, home to where many playoff games have been played in the past, Plant was able to capture some of that old postseason wizardry.

Plant went down 20-0 in the first half versus Sumner and had to find its way back. The Panthers staged a furious comeback and held on for a come-from-behind 37-34 victory over the Stingrays in a Class 4M, Region 2 quarterfinal Friday night.

The crowd at Dad’s Stadium on Friday night got treated to an exciting Class 4M, Region 2 quarterfinal Photo by Alex Walworth

“We knew coming into tonight it was going to be a battle,” Plant head coach Hank Brown said. “We knew these guys were going to come out and smash us in the mouth. It’s hard to battle back and find the answers, make the adjustments.”

With the win, Plant will face the winner of Olympia-East Lake on Saturday night. Also for the Panthers, it marks the first playoff win for the program since 2018 under then head coach Bob Weiner, who is now a co-offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach at Toledo.

If you needed any evidence of how amped up Sumner was heading into the start of the game, the opening drive said it all. The Stingrays set the tone from the opening series, driving 67 yards on 14 plays and ending on a 1-yard sneak by Smith III (20-of-30, 245 yards). Smith III ended the night rushing for 193 yards on 27 attempts.

Sumner quarterback Greg Smith III had 438 yards of offense by himself Photo by Alex Walworth

It didn’t end there for Sumner in the opening quarter as wide receiver Kade Ray took an end around from Smith III and scored to put the Stingrays up 14-0 heading into the second quarter. The Stingrays held strong in the first half against the Panthers’ offensive attack led by sophomore Waltez Clark (four catches, 76 yards).

A key fumble by Clark in the second quarter ruined what looked like a promising drive for the Panthers to come within a one score contest. Summer’s third touchdown of the night came on an 8-yard touchdown pass from Smith III to wide receiver Tyler Williams.

Wouldn’t be too long after that very score that the Panthers finally got on the scoreboard when quarterback Trey O’Malley (7-of-12, 145 yards) connected with wide receiver Jacquez Kindell on a 24-yard score to cut the lead down to 20-6. That remained the score heading into intermission.

Plant’s defense stepped up in the second half, notching multiple turnovers Photo by Alex Walworth

Plant (9-2) came out of halftime, forced a three and out and got the ball back quickly, scoring on a 3-yard O’Malley run. Sumner answered right back with a Smith III 6-yard touchdown run. The back-and-forth continued when Jaquez Kindell returned the ensuing kickoff 80 yards to pay dirt to cut the lead to 27-20.

On the Stingrays’ very next offensive play, a bad snap went over the head of Smith III and was recovered in the endzone by defensive lineman Rodes Robinson, tying the game up at 27-27. Plant would take its first lead on a 38-yard field goal with 7:45 left in the game.

Smith III went to work, orchestrating a 80-yard, 11-play drive that ended on a touchdown pass to a wide open Williams to retake the lead at 34-30. That left the door open for one last Plant drove to materialize and O’Malley became the hero. The junior connected on a 52-yard scoring pass to AJ Durham, putting the Panthers ahead for good at 37-34.

Plant nabbed its first playoff win since 2018 Photo by Alex Walworth

“We’ve been working on that look all week,” O’Malley said of the game-winning touchdown pass. “I threw that corner route knowing (AJ Durham) was going to be there. The offensive line blocked great. Great play.”

Plant wide receiver Jaquez Kindell and quarterback Trey O’Malley (; 1:51)

Andy Villamarzo can be reached at andyvillamarzo@gmail.com and follow him on Twitter @Andy_Villamarzo.