QUITMAN — The Quitman Panthers are moving on to the third round of the MHSAA 4A Football Playoffs after a 39-13 win over Moss Point Friday night.

The Panthers led just 6-0 at the half, but exploded for 27 points in the third quarter to pull away.

They will travel to Mendenhall (10-1) to face the Tigers in the third round.

MORE: 2022 MHSAA 4A State Football Playoffs bracket

Photos by Jason Dyess

Moss Point at Quitman football - Nov. 11, 2022