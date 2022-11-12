God of War: Ragnarok is one of the most exciting releases of 2022, and it recently bagged the most nominations at The Game Awards 2022. God of War: Ragnarok was one of the most anticipated titles of 2022, and it did not disappoint. As reported by GameIndustry.Biz, the game is well on its way to top the UK charts. Almost all God of War titles, other than the first and God of War: Ascension, have debuted at the No. 1 spot on the UK charts.

6 HOURS AGO