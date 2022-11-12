Read full article on original website
The Game Awards 2022: God of War: Ragnarok, Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West Dominate With Multiple Nods Including Game of the Year
The nominations for the highly anticipated 2022 edition of The Game Awards have finally arrived, with strong favourites in God of War Ragnarok, Elden Ring, Horizon Forbidden West. The Geoff Keighley-led event takes place on Thursday, December 8 at the Microsoft Theater with the who's who of gaming. Alongside the...
Rocket League Sideswipe - Official Season 6 Trailer
Rocket League Sideswipe's Season 6 kicks off on November 16. Watch the latest trailer to see what's coming in Season 6, featuring the ability to earn three new Rocket Pass cars, open free anniversary gifts, and the newest Mode in Ranked called Heatseeker.
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana - Official PS5 Launch Trailer
Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana is available now on PlayStation 5. Get ready to join Adol and explore the mysterious Isle of Seiren. Check out the launch trailer for the RPG to see the world, characters, activities, combat, and more. In Ys VIII: Lacrimosa of Dana on PS5, experience the...
Ballads of Hongye - Official Pre-Launch Concept Trailer
Ballads of Hongye will be available on Steam on November 15, 2022. Watch the latest trailer for this Eastern-themed strategy city-builder game. In Ballads of Hongye, take on the role of the local magistrate and carefully plan and act to complete the various challenges in different environments to earn the right to rule the lands. Build a thriving city and revive Hongye County.
Overwatch 2 Patch Notes: Upcoming Changes Nov 15
Overwatch 2's largely anticipated first round of hero balance changes will be coming on November 15, 2022. Though more hero balance changes will undoubtedly be released with the launch of Overwatch 2 Season 2, the Overwatch 2 Patch Notes for November 15 promise major adjustments to Sombra, Genji, D.va, Zarya, and Kiriko.
NecroBouncer - Official Reveal Date Trailer
NecroBouncer will be available on December 8 on PC via Steam. Get another look at the game in this new trailer for the dungeon crawler, including combat, enemies, and a fight against the Skeleton King. In NecroBouncer, grab your magic staff and step into the shoes of a necromancer working...
Bound by Blades - Official Release Trailer
Bound by Blades is a boss rush RPG mash-up where players choose one of three main characters and embark on an intense yet charming adventure to save the land of Ashmyr and its tribes from a rising evil. Take on your evil foes alone or with a friend via online co-op in Bound by Blades featuring traditional RPG gameplay elements focused on crafting, looting, leveling gear, and enchanting weapons and armor. Bound by Blades is available now on PC via Steam and GOG with a Nintendo Switch and Mobile launch in 2023.
Bravery and Greed - Official Launch Trailer
Bravery and Greed is available now on PC, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. Check out the launch trailer to learn more about the beat 'em up, roguelite, dungeon brawler game for up to four players, including a look at the game's classes, and various game modes like player vs player, adventure, and horde modes.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's Next-Gen Update Arrives This December
CD Projekt Red has announced that the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC next-gen update for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt will be released on December 14. Announced in a post on The Witcher's official Twitter account (below), CD Projekt Red has stuck to its promise of a fourth quarter release by confirming the December date. This only applies to the digital version of the game though, with CD Projekt Red saying that a physical release date will be announced later.
God of War Ragnarok - The Broken Prison Side Quest (Post-Game Spoilers)
After you’ve finished watching the credits at the end of God of War Ragnarok, there is a bunch of post-game content that is made available to you. We’re here to show you one of the more exciting quests that you could potentially miss, but viewers beware! We strongly recommend you only watch this video after you have completed the game and rolled credits. Here is how to start and complete The Broken Prison side-quest, and find hidden encounters across the realms afterward.
SMITE x RuneScape - Official Launch Trailer
Runescape has made it to SMITE in this crossover alongside a new Battle Pass, while the first fights leading to the World Championship are fast approaching. The new Premium Cyber Tokyo Battle Pass will be free for all new and existing players, allowing them to complete and play with the awesome new skins without a dime spent. SMITE x Runescape Crossover Event is available now.
God of War: Ragnarok Creates New Record for the Franchise through Day 1 Sales; PlayStation All-Star Battle Royale made Canon Through New Conversation in the Game
God of War: Ragnarok is one of the most exciting releases of 2022, and it recently bagged the most nominations at The Game Awards 2022. God of War: Ragnarok was one of the most anticipated titles of 2022, and it did not disappoint. As reported by GameIndustry.Biz, the game is well on its way to top the UK charts. Almost all God of War titles, other than the first and God of War: Ascension, have debuted at the No. 1 spot on the UK charts.
Atak - Official Demo Trailer
Here's your look at Atak, an upcoming real-time strategy game in which you control a group of units and fight against other players or AI opponents. Check out the trailer for Atak to see gameplay and explore this medieval world. In Atak, fight your way through the single-player campaign, challenge...
Genshin Layla Release Date, Skills, Talents, and Constellations
Looking for the Genshin Impact Layla Release Date and Talents? Upcoming Genshin Impact character Layla is a student of the Rtawahist Darshan. She's a hard worker, and a good student, but she also has trouble finding deep sleep. This "trouble", however, also aids her in battle. Layla is a four-star...
Rainbow Six Siege - Official Maverick Nier Replicant Bundle Trailer
Check out the trailer to see what to expect with the Maverick Replicant bundle, available in the Rainbow Six Siege and Nier Replicant collaboration. Grimoire Weiss and the protagonist from NieR Replicant are coming to Rainbow Six Siege with the Maverick Replicant bundle.
Pokemon Go Shadow Mewtwo: Counters and Best Moveset
At the end of the Special Research line within the Team GO Rocket Takeover event, you'll have the chance to encounter and capture Shadow Mewtwo, saving it from Giovanni's grasp. This page acts as a comprehensive breakdown of Shadow Mewtwo's moveset and the best counters to bring to the battle...
MultiVersus Season 2 Kicks Off With Battle Pass Update and More
MultiVersus Season 2 begins today, and Warner Bros. Games has shared some of the content headed to the crossover fighting game. Season 2 will bring a handful of new challengers, and the first confirmed new fighter is Looney Tunes' Marvin the Martian. The character hails from Mars and is sent to destroy Earth, but he never quite succeeds. WB Games says more details about Marvin's kit are coming soon.
The Winter Soldier Joins Marvel's Avengers Later This Month
Crystal Dynamics has announced that The Winter Soldier is joining the roster of playable characters in Marvel's Avengers on November 29. Announced in a blog post on the game's website, Crystal Dynamics revealed that The Winter Soldier will arrive alongside Cloning Lab Omega-Level Threat in Update 2.7. The Winter Soldier...
Superman Unreal Engine 5 Demo Creator Claims Game Was Stolen, Being Sold on Steam
An indie developer who made a demo of a Superman flight experience in Unreal Engine 5 said his work was stolen and listed for sale on Steam. In April, we shared a video of an amazing Superman-style flight experience built in Unreal Engine 5. The demo, which is still free to try out on itch.io, was built using Epic's The Matrix Awakens' city. Developer Tyson Butler-Boschma replaced the Matrix elements and inserted a Superman-like character to give players an idea of what a future superhero game could look like on Unreal Engine 5.
AION Classic - Official Announcement Trailer
AION Classic is a permanent server that offers all MMORPG lovers a fresh start in the world of Atreia. along with additional balancing and quality-of-life improvements. The European Classic server will start with the 2.0 update. PvE content up to level 55, PvP content including Rifts and Fortress Battles, flying combat and more will be available in AION Classic coming to PC in Europe due out early 2023.
