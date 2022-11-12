Photos: MICDS beats Eureka for Class 5 District 2 title
Winston Moore scored twice in the second half to lead second-seeded MICDS to a 34-14 win over No. 1 seed Eureka to win the Class 5 District 2 title on Friday night.
MICDS (11-1) advances to face Cape Girardeau Central (9-3) in the Class 5 quarterfinals. The Rams will host that game at 1 p.m. on Saturday.
MICDS improved to 30-3 over the past three seasons.
Eureka, which got touchdown runs from Jace Peterson and Kevin Emmanuel, finishes at 9-2.
Here is a look at the game from photographer Lisa Rigdon:
