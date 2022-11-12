ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eureka, MO

Photos: MICDS beats Eureka for Class 5 District 2 title

By Nate Latsch
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YJmVw_0j8B5KzA00

Winston Moore scored twice in the second half to lead second-seeded MICDS to a 34-14 win over No. 1 seed Eureka to win the Class 5 District 2 title on Friday night.

MICDS (11-1) advances to face Cape Girardeau Central (9-3) in the Class 5 quarterfinals. The Rams will host that game at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

MICDS improved to 30-3 over the past three seasons.

Eureka, which got touchdown runs from Jace Peterson and Kevin Emmanuel, finishes at 9-2.

MSHSAA FOOTBALL PLAYOFF BRACKETS | FOOTBALL SCORES

Here is a look at the game from photographer Lisa Rigdon:

MICDS at Eureka football

Photos from Lisa Rigdon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UWtR2_0j8B5KzA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tjySd_0j8B5KzA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18kOcu_0j8B5KzA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KLhm5_0j8B5KzA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SZrrq_0j8B5KzA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1si0vd_0j8B5KzA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gq0EK_0j8B5KzA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2V7099_0j8B5KzA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=271pwH_0j8B5KzA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g7qk9_0j8B5KzA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iWhBo_0j8B5KzA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qee47_0j8B5KzA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ubE0A_0j8B5KzA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CuNwN_0j8B5KzA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gNmaQ_0j8B5KzA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ko8Tj_0j8B5KzA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nj4vd_0j8B5KzA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wPM0e_0j8B5KzA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KzTJj_0j8B5KzA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wp60q_0j8B5KzA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2E3ahO_0j8B5KzA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29kr6t_0j8B5KzA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RJxKo_0j8B5KzA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PGSHN_0j8B5KzA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1okUsx_0j8B5KzA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eDAGd_0j8B5KzA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sN7AY_0j8B5KzA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rHWyq_0j8B5KzA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nq8aN_0j8B5KzA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TciIJ_0j8B5KzA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wrk0E_0j8B5KzA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=428z28_0j8B5KzA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AfZOq_0j8B5KzA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PO7AT_0j8B5KzA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uGbJX_0j8B5KzA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I2s5g_0j8B5KzA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tyNWJ_0j8B5KzA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WcXhB_0j8B5KzA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kyi0p_0j8B5KzA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39qpuU_0j8B5KzA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OFXYu_0j8B5KzA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fdbiN_0j8B5KzA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wCnrC_0j8B5KzA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36luMP_0j8B5KzA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mYiaz_0j8B5KzA00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24c0j5_0j8B5KzA00

