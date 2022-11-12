ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Juan Capistrano, CA

Fire engulfs car repair business in San Juan Capistrano

By Vivian Chow
KTLA
KTLA
 4 days ago

Fire crews battled a massive three-alarm structure fire in San Juan Capistrano on Friday night.

Authorities received reports of a fire in the 32000 block of Calle Perfecto around 7:50 p.m., according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

When crews arrived, the flames were seen shooting through the roof of the single-story building. Fiery, charred debris rained down from the sky.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33cekK_0j8B4vAU00
    An auto repair center was engulfed n flames in San Juan Capistrano on Nov. 11, 2022. (Loud Labs)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Eerha_0j8B4vAU00
    An auto repair center was engulfed in flames in San Juan Capistrano on Nov. 11, 2022. (OC Fire Authority)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Af5HM_0j8B4vAU00
    Auto repair center engulfed in flames in San Juan Capistrano on Nov. 11, 2022. (Loud Labs)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34wrjF_0j8B4vAU00
    Auto repair center engulfed in flames in San Juan Capistrano on Nov. 11, 2022. (Loud Labs)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t5h0R_0j8B4vAU00
    Auto repair center engulfed in flames in San Juan Capistrano on Nov. 11, 2022. (OC Fire Authority)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z8KbO_0j8B4vAU00
    An auto repair center was engulfed in flames in San Juan Capistrano on Nov. 11, 2022. (Loud Labs)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yHFKc_0j8B4vAU00
    An auto repair center was engulfed in flames in San Juan Capistrano on Nov. 11, 2022. (Loud Labs)

Loud booms were heard coming from inside the burning business, which appears to be a collision repair center potentially housing many vehicles inside. The loud booms were likely caused by the burning cars, officials said.

Around 80 firefighters were dispatched to the scene to extinguish the blaze, which was knocked down after 58 minutes .

All occupants were safely transported outside and only two injuries were reported. One burn patient and a smoke inhalation patient transported themselves to the hospital.

Fire crews say no nearby buildings were threatened by the flames.

The cause of the fire was determined to be unintentional.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTLA

Fire weather warning issued as Santa Ana winds return to Southern California

Strong Santa Ana winds are expected to blow through Southern California, bringing an increased risk of fire danger Tuesday and Wednesday. The most powerful winds are forecast to arrive Tuesday night, when damaging gusts between 40 and 60 mph will be possible across the coast and valley locations, according to the National Weather Service. Our […]
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

Body found floating in Los Angeles River

An investigation is underway in Long Beach after a body was found floating in the Los Angeles River Monday morning. The discovery was reported near Pacific Coast Highway around 6:20 a.m., a Long Beach Police Department spokesperson confirmed. Sky5 was over the scene as multiple police and fire units were stationed on the PCH bridge. […]
LONG BEACH, CA
RealtorJenniferN

Scarce Coastal Land for Sale in South OC

Two Lots in a Line of Existing Residential HomesRice Nation Media. Vacant Land in Coastal Orange County, CA remains a rare and treasured commodity despite market uncertainties, political upheaval, and rising interest rates. Yet, Developers and Private Parties are finding unique and exciting opportunities on the OC Coast in Dana Point and Capo Beach.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Tree Trimmer Gets Trapped 40 Feet in the Air in Palm Tree

An elite team of rescuers in Orange County put their skills to work when a tree trimmer got trapped in a palm tree. A tree trimmer in Santa Ana was trapped 40-feet in the air when the Orange County Fire Authority's Technical Rescue Team saved them. "They have special shoes...
SANTA ANA, CA
KTLA

Driver in a stolen vehicle dies in fiery Malibu crash

A stolen vehicle suspect died in a multi-vehicle crash in Malibu Monday afternoon, officials said. The crash occurred along Pacific Coast Highway and Kanan Dume Road, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The vehicle that caught fire was a 2017 Lexus NX, which had been stolen earlier the same day, sometime between 12:00 […]
MALIBU, CA
KTLA

2nd person found dead in Ontario wash amid search efforts

A second person was found dead in an Ontario storm basin Monday nearly a week after several people were swept away amid heavy rains, officials announced. The incident occurred Nov. 8, as a powerful rainstorm slammed Southern California and water filled the wash. Anthony Lopez, 63, was among those swept away and found dead that […]
ONTARIO, CA
ABC10

Rachel Castillo found dead in Los Angeles County

SIMI VALLEY, Calif. — Police said they found the body of a 25-year-old mother of two who disappeared from her Southern California home last week, and her ex-husband was arrested as the primary suspect. Rachel Castillo disappeared Thursday, and relatives reported they discovered blood at her Simi Valley apartment,...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
foxla.com

Person involved in 605 Freeway crash has car stolen

CERRITOS, Calif. - Authorities were investigating a multi-vehicle crash and a car theft on the 605 Freeway in Cerritos on Tuesday morning. First responders were called to the scene on the northbound lanes of the freeway at South Street around 5:35 a.m. Officials with the California Highway Patrol said a...
CERRITOS, CA
CBS LA

Serious car accident in Seal Beach shuts down PCH temporarily

A serious car accident in Seal Beach has shut down the Pacific Coast Highway in the area temporarily. The accident unfolded at the intersection of PCH and the 16th Street on Sunday morning. The northbound and southbound lanes in the area along the PCH will be closed until about 11 a.m., authorities. Drivers are urged to use alternate routes. 
SEAL BEACH, CA
NBC Los Angeles

The North Pole Will Materialize in Costa Mesa During ‘Winter Fest OC'

We've already witnessed some wild and wintry weather this month, but the truth is this: Southern California didn't quite assume the appearance of the North Pole, even with all of the winterlike wetness that swept through the region in early November. But there shall be a few special locations that...
COSTA MESA, CA
Long Beach Post

Want to live in the 90803 ZIP? Bring money

The marquee neighborhoods in the 90803 are Naples and the Peninsula, along with Belmont Shore, lower Belmont Heights and the historic district of Bluff Park—all places where, to a large degree, you need multiple millions to buy a house you’d like to live in. The post Want to live in the 90803 ZIP? Bring money appeared first on Long Beach Post.
LONG BEACH, CA
foxla.com

Car slams into Anaheim house

ANAHEIM, Calif. - A frightening accident overnight in Anaheim when an out-of-control car slammed into a house in Anaheim. It happened shortly before 2 a.m. The investigation is ongoing.
ANAHEIM, CA
KTLA

Raging fire destroys Beverly Hills carports and cars

Fire crews battled a massive structure fire that erupted in Beverly Hills on Saturday night. The Beverly Hills Fire Department received reports of the towering flames at the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Shirley Place around 6:05 p.m. When firefighters arrived, around eight to nine carports were fully engulfed, each containing many vehicles, officials said. […]
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
KTLA

LAX worker dies weeks after carbon dioxide exposure, family says

A Lomita man has died weeks after he was hospitalized and put in a medically induced coma for being exposed to carbon dioxide fumes at Los Angeles International Airport, his family said. Cris Abraham, 36, was one of four workers sickened in the Terminal 8 baggage area of the airport on Oct. 31. He was […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA

KTLA

87K+
Followers
14K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Los Angeles news and live video from Southern California

 https://ktla.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy