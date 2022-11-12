Fire engulfs car repair business in San Juan Capistrano

Fire crews battled a massive three-alarm structure fire in San Juan Capistrano on Friday night.

Authorities received reports of a fire in the 32000 block of Calle Perfecto around 7:50 p.m., according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

When crews arrived, the flames were seen shooting through the roof of the single-story building. Fiery, charred debris rained down from the sky.

An auto repair center was engulfed n flames in San Juan Capistrano on Nov. 11, 2022. (Loud Labs)

Loud booms were heard coming from inside the burning business, which appears to be a collision repair center potentially housing many vehicles inside. The loud booms were likely caused by the burning cars, officials said.

Around 80 firefighters were dispatched to the scene to extinguish the blaze, which was knocked down after 58 minutes .

All occupants were safely transported outside and only two injuries were reported. One burn patient and a smoke inhalation patient transported themselves to the hospital.

Fire crews say no nearby buildings were threatened by the flames.

The cause of the fire was determined to be unintentional.

