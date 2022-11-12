Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Florida Cities Mentioned as Among the Happiest in the United StatesL. CaneFlorida State
(Maybe) don't visit this potentially haunted Florida state parkEvie M.Florida State
These Florida looters have been arrested for looting during Hurricane IanVictorFort Myers Beach, FL
A Mega Millions Lottery Ticket Bought in Florida Has Won a Half-Share of $494 Million Jackpot – Could It Be You?Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Related
fgcuathletics.com
Volleyball Secures No. 2 Seed for ASUN Tournament With Sweep of North Florida
FORT MYERS, Fla. - FGCU Volleyball swept North Florida (25-19, 25-22, 25-23) in the regular-season finale on Sunday. With the win, the Eagles locked up the No. 2 overall seed for the upcoming ASUN Tournament on Nov. 17-19 from Nashville, Tennessee. FGCU capped the regular season on a seven-game win streak, finishing 23-6 overall and 13-3 in the ASUN. North Florida fell to 12-16 and 9-7 in league play as FGCU avenged its conference-opening loss against the Ospreys.
fgcuathletics.com
FGCU Women's Basketball Drains 15 3-pointers in 92-63 Victory Over FIU
MIAMI – The FGCU women's basketball team maintained its perfect record against FIU on Sunday, as four Eagles reached double figures in scoring and junior guard Alyza Winston (Muskegon, Mich./Mississippi State) connected for a game-best 19 points in the 92-63 victory. Fifth-year guard Sha Carter (Southfield, Mich./Walsh) and junior...
fgcuathletics.com
Men's Basketball Drills Record 17 Threes in 105-61 Victory in Chambers' Alico Arena Debut
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The more things change, the more they stay the same. The FGCU men's basketball team enjoyed another successful home opener Sunday night, swamping Ave Maria, 105-61, at Alico Arena in coach Pat Chambers' Southwest Florida debut. The Eagles began the 2022-23 home slate with a high-powered offense that flirted with the program's single-game scoring record.
fgcuathletics.com
Women's Tennis Closes Out Fall Season With Three Wins Versus Memphis
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. - FGCU Women's Tennis wrapped up both the fall season and the Bonita Bay Classic on Sunday as the Eagles scratched three more wins over Memphis, an NCAA Tournament team a season ago. "We had a very challenging match with Memphis today," head coach Courtney Vernon said....
fgcuathletics.com
Women’s Basketball Heads to State Rivals FIU on Sunday
FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU women's basketball team continues its 2022-23 non-conference slate Sunday afternoon on the road when the Eagles take on FIU in Miami. Tip-off is set for 2 pm from the Ocean Bank Convocation Center, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+. FGCU is...
fgcuathletics.com
Women's Tennis Posts Three Wins Over Notre Dame During Day Two of Bonita Bay Classic
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. - FGCU Women's Tennis captured three wins over Notre Dame on Saturday during day two of the Bonita Bay Club Classic. "Notre Dame competed very well this afternoon against us," head coach Courtney Vernon said. "We struggled handling the challenges that we had on court and off court, but that is the most wonderful thing about competition as it exposes those areas that we need to grow in. We are looking forward to competing again tomorrow."
fgcuathletics.com
Men's Basketball to Make Home Debut Against Ave Maria
Game #3 FGCU (1-1) vs. Ave Maria (2-1) Date // Time Sunday, November 13 // 6 p.m. Location Alico Arena // Fort Myers, Fla. FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU men's basketball team makes its home debut on Sunday as the Eagles host Ave Maria. Tip-off against the Gyrenes is set for 6 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+ with John Vittas and Greg Anderson on the call.
fgcuathletics.com
Women's Soccer Falls to #1 Florida State in NCAA First Round
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The FGCU women's soccer team played an NCAA Tournament game for the first time since 2017, Friday night against #1 Florida State. The Eagles put up a valiant effort, but ultimately fell 3-0 to the defending national champions. The game was similar to the matchup in...
fgcuathletics.com
Men's Tennis Picks Up Four Wins on Day One of Bonita Bay Classic
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – The FGCU men's tennis team played in Southwest Florida for the first time this fall as they kicked off the Bonita Bay Classic, Friday. Playing a combination of players from Nebraska and Virginia Tech, the Eagles picked up a pair of wins in both singles and doubles.
fgcuathletics.com
Women's Tennis Notches Three Wins Against Purdue to Begin Bonita Bay Classic
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. - FGCU Women's Tennis notched three wins over Purdue on Friday kick off the Bonita Bay Classic. "Today was a great opportunity to compete," head coach Courtney Vernon said. "The ladies really enjoyed playing a Bonita Bay again, and we had some great matches this afternoon. We are looking forward to playing Notre Dame tomorrow."
Naples' pair of Power Five RBs too much for Braden River
NAPLES, FLORIDA – The game was over almost as soon as it started for the Braden River football team, which had the misfortune of coming to Naples High School's Staver Field for a first round playoff game. Entering Friday's Class 3S-Region 4 quarterfinal, Naples had won 15 straight first round ...
Jensen Beach rebounds from two years ago, wins Class 5A state championship over Naples Barron Collier
WINTER HAVEN, Fla.– Raegan Richardson admitted that the state-finals stage overwhelmed Jensen Beach two years ago. Richardson and senior outside hitter Lindsay Walch dominated the stage Saturday, propelling the Falcons past second-time state finalist Naples Barron Collier 25-17, 25-15, 25-22 ...
News4Jax.com
High school football ‘22: Rough night for area teams on Saturday night of state playoffs
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The second night of the state playoffs proved a forgettable one for area teams. Baldwin was the lone area north Florida team to win its opening round game on Saturday night, beating Palatka 29-12 in the Region 2-2S quarterfinal. The Indians (9-2) led from open to close and sent the Panthers’ promising season to a screeching half. Palatka (7-4) started 7-0 but lost its last four games. Baldwin will host Baker County (8-3) in the regional semifinals.
Naples, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
The Fort Myers High School soccer team will have a game with Golden Gate High School on November 14, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
News4Jax.com
Pro surfers drop in on Jacksonville Beach in wake of Nicole for Super Girl competition
JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – The Super Girl Surf Pro competition at Jacksonville Beach went strong Saturday, despite some wondering if Hurricane Nicole would affect the contest schedule. But the competitors said the recent storm made the surf that much more exciting. “It’s so smooth, you almost feel like a...
gotodestinations.com
8 of the Best Breakfast Spots in Jacksonville Florida – (With Photos)
Jacksonville is one of the most populous cities in Florida. They are famous for their one-of-a-kind attractions, both on land and in the water.Guests are treated to numerous activities while on vacation or a quick break. While enjoying a casual stroll through the city, tourists are encouraged to savor some...
The most dangerous highway in America runs through Jacksonville area, report says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The most dangerous highway in America runs through Northeast Florida and Southeast Georgia, according to a recent report. According to a report from The Zebra, Interstate 95 had the highest number of fatalities in 2019. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. I-95 spans approximately 130...
Jacksonville Daily Record
The Church of Eleven22 – Orange Park
The project: Renovation of existing church for new tenant. Architect: Steve Siebert Architecture; Delray Beach. Additional vendors: Cowan Electrical Enterprises, Jacksonville; Savage Brothers Inc., Jacksonville; Sweeney Plumbing, Jacksonville. Contractor: Marand Builders, Jacksonville.
Sears emerges from bankruptcy with 3 stores remaining in Florida
Sears has emerged from bankruptcy after a four-year stay that saw the once-mighty department store chain dwindle from nearly 700 stores down to less than 25. Sears Holdings’ bankruptcy estate reorganization plan took effect at the end of October, signaling an end to Chapter 11 and the beginning of a liquidation process, Fox Business reported.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Comments / 0