Fort Myers, FL

fgcuathletics.com

Volleyball Secures No. 2 Seed for ASUN Tournament With Sweep of North Florida

FORT MYERS, Fla. - FGCU Volleyball swept North Florida (25-19, 25-22, 25-23) in the regular-season finale on Sunday. With the win, the Eagles locked up the No. 2 overall seed for the upcoming ASUN Tournament on Nov. 17-19 from Nashville, Tennessee. FGCU capped the regular season on a seven-game win streak, finishing 23-6 overall and 13-3 in the ASUN. North Florida fell to 12-16 and 9-7 in league play as FGCU avenged its conference-opening loss against the Ospreys.
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

FGCU Women's Basketball Drains 15 3-pointers in 92-63 Victory Over FIU

MIAMI – The FGCU women's basketball team maintained its perfect record against FIU on Sunday, as four Eagles reached double figures in scoring and junior guard Alyza Winston (Muskegon, Mich./Mississippi State) connected for a game-best 19 points in the 92-63 victory. Fifth-year guard Sha Carter (Southfield, Mich./Walsh) and junior...
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Men's Basketball Drills Record 17 Threes in 105-61 Victory in Chambers' Alico Arena Debut

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The more things change, the more they stay the same. The FGCU men's basketball team enjoyed another successful home opener Sunday night, swamping Ave Maria, 105-61, at Alico Arena in coach Pat Chambers' Southwest Florida debut. The Eagles began the 2022-23 home slate with a high-powered offense that flirted with the program's single-game scoring record.
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Women's Tennis Closes Out Fall Season With Three Wins Versus Memphis

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. - FGCU Women's Tennis wrapped up both the fall season and the Bonita Bay Classic on Sunday as the Eagles scratched three more wins over Memphis, an NCAA Tournament team a season ago. "We had a very challenging match with Memphis today," head coach Courtney Vernon said....
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Women’s Basketball Heads to State Rivals FIU on Sunday

FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU women's basketball team continues its 2022-23 non-conference slate Sunday afternoon on the road when the Eagles take on FIU in Miami. Tip-off is set for 2 pm from the Ocean Bank Convocation Center, and the game will be broadcast on ESPN+. FGCU is...
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Women's Tennis Posts Three Wins Over Notre Dame During Day Two of Bonita Bay Classic

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. - FGCU Women's Tennis captured three wins over Notre Dame on Saturday during day two of the Bonita Bay Club Classic. "Notre Dame competed very well this afternoon against us," head coach Courtney Vernon said. "We struggled handling the challenges that we had on court and off court, but that is the most wonderful thing about competition as it exposes those areas that we need to grow in. We are looking forward to competing again tomorrow."
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Men's Basketball to Make Home Debut Against Ave Maria

Game #3 FGCU (1-1) vs. Ave Maria (2-1) Date // Time Sunday, November 13 // 6 p.m. Location Alico Arena // Fort Myers, Fla. FORT MYERS, Fla. – The FGCU men's basketball team makes its home debut on Sunday as the Eagles host Ave Maria. Tip-off against the Gyrenes is set for 6 p.m. and can be streamed on ESPN+ with John Vittas and Greg Anderson on the call.
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Women's Soccer Falls to #1 Florida State in NCAA First Round

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The FGCU women's soccer team played an NCAA Tournament game for the first time since 2017, Friday night against #1 Florida State. The Eagles put up a valiant effort, but ultimately fell 3-0 to the defending national champions. The game was similar to the matchup in...
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Men's Tennis Picks Up Four Wins on Day One of Bonita Bay Classic

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. – The FGCU men's tennis team played in Southwest Florida for the first time this fall as they kicked off the Bonita Bay Classic, Friday. Playing a combination of players from Nebraska and Virginia Tech, the Eagles picked up a pair of wins in both singles and doubles.
FORT MYERS, FL
fgcuathletics.com

Women's Tennis Notches Three Wins Against Purdue to Begin Bonita Bay Classic

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. - FGCU Women's Tennis notched three wins over Purdue on Friday kick off the Bonita Bay Classic. "Today was a great opportunity to compete," head coach Courtney Vernon said. "The ladies really enjoyed playing a Bonita Bay again, and we had some great matches this afternoon. We are looking forward to playing Notre Dame tomorrow."
FORT MYERS, FL
Scorebook Live

Naples' pair of Power Five RBs too much for Braden River

NAPLES, FLORIDA – The game was over almost as soon as it started for the Braden River football team, which had the misfortune of coming to Naples High School's Staver Field for a first round playoff game. Entering Friday's Class 3S-Region 4 quarterfinal, Naples had won 15 straight first round ...
NAPLES, FL
News4Jax.com

High school football ‘22: Rough night for area teams on Saturday night of state playoffs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The second night of the state playoffs proved a forgettable one for area teams. Baldwin was the lone area north Florida team to win its opening round game on Saturday night, beating Palatka 29-12 in the Region 2-2S quarterfinal. The Indians (9-2) led from open to close and sent the Panthers’ promising season to a screeching half. Palatka (7-4) started 7-0 but lost its last four games. Baldwin will host Baker County (8-3) in the regional semifinals.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
High School Soccer PRO

Naples, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice

FORT MYERS, FL
gotodestinations.com

8 of the Best Breakfast Spots in Jacksonville Florida – (With Photos)

Jacksonville is one of the most populous cities in Florida. They are famous for their one-of-a-kind attractions, both on land and in the water.Guests are treated to numerous activities while on vacation or a quick break. While enjoying a casual stroll through the city, tourists are encouraged to savor some...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
The Church of Eleven22 – Orange Park

The Church of Eleven22 – Orange Park

The project: Renovation of existing church for new tenant. Architect: Steve Siebert Architecture; Delray Beach. Additional vendors: Cowan Electrical Enterprises, Jacksonville; Savage Brothers Inc., Jacksonville; Sweeney Plumbing, Jacksonville. Contractor: Marand Builders, Jacksonville.
ORANGE PARK, FL

