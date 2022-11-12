ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Pick 4 10PM’ game

 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening’s drawing of the Oregon Lottery’s “Pick 4 10PM” game were:

5-4-3-1

(five, four, three, one)

UNLV rallies from 12 down to defeat No. 21 Dayton 60-52

LAS VEGAS (AP) — EJ Harkless scored 24 points to help rally UNLV from a 12-point deficit to beat No. 21 Dayton 60-52 on Tuesday night. This was UNLV’s first nonconference victory over a ranked opponent at home since defeating No. 3 Arizona 71-67 on Dec. 23, 2014. “I couldn’t be more proud of them,” Rebels coach Kevin Kruger said. “The two days of prep, they were locked in and ready.” The Rebels (3-0) trailed 37-25 about four minutes into the second half before going on an 11-point run. They took the lead for good on Keshon Gilbert’s 3-pointer with 7:30 left, and Harkless added another 3 with 7:03 remaining for a 50-44 advantage.
Wild take on the Penguins in a non-conference matchup

Pittsburgh Penguins (6-7-3, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (7-6-2, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the Pittsburgh Penguins in a non-conference matchup. Minnesota is 7-6-2 overall and 2-4-1 at home. The Wild have a 2-3-1 record in games their opponents commit...
Higher ed initiative aims to improve college readiness

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A new initiative seeks to improve college readiness outcomes for Kentucky students following enrollment declines in higher education during the coronavirus pandemic, officials said. The program calls for 13 public school districts to receive postsecondary professional coaching to ensure equity in postsecondary advising and access, a statement from the Kentucky Department of Education said. The agency made the announcement Tuesday in collaboration with the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education and OneGoal, a postsecondary success organization. The inaugural cohort of districts includes the county districts of Allen, Barren, Christian, Clark, Cumberland, Lincoln, Monroe, Warren and Washington. It also includes the independent districts of Danville, Harlan, Jenkins and Ludlow. OneGoal will work with each district for two years and tailor the program to their needs to achieve better student outcomes.
Life sentence sought for teen in Michigan school shooting

DETROIT (AP) — Prosecutors said they’ll seek a life sentence with no chance for parole for a 16-year-old boy who killed four fellow students at a Michigan school and pleaded guilty to murder and terrorism. They disclosed their plans in a court filing Monday, three weeks after Ethan Crumbley, 16, withdrew a possible insanity defense and acknowledged the shooting at Oxford High School in November 2021. A first-degree murder conviction typically brings an automatic no-parole sentence in Michigan. But teenagers are entitled to a hearing where their lawyer can raise immaturity, mental condition, family life and other issues while arguing for a shorter term. Crumbley pleaded guilty to all 24 charges. The sentencing process is scheduled to start in February.
Why the AP hasn't called the Arizona governor's race

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Associated Press has not yet called the open governor’s race in Arizona between Katie Hobbs, the Democratic secretary of state, and Republican Kari Lake, a former TV broadcaster, because there are still too many votes left to count to conclude Hobbs’ lead is insurmountable. Vote counting in Arizona has been ongoing since Tuesday’s midterm elections, with officials in the state’s 15 counties releasing tallies of votes as they have been processed. As of Sunday, the margin in the governor’s race sat at just over 26,000 votes, with Lake about a point behind. There are still about 171,000 votes left to count in Arizona; Lake needs about 57% of those to overtake Hobbs. Almost all of Arizona’s vote happens by mail, although some voters cast their ballots in-person at voting centers. Most Arizona counties don’t count ballots in-house, with officials instead bringing them to a central facility.
Recognition trees planned for display in WVa state Capitol

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two recognition trees for military members and first responders will be located in the west rotunda of West Virginia’s main Capitol building during the holidays. A third tree will be decorated by Gold Star mothers and families in honor of those who died while serving the country, according to a news release from Gov. Jim Justice and first lady Cathy Justice. Photos must be submitted by Tuesday with the submission form and tag for military or first responder. Please send photocopies as photos will not be returned. Submit by email to kate.e.morris@wv.gov or West Virginia Governor’s Mansion, ATTN: Kate Morris, 1716 Kanawha Blvd. East, Charleston, WV 25305.
Lawsuit: 2 Wyoming mental patients dead, procedures ignored

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Two Wyoming State Hospital patients died while staff at the mental health institution failed to follow procedures in a series of choking, neglect and medication error incidents over the past four months, a lawsuit alleges. Protection & Advocacy System Inc. filed the lawsuit against the Wyoming Department of Health and state hospital directors last week in U.S. District Court in Cheyenne. It seeks to force the department to release video recordings from inside the hospital following recent patient suicides, a rape by a staffer, and an incapacitated woman’s abandonment in a dayroom without food, water or...
