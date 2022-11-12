ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HS sports recap: Rebels fall in 2nd round

Vestavia Hills running back Tucker Smitha (46) catches a pass in a Class 7A quarterfinal game against Thompson at Warrior Stadium at Thompson High School on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. The Rebels fell to Thompson 21-12. Photo by Erin Nelson. Here's a look back at the last week in Vestavia...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Asmond Takes Reins Of Miles Lady Bears Program

The Cutoff News Sports coverage brought to you by American Cheerleading Centers Home Of The Bama All Starz, Lawson State Community College, Jefferson County Sheriff's Department, McDonald’s, Owned by Black Family Restaurants with the following locations Hueytown, Academy Drive, Morgan Road, Hoover Galleria, Helena, Montevallo, Valleydale, Hwy 280, Chelsea and Forestdale, and Legacy YMCA.
FAIRFIELD, AL
riverregionsports.com

CLASS 6A 2ND ROUND: Homewood, costly penalties eliminate Pike Road

HOMEWOOD – Pike Road’s inability to get off the field on third and fourth down and a costly holding penalty eliminated last year’s Class 5A state champions from a chance to repeat in a higher classification on Friday night. Down 21-14 late in the third quarter, Kaleb...
HOMEWOOD, AL
thecutoffnews.com

Birmingham-Southern Men's Basketball Falls In Opening Game Of Black-Tie Classic

BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

UAB ends losing streak, shuts out North Texas in the second half

UAB got its first victory in nearly a month Saturday afternoon with a big second half performance from its defense. The Blazers limited North Texas to 49 yards of total offense and zero points across the final two quarters, leading the hosts to grab a 41-20 victory at Protective Stadium.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
AL.com

Bowl game projections for Alabama after road win over Ole Miss

Alabama played an unfamiliar role Saturday: spoiler. Eliminated from SEC West contention minutes before it took the field in Oxford, the Tide played an Ole Miss team that was still alive in the division race. It was the first game Alabama had played since the 2010 Iron Bowl in which its national title hopes were effectively gone but its opponent’s were not.
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit points to specific reason for Alabama's struggles this year

Kirk Herbstreit and the College GameDay crew discussed a disappointing 7-2 Alabama Saturday morning. Alabama has lost 2 games for the first time since 2019, when it lost to LSU and Auburn. This year, the Tide have lost to Tennessee and LSU. While most folks are screaming the Tide’s dynasty is over, Herbstreit brought some common sense into the discussion.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama moves up in AP, coaches polls after win

After reaching a seven-year low in the AFCA coaches poll last week, Alabama rose three spots to return to the top 10 in Sunday’s poll. The Tide was ranked No. 8 in the coaches poll after Saturday’s win over Ole Miss, which fell from No. 9 in the coaches poll to No. 14. Alabama’s upward movement was also aided by a pair of top-10 teams in Oregon and UCLA both losing Saturday.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
hooversun.com

Hoover students show uncommon test score gains in past 3 years

Students in the Hoover school system showed higher than average growth in reading and math test scores both statewide and nationally over the past three years, school officials shared this week. While the average student nationally lost more than half a year of learning in math and a quarter of...
HOOVER, AL
wvtm13.com

Coldest weather so far this season in central Alabama

Much colder Saturday night with lows falling into the mid and upper 20s. A Freeze Warning is in effect. Check the video forecast for the latest. It will be an awfully cold night in Alabama. A widespread freeze is expected and temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20's in many locations. Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston will all be near 30 degrees first thing Sunday morning. Clouds gradually thin out overnight, and we will see sunshine to begin our Sunday.
ALABAMA STATE

