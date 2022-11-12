Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
Birmingham, Alabama Expects Low Temperatures and Light RainBryan DijkhuizenBirmingham, AL
51-Year-Old Man with Asperger's Syndrome Receives a Blessing from Brother and Sister in Birmingham in a Touching StoryZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Dangerous Neighborhoods in Birmingham, ALTerry MansfieldBirmingham, AL
vestaviavoice.com
HS sports recap: Rebels fall in 2nd round
Vestavia Hills running back Tucker Smitha (46) catches a pass in a Class 7A quarterfinal game against Thompson at Warrior Stadium at Thompson High School on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. The Rebels fell to Thompson 21-12. Photo by Erin Nelson. Here's a look back at the last week in Vestavia...
thecutoffnews.com
Asmond Takes Reins Of Miles Lady Bears Program
riverregionsports.com
CLASS 6A 2ND ROUND: Homewood, costly penalties eliminate Pike Road
HOMEWOOD – Pike Road’s inability to get off the field on third and fourth down and a costly holding penalty eliminated last year’s Class 5A state champions from a chance to repeat in a higher classification on Friday night. Down 21-14 late in the third quarter, Kaleb...
thecutoffnews.com
Birmingham-Southern Men's Basketball Falls In Opening Game Of Black-Tie Classic
saturdaydownsouth.com
Ole Miss player appears to fake an injury against Alabama as Tide near goal line
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has been quite outspoken during his tenure in Oxford about what he has referred to as “fake injuries” by opposing defensive players. He believes it’s a tactic that has been used by opposing teams in an attempt to slow down his fast-paced offense.
ABC 33/40 News
UAB ends losing streak, shuts out North Texas in the second half
UAB got its first victory in nearly a month Saturday afternoon with a big second half performance from its defense. The Blazers limited North Texas to 49 yards of total offense and zero points across the final two quarters, leading the hosts to grab a 41-20 victory at Protective Stadium.
Birmingham, November 12 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 7 high school 🏀 games in Birmingham. The Parker High School basketball team will have a game with Woodlawn High School on November 11, 2022, 17:30:00. The James Clemens High School basketball team will have a game with Huffman High School on November 11, 2022, 17:30:00.
Alabama State, Alabama A&M presidents reach consensus on Magic City Classic future
The magic is staying—more than likely. The presidents of Alabama State and Alabama A&M, whose schools compete in the historic annual football rivalry—and citywide family reunion—will keep The Magic City Classic at Legion Field for at least the next four years, pending approval of a new four-year agreement with the City of Birmingham.
Comeback Town: Hoover council president says Magic City Classic ‘deserves our collective support’
David Sher’s ComebackTown to give voice to the people of Birmingham & Alabama. Today’s guest columnist is John Lyda. I have always wanted to attend a Magic City Classic football game between the Alabama A&M Bulldogs and the Alabama State Hornets, the state of Alabama’s two largest historically black colleges and universities (HBCUs).
Lane Kiffin Has 3-Word Message For Ole Miss Players After Alabama Game
Ole Miss came within 16 yards of effectively ending Alabama's season. But in the end, the Crimson Tide survived by making a key fourth-down stop in the redzone. After the game, Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin was asked how the program can learn from a loss like Saturday night's. His...
What Lane Kiffin Said After Alabama Pulled Off 30-24 Victory at Ole Miss
The former Crimson Tide offensive coordinator is never at a loss for words, and certainly wasn't during his postgame press conference.
Bowl game projections for Alabama after road win over Ole Miss
Alabama played an unfamiliar role Saturday: spoiler. Eliminated from SEC West contention minutes before it took the field in Oxford, the Tide played an Ole Miss team that was still alive in the division race. It was the first game Alabama had played since the 2010 Iron Bowl in which its national title hopes were effectively gone but its opponent’s were not.
Despite Alabama's Two-Loss Season, Ole Miss Tickets Going at High Price
Available seats at Vaught Hemingway Stadium for SEC West showdown are scarce on eve of game.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit points to specific reason for Alabama's struggles this year
Kirk Herbstreit and the College GameDay crew discussed a disappointing 7-2 Alabama Saturday morning. Alabama has lost 2 games for the first time since 2019, when it lost to LSU and Auburn. This year, the Tide have lost to Tennessee and LSU. While most folks are screaming the Tide’s dynasty is over, Herbstreit brought some common sense into the discussion.
Alabama moves up in AP, coaches polls after win
After reaching a seven-year low in the AFCA coaches poll last week, Alabama rose three spots to return to the top 10 in Sunday’s poll. The Tide was ranked No. 8 in the coaches poll after Saturday’s win over Ole Miss, which fell from No. 9 in the coaches poll to No. 14. Alabama’s upward movement was also aided by a pair of top-10 teams in Oregon and UCLA both losing Saturday.
hooversun.com
Hoover students show uncommon test score gains in past 3 years
Students in the Hoover school system showed higher than average growth in reading and math test scores both statewide and nationally over the past three years, school officials shared this week. While the average student nationally lost more than half a year of learning in math and a quarter of...
wvtm13.com
Coldest weather so far this season in central Alabama
Much colder Saturday night with lows falling into the mid and upper 20s. A Freeze Warning is in effect. Check the video forecast for the latest. It will be an awfully cold night in Alabama. A widespread freeze is expected and temperatures will fall into the mid to upper 20's in many locations. Tuscaloosa, Birmingham, and Anniston will all be near 30 degrees first thing Sunday morning. Clouds gradually thin out overnight, and we will see sunshine to begin our Sunday.
WOW: Helena, Alabama Estate Includes Trophy Bass Lake, Waterfall
Located between Birmingham and Tuscaloosa in Helena, Alabama this property is truly an “outdoor lover’s dream home estate,” said the agent. Wait until you see the pictures of this sprawling of this custom home. It’s one-of-a-kind for sure. Let’s talk about space. Every room in...
Thanksgiving 2022: Turkey giveaways to help Alabama families in need
Alabama people who need help with Thanksgiving dinner have a chance to get free turkeys at events throughout the state. Here are some giveaways in Birmingham, Huntsville, Hayneville, Montgomery and Mobile, organized by folks who want to spread holiday cheer to hundreds of families. When: Monday, Nov. 14, 3 p.m.-6...
Vestavia Hills United Methodist, others ask to disaffiliate from denomination: update on split
Vestavia Hills United Methodist Church and 10 other congregations in North Alabama voted Sunday to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and most are planning to join a new conservative movement, according to church leaders. The 11 that voted Sunday brings the total to about 86 congregations in the North...
