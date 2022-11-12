Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kids Mugging Kids in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Straphanger Mugged for Food on Subway in BronxBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Citing millions of rides and strong safety record, East Bronx shared e-scooter program to become permanentWelcome2TheBronxNew York City, NY
E-bikes, lithium-ion batteries, and fires cause concern in New York CityB.R. ShenoyNew York City, NY
2022 Christmas Festival on the Green Begins November 27Morristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
Related
28-Year-Old Man Was Brutally Tortured, Bitten, And Robbed on Manhattan Subway Platform
According to authorities, a guy was punched and bitten during an early-morning assault and robbery by a stranger as he waited for the subway at a lower Manhattan station. Photo of the suspect released by the NYPD.Image by the New York Crime Stoppers.
Frankie Grande speaks out after being attacked, robbed in New York City
Frankie Grande spoke out after being attacked and robbed in New York City on Nov. 9. NYPD confirmed to Fox News Digital that two teenagers had been arrested.
Victim’s mother says her heart is broken after son’s death linked to New York gang preying on gay men
The mother of a victim has spoken out about a New York gang that preys on gay men after her son was killed during a work trip to Manhattan. The gang is suspected of cornering men at nightclubs in the Hell’s Kitchen area of Manhattan and is believed to have killed at least two people and to have drugged and robbed at least 12 other men, according to the New York Post. The New York Police Department is investigating a number of killings and robberies, including the unexplained deaths of two young men in the spring, who were ambushed under...
NYC man who brutally murdered mother to claim multimillion inheritance sentenced to 22 years to life
A New York City man who admitted to killing his 65-year-old mother for his share of an $11 million inheritance has been sentenced to 22 years to life in prison.
Mom believes son was drugged, robbed before being found dead
NEW YORK -- The NYPD is investigating a series of robberies and assaults against men in Hell's Kitchen.CBS2's Ali Bauman spoke to Linda Clary, who believes her son, 33-year-old John Umberger, was drugged, robbed and left for dead."John was an exceptional human being that was just a bright light that, ever since he was a child, was like a sun beam," Clary said.It's been five months since Clary lost her son.The D.C. political consultant came to New York on business in May. Days later, police found him dead inside the East 61st Street apartment where he had been staying. His...
Girl "hardly able to climb stairs" after rescue from almost 7 years allegedly held captive by her family
Berlin — Prosecutors in Germany are holding a mother and grandparents accused of holding the woman's eight-year-old daughter captive in a house in a small German town for almost her entire life. There are still many unanswered questions in this case, but the details that have emerged are shocking:...
NYPD Officer Found Guilty of Killing Son, 8, with Autism After Making Him Sleep in Freezing Garage
The verdict comes nearly three years after Michael Valva and then-fiancée Angela Pollina were accused of forcing his 8-year-old son Thomas to sleep in a freezing garage The former NYPD officer accused of killing his 8-year-old son was convicted Friday on five charges, including second-degree murder. A Suffolk County, New York, jury unanimously found Michael Valva guilty after about seven hours of deliberation, The New York Times reported, following the Jan. 2020 death of his son Thomas Valva, who was on the autism spectrum and died of hypothermia...
‘I’ve been good’: 5-year-old allegedly pleaded for her life before being killed
A 37-year-old mother was charged with capital murder Monday after authorities accused her of stabbing, strangling and placing a bag over the head of her 5-year-old daughter at a park north of Houston, court records show.
New York Man Killed by Man Who Wouldn’t Say “Thank You”
According to a report by Mirna Alsharif of NBC News, a New York man was fatally stabbed in a smoke shop dispute that began with the attacker not thanking the man for opening the door for him. According to the report, 37-year-old Joan Nunez opened the door to the smoke...
Moment ‘evil’ killer is arrested after decapitating friend and dumping body
Police bodycam footage has revealed the moment an “extremely devious” therapist who murdered and decapitated her Christian friend was arrested at her home. Jemma Mitchell, 38, was found guilty on Thursday of beheading 67-year-old Mee Kuen Chong and transporting her body 200 miles in a suitcase to dump it in woodland. The 38-year-old on Friday became the first woman to be sentenced on television in the UK when a judge ruled she must spend at least 34 years behind bars. New CCTV footage released by the Metropolitan Police has now shown the moment the osteopath was arrested at her...
Running for her life: Moment girl, 10, sprints from her suspected kidnapper before stopping to catch her breath after man with scar on his face twice tried to lure her in to his black van with candy and money in Fort Lauderdale
This is the moment a 10-year-old sprints away from her potential abductor after she encountered a stranger who apparently tried to kidnap her in her Fort Lauderdale neighborhood twice in one week. Authorities, who released the footage last night, are still searching for the suspect who attempted to lure the...
Popculture
TV Star's Son Hospitalized After Being Assaulted in Prison
The son of beloved former '90s Aerobics Oz Style star Kelly Martinovich has been hospitalized. Jaden Martinovich, 18, who is currently in jail following his arrest in connection to the stabbing death of a 17-year-old boy, was rushed to a hospital in Perth, Australia after he was allegedly attacked in a West Australian prison.
We’re twins who were strangled to death four months before we were born – and have chilling ‘proof’ of our past life
TWIN boys who claimed to be reincarnated vividly described how their former selves were strangled by a mob and thrown down a well. Ramoo and Rajoo were born four months after the murders - with birthmarks on their bodies allegedly showing wounds from where they were held down by the killers.
L.A. Nightclub Owner Found Dead and Beaten in Dominican Republic
A prominent Los Angeles nightclub owner and restaurateur was found dead in the Dominican Republic this week after apparently being gagged, choked, and beaten.The body of Mario Oliver, 71, was discovered inside a villa in Las Terrenas, on the Samaná Peninsula on Wednesday night, Dominican Today reported. The National Police and the Central Directorate of Criminal Investigations are said to have found that Oliver, once a pillar of the L.A. nightlife scene when he ran the popular Vertigo nightclub, suffered head trauma and manual compression of the neck. Investigators say the home was broken into, with a safe-deposit box stolen,...
Man Says He Burned Two Kids Alive to Expose Celebrity Human Trafficking and Cloning Ring
Warning: This story contains graphic details of a horrific crime.A California man who allegedly admitted to deliberately burning two young children alive told investigators that he did so in order to expose a celebrity human trafficking and cloning ring, authorities said.Filimon Hurtado, 29, of Fresno, also said that he did not regret the killings. His attorneys are now preparing an insanity defense against the charges, which could carry the death penalty.In May, 5-month-old Calyx Hurtado and Cataleya Hurtado, 18 months, died when their uncle set fire to their home in west central Fresno. Firefighters responding to the scene found the...
Man, 28, dies after mom shoots him in head at Brooklyn home
A 28-year-old man was fatally shot in the head by his mother during a feud in their Brooklyn home, police said Tuesday. “I got shot,” the victim reportedly told police. “My mother shot me.”
Ring Cameras Are Going to Get More People Killed
Early Saturday morning, a Florida man and his teenage son were arrested after allegedly shooting at and nearly killing a woman sitting in her car after receiving a Ring doorbell camera alert. After a neighbor stopped by Gino (73) and Rocky (15) Colonacosta's front door to drop off prescription medication...
Transgender influencer Nikita Dragun placed in men’s jail after arrest: ‘Extremely disturbing and dangerous’
Transgender beauty influencer Nikita Dragun was released from a Miami jail on Wednesday after she was temporarily held in a men’s unit.Dragun, 26, was arrested at The Goodtime Hotel in Miami Beach on Monday after she was charged with misdemeanor disorderly conduct and felony battery of a law enforcement officer, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by USA TODAY.Hotel security staff were reportedly called to Dragun’s hotel room where loud music was playing. Police records show the transgender YouTuber was “causing a disturbance for a long period of time” and was walking around the hotel pool “unclothed”. After she...
Skeletal Child Saved From Brink of Death in Horrific Neglect Case, Cops Say
When an exterminator entered room 124 at a Delux Inn in Wichita Falls, Texas, late last month, he thought he saw a skeleton lying in a pack-and-play crib.But, according to a pair of probable cause affidavits filed in Wichita County Court, “When the head of the skeleton turned and faced the exterminator, he realized that the skeleton was a child who was alive.”The unidentified exterminator told his supervisor what he had seen, and the supervisor called police. Now the child’s mother, 32-year-old Catherine Lynn Jarvey, is charged with two counts of injury to a child and exploitation of a child,...
Woman 'Repeatedly' Rejected Coworker's Advances, Texted Him to Not Touch Her. She Was Killed the Next Day
Nicole Hammond, 28, told her co-worker she did not want to be "manipulated" by him A 36-year-old St. Cloud, Minn., man was charged with second-degree murder for allegedly shooting and killing his co-worker, police said. Michael Carpenter was arrested in connection with the death of 28-year-old Nicole Hammond, who allegedly rejected his advances, according to a police probable cause statement obtained by the Kansas City Star. The night before Hammond was killed, text messages indicated she told Carpenter that "she did not want to be touched or manipulated by him," police said in...
Comments / 2