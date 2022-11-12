The mother of a victim has spoken out about a New York gang that preys on gay men after her son was killed during a work trip to Manhattan. The gang is suspected of cornering men at nightclubs in the Hell’s Kitchen area of Manhattan and is believed to have killed at least two people and to have drugged and robbed at least 12 other men, according to the New York Post. The New York Police Department is investigating a number of killings and robberies, including the unexplained deaths of two young men in the spring, who were ambushed under...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 8 DAYS AGO