SPORTS EXPRESS 11-11-22: Morrisville-Eaton football secures program's first Section III title with win in 8-man championship; Dolgeville earns back-to-back Section III Class D titles; MVCC women's soccer advances to NJCAA Division III championship game

WKTV
Morrisville-Eaton's Fehlner signs Letter of Intent to bowl with NCAA Division I champion McKendree University
A section title winner in high school, Olivia Fehlner is set to join another winning program, in the McKendree University Lady Bearcats, who won the NCAA Division I national title in women's bowling this past academic year. Morrisville-Eaton's Fehlner signs Letter of Intent to bowl with NCAA Division I champion...
WKTV
Herkimer Community College President announces retirement plans
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- President of Herkimer County Community College, Cathleen McColgin announced her retirement plans, Tuesday. She has served as president since 2015, during which time she developed several new programs including Health Professions, Electrical Technology, Supply Chain Management, among many others. “I am so proud to have worked with...
WKTV
Youth fencing classes available at Oneida YMCA
ONEIDA, N.Y. -- The Oneida YMCA is hosting a fencing class for kids ages 8-16 on Dec. 16. Expert Fencer Coach Lubomir Kalpaktchiev will teach the class, which will include the basic skills and techniques needed to fence. Kalpaktchiev has been a fencing teacher for 25 years. He is a...
WKTV
MVCC to hold event showcasing Art programs for prospective students
UTICA, N.Y. -- An "Art Programs Day" will be held at Mohawk Valley Community College for prospective students to explore. Programs offered by MVCC’s School of Art will be displayed at the event including Fine Art, Illustration, Graphic Design, Digital Animation, Digital Media and Marketing, among many others with presentations and demonstrations will be given as well.
WKTV
SUNY Morrisville offering first master's degree in Food and Agri-business in 2023
MORRISVILLE, N.Y. — SUNY Morrisville announced its first master’s degree in Food & Agri-business (FAB), Monday. The two-year degree is a fully online program designed for those who want careers in the food system industry, designed to help solve the problems within the food businesses. That could be managers, farmers, policy analysts, food and fiber entrepreneurs, and many other careers.
WKTV
Local towns and villages awarded federal grants to make water infrastructure, housing improvements
Several local towns and villages are getting federal grants to upgrade housing and public water facilities in their areas. The Community Development Block Grant funding was distributed to support infrastructure improvements and housing rehabilitation projects across the state, including five in the Mohawk Valley. Here are the recipients:. The town...
WKTV
Utica University brings back streamlined pathway for teachers
UTICA, N.Y. -- Utica University is offering a streamlined pathway to get teachers into a classroom while earning a master's degree. There's an open house on Tuesday, Nov. 15, from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Cynkus Family Welcome Center on campus for potential teachers to learn more about the program. The...
WKTV
Restaurant damaged by fire in Utica
Utica, N.Y.-- An Albany Street restaurant was damaged by a small fire Sunday afternoon. Acco…
WKTV
Man sentenced to prison for distributing fentanyl in Utica area in 2021
SYRACUSE, N.Y. – A Utica man was sentenced to 33 months in prison last week for fentanyl conspiracy and distribution in and around the city last year. Daequon Perkins, 26, pleaded guilty to distributing a fentanyl mixture and possessing 40 grams or more of the substance with the intent to distribute it.
WKTV
Oneida County Youth Bureau accepting grant applications for kids programs
ONEIDA COUNTY, N.Y. -- The Oneida County Youth Bureau is now accepting grant applications for the upcoming 2023 year's programs. County Executive Anthony Picente Jr. made the announcement Monday. “Our Youth Bureau has the responsibility to allocate funding from the New York State Office of Children and Family Services in...
WKTV
Herkimer students asking for communities help with annual holiday project
HERKIMER, N.Y. -- Students at Herkimer Jr./Sr. High Schools that are part of the Student Council, National Honor Society and National Junior Honor Society began their annual Holiday Project, Tuesday. The project where students are nominated by peers or staff to receive a wrapped package, served more than 200 students...
WKTV
"Welcome to Cooperstown" mural ribbon cutting set for Friday
COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. -- The Cooperstown Chamber of Commerce has announced the completion of a mural project on their cottage. Thanks to funds donated by local businesses and community members and the mural artist, Kelcy Kimmerer, the "Welcome to Cooperstown" mural was created. "We thought the outside of the Visitor Center...
WKTV
Arizona Tacos in Rome named Chamber Member of the Week
ROME, N.Y. -- Arizona Tacos in Rome, was announced the Rome Chamber Member of the Week, Monday. Members of the Chamber of Commerce visited the location on West Dominick Street to congratulate the business on the recognition. Arizona Tacos is a family-owned business that offers authentic Mexican food complete with...
WKTV
Community invited to 'Stuff the Bus' at The Stanley this week
UTICA, N.Y. -- The first Stuff the Bus stop of the season is set for Wednesday in Utica. The bus will be parked out in front of the Stanley Theatre on both Wednesday and Thursday nights from 5:30-7:30 p.m. for performances of "Elf the Musical." Anyone going to the show...
WKTV
Local elementary schools participate in "Walk to School Day"
UTICA, N.Y. -- Schools across the nation took part in the Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day, Monday. Students from Watson Williams and Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary schools in Utica also participated in the walk. Last year, over 90,000 students from across 36 states, joined in the walk. The...
WKTV
Citizen Action NY holds Town Hall discussing school safety following Proctor stabbing
UTICA, N.Y. -- Citizen Action NY, held a Town Hall this evening to discuss safety and equity in Utica Schools Tuesday. The Town Hall was held following a recent stabbing that occurred in Proctor High School in October. Parents, community members, and education activists met to discuss the situation and...
WKTV
The Center in Utica receives $300K in state funding for Ukrainian refugee support services
UTICA, N.Y. – The Center in Utica is getting $300,000 in state funding to support services for Ukrainians who came here to flee their wartorn homeland following Russia’s invasion. The Center, formerly The Refugee Center, provides resources and services like adult learning, community education, citizenship information and employment...
WKTV
Mayor Palmieri announces installation of smart speed tracking devices
UTICA, N.Y. -- Mayor, Robert Palmieri and Councilman Frank Meola announced Tuesday, the installation of smart speed tracking devices to improve safety. The signs are solar-powered and capable of monitoring traffic counts and average speeds in target areas around the city. Both residents and public safety officials have voiced concerns...
WKTV
Oneonta police identify man who died in bicycle accident in Huntington Park
ONEONTA, N.Y. – Oneonta police have identified the man who fell off his bicycle and died in Huntington Park last week as 50-year-old Traver Brown. Police say on Nov. 10, Brown was riding his bike on the park's sidewalk when he appears to have hit a drainage ditch, causing him to lose control and flip over the handlebars. He was pronounced dead when officers arrived at the scene just before 7 a.m. Video surveillance shows the accident happened about 30 minutes beforehand.
WKTV
City asking for artists input in renovating iconic "Sun Burst" mural
UTICA, N.Y. -- Following the announcement to renovate Liberty Bell Park in Utica, city officials are asking for the public's input. More specifically artists who may want to create a new mural, commissioned by the city. The mayor wants to hear from any artist who thinks they can create a new design.
