West Lafayette cruises to regional football championship

Each week, West Lafayette showcases a new offensive star.

On Friday night, it was senior Jack Montes.

Montes, a senior defensive back who also has filled in at receiver this season, caught six passes for 127 yards and a touchdown, helping the top-ranked Red Devils (13-0) crush Knox 55-14 in the Class 3A regional championship.

The victory sets up a semistate showdown against Chatard next Friday at Straley Field.

The Trojans are 3-0 all-time against West Lafayette, all in championship games. Most recently, Chatard defeated West Lafayette in the 2019 sectional championship. The Red Devils also lost the 1984 Class 2A and 2015 Class 3A state championship games to Chatard.

West Lafayette continued its postseason path with a fourth straight blowout victory.

Again, quarterback Max Mullis enjoyed a big night.

The senior signal caller completed 12 of 17 passes for 260 yards, with touchdown tosses to Montes, Benny Speaker and Liam Burton. Mullis also rushed five times for 123 yards and two touchdowns. Dawson Martin added 13 carries for 56 yards and two touchdowns.

Elsewhere

∎ Defending Class 2A state champion Andrean defeated Central Catholic 30-12. Ben Mazur tossed touchdowns to Owen Munn and Jackson Cain in the loss.

∎ Carroll fell to last year's Class A runner-up Adams Central 35-0.

Sam King covers sports for the Journal & Courier. Email him at sking@jconline.com and follow him on Twitter and Instagram @samueltking.